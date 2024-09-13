F1 returns to Azerbaijan in a later-than-usual slot in the schedule for round 17 of the season as McLaren and Lando Norris aim to further decrease the gap to Red Bull in both drivers' and constructors' standings.

Ferrari won in Italy thanks to Charles Leclerc and remains in the hunt for the constructors' championship, but who will reign supreme in Baku?

The first clue will be given in first practice, which starts at 10:30 BST.