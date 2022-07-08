Live: F1 Austrian GP commentary and updates - FP1 & Qualifying

The sprint race weekend format returns at the Red Bull Ring this weekend, meaning there is just one practice session ahead of the traditional qualifying format which is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Max Verstappen saw his lead in the F1 world drivers’ championship trimmed to 34 points in a dramatic British GP last time out, as Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez finished as runner-up to maiden winner Carlos Sainz.

Charles Leclerc lost out in a Ferrari strategy call to drop to fourth place in the Silverstone race, putting him 43 points behind Verstappen in the standings.