Live: F1 Austrian GP updates - FP1 & Qualifying

F1 begins its ninth round this weekend and its second sprint race of the season at the Austrian GP.

It means Friday will see just one free practice session (12:30pm-1:30pm BST) followed by qualifying at 4pm BST that will set the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.

Saturday is effectively a standalone event, with sprint qualifying and then the sprint race.

Max Verstappen leads the drivers’ standings by 69 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez after his fourth win in a row last time out in Canada.