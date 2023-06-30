Live: F1 Austrian GP updates - FP1 & Qualifying
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix gets under way on Friday.
F1 begins its ninth round this weekend and its second sprint race of the season at the Austrian GP.
It means Friday will see just one free practice session (12:30pm-1:30pm BST) followed by qualifying at 4pm BST that will set the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.
Saturday is effectively a standalone event, with sprint qualifying and then the sprint race.
Max Verstappen leads the drivers’ standings by 69 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez after his fourth win in a row last time out in Canada.
By: Megan White, James Newbold
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
Trending
F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
How Norris "lost everything" in F1 Austrian GP sprint race
How Norris "lost everything" in F1 Austrian GP sprint race How Norris "lost everything" in F1 Austrian GP sprint race
18-year-old Dilano van 't Hoff dies in Formula Regional crash at Spa
18-year-old Dilano van 't Hoff dies in Formula Regional crash at Spa 18-year-old Dilano van 't Hoff dies in Formula Regional crash at Spa
F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint
F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint
Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House
Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House
NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third
NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti
NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice
NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice
10 Years of Toto Memories at Mercedes
10 Years of Toto Memories at Mercedes
F1 2023 Austrian GP - Everything You Need To Know
F1 2023 Austrian GP - Everything You Need To Know
F1 Drivers Race HUGE Mega Trucks (Max vs Yuki)
F1 Drivers Race HUGE Mega Trucks (Max vs Yuki)