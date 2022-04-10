Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – Race

Over two years on from the cancelled Australian GP due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, F1 returns to a revamped Albert Park.

The key track changes see sections of the circuit widened, the Turn 9-10 chicane taken out to increase speeds in a flowing back section and the entire layout has been resurfaced. All changes have been made in the hope of increasing overtaking opportunities and creating more exciting races.

F1 world championship leader Charles Leclerc starts from pole position for Ferrari ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in an eventful qualifying which saw two red flags.

Fernando Alonso crashed in Q3 and Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll collided during Q1 which resulted in the Aston Martin driver picking up a three-place grid penalty. Alex Albon was disqualified from qualifying due to an insufficient fuel sample left in his Williams and will also start at the back.

The Australian GP gets underway at 6am BST (3pm local time).