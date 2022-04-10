Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – Race
Minute-by-minute updates on race day for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.
Over two years on from the cancelled Australian GP due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, F1 returns to a revamped Albert Park.
The key track changes see sections of the circuit widened, the Turn 9-10 chicane taken out to increase speeds in a flowing back section and the entire layout has been resurfaced. All changes have been made in the hope of increasing overtaking opportunities and creating more exciting races.
F1 world championship leader Charles Leclerc starts from pole position for Ferrari ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in an eventful qualifying which saw two red flags.
Fernando Alonso crashed in Q3 and Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll collided during Q1 which resulted in the Aston Martin driver picking up a three-place grid penalty. Alex Albon was disqualified from qualifying due to an insufficient fuel sample left in his Williams and will also start at the back.
The Australian GP gets underway at 6am BST (3pm local time).
By: Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard, Stefan Mackley
Here's the full race report on the Australian GP as Leclerc scores a dominant win:
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-australian-gp-leclerc-scores-dominant-win-as-verstappen-retires/9768584/
Leclerc and company stand to attention to the winners' national anthems as is customary. The Monegasque and Italian anthems work really well together, very jolly.
Russell on his third place: "We've got to be in it to win it and capitalise on others' misfortune and obviously we got a little bit lucky today twice, but we'll take it."
"Let's go for the fastest lap at the end," Leclerc tells his Ferrari team. He's got it currently with a 1m21.291s, which is half a second faster than closest challenger Perez has achieved.