Live: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix commentary and updates

F1’s season finale is here, as the paddock descends on the Yas Marina circuit for the Abu Dhabi GP.

Fresh from a dramatic Brazilian GP, where George Russell led a Mercedes 1-2 in the team’s first win of the season and his maiden F1 victory, all eyes will again be on Red Bull following the team orders row that erupted at Interlagos.

Max Verstappen is on pole from Sergio Perez, who is battling Charles Leclerc for second in the championship.