Live: F1 Abu Dhabi GP updates - FP1 & FP2
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix gets under way on Friday.
The F1 season finale begins with the major honours long decided in favour of Max Verstappen and Red Bull. After Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton confirmed second and third in the drivers' championship, attention turns to the fight for fourth between Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.
In the constructors' table, Mercedes and Ferrari are separated by four points, while there is a fierce battle between Williams, Haas, Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri for seventh position, with significant financial rewards on offer for triumphing.
FP1 will get under way at 9:30am GMT with FP2 following at 1pm GMT.
By: Sam Hall, Stephen Lickorish, Haydn Cobb
So, we didn't get much running in that session, but here's our round-up of the little we did have:
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-abu-dhabi-gp-fp2-report/10551055/
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the damaged car of Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, from the circuit after a crash in FP2
