Formula 1 British GP
Driver Ratings
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026
The British Grand Prix was packed full of action and controversy, and will be remembered for a slice of fortune for winner Charles Leclerc, a big dose of bad luck for Kimi Antonelli and a disaster for Red Bull and Max Verstappen. Here’s how we rated the Formula 1 drivers at Silverstone
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British GP
Autosport
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6
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6.6
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
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Charles Leclerc
Autosport
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9
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9
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
George Russell
Autosport
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6
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6.2
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Lewis Hamilton
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8
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7.7
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Lando Norris
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8
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7.1
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Isack Hadjar
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7
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7.1
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Liam Lawson
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8
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7.6
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Arvid Lindblad
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8
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7.6
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Gabriel Bortoleto
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8
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7.5
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Franco Colapinto
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7
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6.7
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Pierre Gasly
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7
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6.6
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Oscar Piastri
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6
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5.5
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Oliver Bearman
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6
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6.1
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Esteban Ocon
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6
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5.3
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Sergio Perez
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7
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5.9
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
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8
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8.3
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Valtteri Bottas
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6
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5.5
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Carlos Sainz
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6
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5.7
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Fernando Alonso
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6
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5.6
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Lance Stroll
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5
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3.9
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Max Verstappen
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7
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7.3
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Alex Albon
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5
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4.8
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Nico Hulkenberg
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5
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5.6
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
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