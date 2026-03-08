Formula 1 Australian GP
Driver Ratings
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026
Formula 1's new era gave all the drivers a blank sheet of paper to illustrate their skills – even if some of them weren't entirely overawed with the cars and rules. Here's how we rated the drivers at the Australian Grand Prix
Rate the driver by scale from 1 to 10
Your score will be saved automatically if logged in
Access to the rankings of all other users becomes available after voting for 3 consecutive drivers
Autosport ratings available only for plus users
Rate the race
Australian GP
Autosport
plus users only
7
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
6.4
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Rate the drivers
George Russell
Autosport
plus users only
9
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
8.1
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Autosport
plus users only
7
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
7.6
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Charles Leclerc
Autosport
plus users only
9
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
8.4
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Lewis Hamilton
Autosport
plus users only
8
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
7.9
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Lando Norris
Autosport
plus users only
6
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
6.3
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Max Verstappen
Autosport
plus users only
9
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
7.9
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Oliver Bearman
Autosport
plus users only
8
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
7.6
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Arvid Lindblad
Autosport
plus users only
9
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
8.4
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Gabriel Bortoleto
Autosport
plus users only
8
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
7.7
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Pierre Gasly
Autosport
plus users only
8
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
6.9
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Esteban Ocon
Autosport
plus users only
6
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
5.8
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Alex Albon
Autosport
plus users only
7
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
5.6
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Liam Lawson
Autosport
plus users only
6
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
4.8
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Franco Colapinto
Autosport
plus users only
6
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
4.7
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Carlos Sainz
Autosport
plus users only
7
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
4.9
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Sergio Perez
Autosport
plus users only
7
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
5
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Lance Stroll
Autosport
plus users only
6
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
3.9
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Fernando Alonso
Autosport
plus users only
8
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
5.4
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Valtteri Bottas
Autosport
plus users only
7
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
4.6
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Isack Hadjar
Autosport
plus users only
8
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
7.1
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Oscar Piastri
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
3.2
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Nico Hulkenberg
My rating
-
-
Readers
Vote to see
4.2
Select your rating
Rating saved
Your choice
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Comments