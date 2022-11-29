Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Ferrari reveals future ideas with 1030bhp Vision Gran Turismo car
Esports / Le Mans Virtual Series News

Track guide for the Le Mans Virtual Series Sebring 500 race

It’s regarded as one of the classic sportscar venues in the world. The Sebring International Raceway has been hosting top line endurance events for over seventy years and is one of the oldest continuously-operated racing circuits in the United States. Sebring is the venue for round four of the Le Mans Virtual Series — the number one eSports championship for the world’s best simulator and professional race drivers — in association with LEGO® Technic™ and its stunning #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488.

Each Spring, Sebring hosts the classic 12-hour race, but in the virtual world, drivers will have to contest four hours and 500 miles of the legendary track on December 3rd, 2022. There will be everything to play for as the Le Mans Virtual Series moves one step closer to the season finale — with a full Le Mans 24 Hours race and a $250K prize fund up for grabs.

Leading the overall LMP standings heading to Florida is the #1 Redline entry, partly thanks to an inspired drive by Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen last time out at Spa. Despite just touching the barriers at one stage, the Dutchman — joined by his team-mates Jeffrey Rietveld and Maximilian Benecke — came through to finish on the podium in second.

In the GTE class, a dominant lights-to-flag victory at Spa for the #71 Team Redline BMW trio of Chris Lulham, Kevin Siggy and Enzo Bonito puts them on top of the class standings and in the driving seat for championship spoils as the Le Mans Virtual Series nears the final stages of its season.

How will our points leaders fare at the notoriously tricky Sebring International Raceway? With a short lap length, of just 6.02km (3.74miles), getting caught up in lapped traffic is one of this venue’s biggest challenges. The art of not losing time passing cars is just as critical for the lapped runners who need to yield track position quickly and not get caught up in any incidents.

Unlike Spa and Monza, Sebring only has the one majorly long straight, as for most of the two minute lap (James Calado once set a 1:58.965 in qualifying in his #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488) is spent negotiating the 17 corners and the constant braking and accelerating results in roughly 34 gear changes a lap and an average speed of 169.6km/h (105.4mph) over the course of the race.

One of Sebring’s most difficult bends is Turn 17, the final corner on the lap. Known as Sunset Bend, this is a long radius right-hander that follows on from the back straight and leads towards the start/finish line. With such a wide entry, drivers will attempt to overtake with a late move to the inside, but it’s very easy to unsettle your car here and spin out, particularly if you hit one of Sebring’s legendary bumps.

The other key corner on the lap is the hairpin at Turn 7. After a short straightaway, it’s easy to find a way past a rival late under braking for this tight right-hander. But with the faster LMP cars often catching the GTE cars here (despite the GTE AF Corse Ferrari 488 reaching a top speed of 257.9km/h or 160.3mph), you often find a number of cars crowding the apex and it’s easy to make contact with a rival.

Follow all the action on the WEC, Le Mans 24 Hours and Traxion.GG online channels. The Le Mans Virtual Series is a partnership between Motorsport Games and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) the organisers of the famous Le Mans 24 Hours and features LEGO Technic as an official partner.

shares
comments
Ferrari reveals future ideas with 1030bhp Vision Gran Turismo car
Previous article

Ferrari reveals future ideas with 1030bhp Vision Gran Turismo car

Latest news

McLaren signs Hughes to complete 2022-23 Formula E grid
Formula E Formula E

McLaren signs Hughes to complete 2022-23 Formula E grid

Jake Hughes will partner Rene Rast at the McLaren Formula E team in 2022-23, completing the field as the last driver to be confirmed for the upcoming season.

F1 world champion Villeneuve set to test Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC

F1 world champion Villeneuve set to test Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar

Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve is set to test the Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar at Barcelona this week.

Albon needs F1 winter break to get back to 100% fitness after Monza illness
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon needs F1 winter break to get back to 100% fitness after Monza illness

Alex Albon believes he will need the winter to get back to 100% fitness after suffering from appendicitis and respiratory failure over the Monza Formula 1 weekend in September.

Podcast: The decisions which cost Binotto his Ferrari F1 job
Formula 1 Formula 1

Podcast: The decisions which cost Binotto his Ferrari F1 job

Mattia Binotto will officially leave his post as Ferrari Formula 1 team principal at the end of the year following a rocky campaign for the Scuderia in 2022.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Plus

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race

An unlikely partnership between LMP1 privateer Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity Plus

How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity

The chaotic end to the virtual Indy 175 might be dismissed as "just a game," but the insulting actions of two IndyCar stars may have serious real-life consequences

Esports
May 3, 2020
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Plus

Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Plus

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

'Natural talent' is one of the biggest misnomers going in motorsport, and that is being proven by the way real life racers aren't immediately getting on the pace with the sim racing experts in virtual contests. To change that, they are having to apply the same tools required to be quick in real life

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Plus

Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports Plus

The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports

Since he was ejected from the programme at the end of 2006, the latest Red Bull junior driver brought back into the fold to race in Formula 1 - in a virtual sense for the inaugural Virtual GP - has had quite the career journey. From ADAC GT Masters and Porsche Supercup to Le Mans and the DTM, here's how a works pro got to relive a long-forgotten dream

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Plus

Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race

Mercedes has not only set new standards in Formula 1, but it's also created a benchmark in Esports. Now its rivals have scrambled to catch up, there's a chance the Brendon Leigh-fronted Mercedes can be stopped

Esports
Sep 10, 2019
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Plus

Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing

World's Fastest Gamer is a spiritual successor to the famous GT Academy. After a successful first year, it's returning to the Nissan programme's roots by targeting the real world of racing

Esports
Jul 31, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.