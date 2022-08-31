Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 Manager 2022 review: The start of a new era
Esports News

How Frontier Developments went from rollercoasters to F1 Manager 2022

Frontier Developments has a long-established reputation in management games, but not motorsport. Here’s how the team created F1 Manager 2022.

Thomas Harrison-Lord
By:

With the release of F1 Manager 2022 it marks an important moment in the history of Cambridge-based Frontier Developments – its first motorsport-derived title in 27 years of video game development.

Based within an industrial estate entitled the ‘Science Park’, Frontier is located within an imposing building that features an equally intimidating reception area shrouded in security and NDAs.

This home to smash hits RollerCoaster Tycoon, Elite Dangerous, Planet Zoo and Jurassic World Evolution.

But, on the face of it, these have little to do with the high-speed, high-stakes, world of Formula 1.

 

“At Frontier, we’ve built a reputation for developing deep management and simulation experiences,” explains Andrew Fletcher, F1 Manger 2022’s Game Director.

“F1 is a sport which thrives on depth and detail, and it offers us a lot of opportunities to visually present that data in a way which both die-hard fans and newcomers to the sport will hopefully enjoy.

“We’ve got several F1 fans throughout the company, including myself and a huge number of the team working on the game, so for us, it’s been a bit of a ‘pinch yourself’ moment.”

The resource management of balancing incomings with outgoings is where the real parallels between Frontiers’ latest effort and back catalogue are most clear. A key component that will ultimately decide your fate, be that in Planet Coaster or F1 Manager, juggling your team’s ability to appease sponsors, pay wages and simultaneously invest in car development is pivotal.

 

In order to make this balance seem authentic, the creative team first gathered vast swathes of statistics.

“For the driver ratings, we’ve used real-world data from various sessions to inform each of the nine performance values, to ensure we’re replicating the sport closely,” said Fletcher.

“Part of the challenge is in separating the performance of the driver from the performance of the car, which we’ve also considered. So, for example, with the ‘cornering’ performance rating, we looked at historical qualifying laps and specifically the drivers’ performance in the most corner-heavy sectors.

“In addition to other relevant data, such as how often drivers exceeded track limits during flying laps, we used these sector times to understand who can successfully carry more speed through the turns.”

When you first play F1 Manager 2022, it’s the attention to detail that really strikes a chord. Historical stats for red flags and weather are used for each track to provide them with a true-to-life character while evolving information is used to calculate relative pace throughout a season’s development processes.

 

“The designing and developing parts system was developed closely with the motorsport team at F1 to ensure we were as true to the sport as possible, while still providing the necessary flexibility from a game design perspective so it’s approachable for all players.”

However, one thing that I found particularly impressive was the title’s 3D-modelled recreation of the races.

You see, with a management platform, this isn’t strictly necessary. Some dots moving around a circuit map analogous to a driver tracker would suffice, and indeed if you ramp up a session to above four times the speed, that is what you see.

But below that each car is visible, they move around the track, overtake, defend and sit in drag reduction system trains. There are spins, crashes and retirements. There’s even a fully dynamic weather system and functional safety car.

Now, this clearly isn’t as slick as an out-and-out driving game, no question. But, for a management-focused release, it’s genre-defining.

 

“From the outset, we knew we wanted this to be a step up graphically from what people expect when it comes to management titles,” highlights Fletcher.

“The data and graphs are going to be exciting for die-hard fans of the sport, but the whole F1 experience is a visual feast that really hooks in fans.

“We knew if we wanted to create a ‘broadcast-style’ graphical experience it had to match what you see on the TV. To that end, when you’re in the race weekend, you can watch each session unfold from the trackside cameras or from a variety of onboard angles with any of the drivers,” said Fletcher.

Sound is also a critical component of the F1 Manager 2022 experience, with David Croft and Karun Chandhok on punditry duty and team-to-driver radio communications created after the team sifted through over 25,000 clips from previous races.

 

“The process itself is quite complex, as it’s not just a case of writing and recording,” recalls Senior Dialogue Designer, Robbie Mann.

“We also had to work with various teams to ensure we were getting all the recordings we needed to create a dynamic system which reacted to how the player was performing.

“Crofty and Karun were brought in once we’d penned the original scripts, and they brought their expertise to the table in shaping those scripts to fit their own voices.

“It was often an incredible knowledge-gathering exercise that served us incredibly well throughout the development cycle.

“At one point during our recording sessions, Crofty was hitting 1200+ words an hour, which is definitely the most I’ve ever seen!”

 

Now F1 Manager 2022 is available to anyone with a PC, PlayStation or Xbox and the reviews have been largely positive, the culmination of several years’ worth of research and development is now out in the wild.

But it doesn’t stop there.

“It’s definitely the start of a new franchise, and one that I think everyone at Frontier is excited to see continue to develop over the coming years,” said Fletcher.

“One of the most rewarding parts of our work is when we see players out there enjoying the game and creating their own stories.

“We can’t wait to see how they handle the pressure of the hot-seat, making those key split-second strategy calls and putting themselves to the test across multiple seasons.”

shares
comments
F1 Manager 2022 review: The start of a new era
Previous article

F1 Manager 2022 review: The start of a new era
Thomas Harrison-Lord More
Thomas Harrison-Lord
F1 Manager 2022 review: The start of a new era
Esports

F1 Manager 2022 review: The start of a new era

WRC Generations' hybrid system previewed
Esports

WRC Generations' hybrid system previewed

F1 22 game review: A worthy upgrade despite glamorisation
Esports

F1 22 game review: A worthy upgrade despite glamorisation

Latest news

How Frontier Developments went from rollercoasters to F1 Manager 2022
Video Inside
Esports Esports

How Frontier Developments went from rollercoasters to F1 Manager 2022

Frontier Developments has a long-established reputation in management games, but not motorsport. Here’s how the team created F1 Manager 2022.

F1 Manager 2022 review: The start of a new era
Esports Esports

F1 Manager 2022 review: The start of a new era

Frontier Developments’ first motorsport simulator is here, and F1 Manager 2022 delivers a pioneering platform to build a franchise upon.

How haptic technology strengthens the ties between sim racing and motorsport
Esports Esports

How haptic technology strengthens the ties between sim racing and motorsport

Having recently tried D-BOX’s upcoming G5 haptic feedback and motion system for sim racing, we’re more convinced than ever that the worlds of sim racing and motorsport are merging.

WRC Generations' hybrid system previewed
Esports Esports

WRC Generations' hybrid system previewed

The latest gameplay footage for the upcoming official World Rally Championship game, WRC Generations, has revealed all three Rally1 cars in action for the first time and insight into how the car’s hybrid system will be handled.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Plus

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race

An unlikely partnership between LMP1 privateer Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity Plus

How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity

The chaotic end to the virtual Indy 175 might be dismissed as "just a game," but the insulting actions of two IndyCar stars may have serious real-life consequences

Esports
May 3, 2020
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Plus

Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Plus

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

'Natural talent' is one of the biggest misnomers going in motorsport, and that is being proven by the way real life racers aren't immediately getting on the pace with the sim racing experts in virtual contests. To change that, they are having to apply the same tools required to be quick in real life

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Plus

Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports Plus

The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports

Since he was ejected from the programme at the end of 2006, the latest Red Bull junior driver brought back into the fold to race in Formula 1 - in a virtual sense for the inaugural Virtual GP - has had quite the career journey. From ADAC GT Masters and Porsche Supercup to Le Mans and the DTM, here's how a works pro got to relive a long-forgotten dream

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Plus

Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race

Mercedes has not only set new standards in Formula 1, but it's also created a benchmark in Esports. Now its rivals have scrambled to catch up, there's a chance the Brendon Leigh-fronted Mercedes can be stopped

Esports
Sep 10, 2019
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Plus

Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing

World's Fastest Gamer is a spiritual successor to the famous GT Academy. After a successful first year, it's returning to the Nissan programme's roots by targeting the real world of racing

Esports
Jul 31, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.