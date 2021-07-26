Tickets Subscribe
What next for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual?
Esports News

GRID Legends new story-driven racing game by Codemasters

By:

The GRID racing game series from Codemasters is returning, thanks to the new GRID Legends, unveiled during the EA Play Live event.

GRID Legends new story-driven racing game by Codemasters

The last GRID game arrived in 2019, and this latest entry in the racing franchise – while still featuring some of the content used within the prior releases – aims to take things to the next step by integrating an expansive story.

Fans of TOCA Race Driver 3, or even F1 2021’s Braking Point, will surely have their interest piqued by the reveal trailer.

 

Of the characters in the narrative-drive mode, GRID stalwart Nathan McKane, driving for Ravenwest Motorsport, is now more than just a voice and an on-track name – he is a real human being. He’ll be joined by Ncuti Gatwa in a fly-on-the-wall documentary that utilises similar Extended Reality technology that was used to capture The Mandalorian.

 

When it comes to the racing, locations such as Moscow and London will be new additions, alongside existing GRID locations such as Brands Hatch and Indianapolis. There will be 130 ‘routes’ and over 100 vehicles to drive.

Multi-class racing is also a new feature. In the trailer, we see a racing truck smash into a Formula Ford-esque single-seater during an Elimination event. How this works and if it’s balanced remains to be seen, but you are able to use a race creator function for online events.

 

In the initial footage, vehicles include Shelby Cobras, Chevrolet Corvette C7s, Stadium SUPER Trucks, electric single-seaters and a classic 1990s super touring Audi A4.

The GRID games have always been varied with their cars, and Legends looks to follow that trend.

 

“We’re giving players more variety and choice, whether that’s creating their ultimate races using our race creator or bringing back the community-requested Drift mode,” said Chris Smith, GRID Game Director at Codemasters.

The game will be releasing in 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.

