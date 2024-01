Spanish rider Carles Falcon dies after Dakar 2024 crash

On the night of 15 January, it was announced that the Rally2-Spec KTM rider had passed away due to injuries sustained in a crash on the second stage of the Saudi Arabian rally raid event.

The Catalan had been contesting the Dakar for a second time when he was involved in an incident 15km from the end of last Sunday’s 463km route between Al Henakiyah and Al Duwadimi.

Falcon suffered a cerebral oedema due to the fracture of the C2 vertebra, as well as five ribs, the left wrist and the collarbone.

After being resuscitated, he was admitted Riyadh Hospital's Intensive Care Unit, where he was kept in an induced coma while doctors continued to perform tests.