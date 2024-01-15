Subscribe
Dakar Dakar
News

Spanish rider Carles Falcon dies after Dakar 2024 crash

Spanish rider Carles Falcon has died after his serious accident on the Dakar Rally earlier this month, his TwinTrail Racing Team has announced.

Author Mario Galán
Updated
Carles Falcón
On the night of 15 January, it was announced that the Rally2-Spec KTM rider had passed away due to injuries sustained in a crash on the second stage of the Saudi Arabian rally raid event.
The Catalan had been contesting the Dakar for a second time when he was involved in an incident 15km from the end of last Sunday’s 463km route between Al Henakiyah and Al Duwadimi.
Falcon suffered a cerebral oedema due to the fracture of the C2 vertebra, as well as five ribs, the left wrist and the collarbone.
After being resuscitated, he was admitted Riyadh Hospital's Intensive Care Unit, where he was kept in an induced coma while doctors continued to perform tests.
In a statement confirming his passing, the team said: "This Monday, January 15, Carles [Falcón] has left us.
 
"The medical team has confirmed neurological damage caused by cardiorespiratory arrest at the time of the accident was irreversible.
 
"Carles was a smiling person, always active, who passionately enjoyed everything he did, especially motorcycles.
 
"He left us doing something that was his dream, racing the Dakar. He was enjoying himself, he was happy on the bike.
 
"We must remember him for his smile and for the happiness he generated in everyone.
 
"He was a computer engineer by training, motorcycle instructor and motorcycle travel guide by passion.
 
"There are many who have learned at his side. He taught with patience, energy and happiness, he made everyone enjoy the bike.
 
"This is what he has left us and what we will always keep with us, all of us who have been close to him, family, friends, colleagues and fans.
 
"From the family and the team, we ask, please, to keep the privacy of the acts of farewell that will take place in the coming days. Thank you for your understanding."
shares
comments
Previous article Dakar 2024, Stage 8: Sainz rebuilds lead as Ekstrom heads Audi 1-2

Latest news

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

Plus
Plus
FE Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

Mercedes W15 'feels like a car for the first time in two years' in F1 sim

Mercedes W15 'feels like a car for the first time in two years' in F1 sim

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes W15 'feels like a car for the first time in two years' in F1 sim Mercedes W15 'feels like a car for the first time in two years' in F1 sim

Red Bull reveals F1 2024 launch date

Red Bull reveals F1 2024 launch date

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Red Bull reveals F1 2024 launch date Red Bull reveals F1 2024 launch date

M-Sport outlines 2024 Puma WRC development plan

M-Sport outlines 2024 Puma WRC development plan

WRC WRC
M-Sport Ford Puma unveil

M-Sport outlines 2024 Puma WRC development plan M-Sport outlines 2024 Puma WRC development plan

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

Plus
Plus
Dakar
Dakar

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory

Plus
Plus
Dakar

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory

Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

Plus
Plus
Dakar

Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

Richards on Prodrive's new Dakar challenge

Richards on Prodrive's new Dakar challenge

Plus
Plus
Dakar

Richards on Prodrive's new Dakar challenge Richards on Prodrive's new Dakar challenge

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe