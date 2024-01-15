Spanish rider Carles Falcon dies after Dakar 2024 crash

In a statement confirming his passing, the team said: "This Monday, January 15, Carles [Falcón] has left us.

"The medical team has confirmed neurological damage caused by cardiorespiratory arrest at the time of the accident was irreversible.

"Carles was a smiling person, always active, who passionately enjoyed everything he did, especially motorcycles.

"He left us doing something that was his dream, racing the Dakar. He was enjoying himself, he was happy on the bike.

"We must remember him for his smile and for the happiness he generated in everyone.

"He was a computer engineer by training, motorcycle instructor and motorcycle travel guide by passion.

"There are many who have learned at his side. He taught with patience, energy and happiness, he made everyone enjoy the bike.

"This is what he has left us and what we will always keep with us, all of us who have been close to him, family, friends, colleagues and fans.

"From the family and the team, we ask, please, to keep the privacy of the acts of farewell that will take place in the coming days. Thank you for your understanding."