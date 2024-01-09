Dakar 2024, Stage 4: Loeb strikes back to win, Al-Rajhi retains lead

Prodrive driver Loeb sat a distant ninth in the general classification heading into the fourth stage in Saudi Arabia, having lost a considerable amount of time on the opening day due to punctures and a broken rear tow link - and again on Monday with more tyre troubles.

But the Frenchman was finally able to deliver on his potential in the 299km test between Al Salamiya and Al-Hofuf, as he overcame long-time stage leader Nasser Al-Attiyah and home favourite Al-Rajhi in the final three sections to take a conclusive victory.

Defending champion Al-Attiyah led Stage 4 from the very beginning in his Nasser Racing-entered Prodrive Hunter, with Toyota’s Seth Quintero, Overdrive's Al-Rajhi and stablemate Loeb all trading the second spot as they traversed a variety of terrains en route to Al-Hofuf.

By the penultimate checkpoint, Al-Attiyah had cemented his position as the favourite for stage victory, having built a small but comfortable 24-second lead over Loeb - and stretched his advantage even further over overall leader Al-Rajhi.

But the Qatari driver lost a heap of time in the final 36km run to the finish, allowing first Al-Rajhi and then Loeb to surge ahead of him in the end-of-the-day order.

Loeb’s final winning margin over Al-Rajhi was 1m08s, as he celebrated his 24th career stage victory in the prestigious rally-raid.

The 49-year-old had only been running third with the final 100km of the stage to run but leapfrogged Al-Rajhi at the sixth checkpoint, which allowed him to pounce on Al-Attiyah’s troubles on the last dash to the finish.

Al-Attiyah slipped to third at the end behind Al-Rajhi, but still finished over three minutes clear of Carlos Sainz Sr in the best of the factory Audi entries.

Stage 1 winner Guillaume de Mevius backed up the performance of his Overdrive team-mate Yazeed Al-Rajhi to finish a solid fifth, beating the next-best Audi of 14-time Dakar winner Stephane Peterhansel.

Mathieu Serradori once again mixed with the 4x4 runners in his two-wheel drive Century, finishing seventh ahead of Vaidotas Zala in the X-Raid Mini.

Next up was Simon Vitse in his MD Rallye prototype, while Martin Prokop provisionally finished 10th in a Ford Raptor entered by MP Sports / Benzina team.

It was a difficult day for the factory Toyota team, with Lucas Moraes ending up as the best of the marque’s five-strong contingent in 11th place after dropping 11 minutes to stage winner Loeb.

Team-mate Quintero fared ever worse as his chances of a podium finish came to an end when his Hilux crawled to a halt 68km into the stage with mechanical issues. He was yet to finish the stage at the time of writing.

With four of the 12 stages now complete, Al-Rajhi continues to lead the overall standings in his Overdrive-run customer Toyota, holding a 4m19s advantage over the Audi of three-time Dakar winner Sainz.

Al-Attiyah has jumped from fifth to third despite a late setback on Stage 4, while Audi's Mattias Ekstrom has gone in the other direction after picking up a two-minute penalty for an unspecified reason.

Victory on Tuesday has elevated Loeb to sixth behind Moraes and Ekstrom, but with a massive 23m50s deficit to make up in the final two-thirds of the rally.

