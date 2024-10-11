Podcast: The Best of Super Touring Power 2 - Ray Mallock, John Cleland and Laurent Aiello
New podcast series explores the halcyon Super Touring days of the BTCC with interviews conducted at this year's Brands Hatch event
Laurent Aïello, Vodafone Nissan Racing, Nissan Primera GT
Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / Motorsport Images
Dre Harrison introduces Episode 3 of our mini-series on Super Touring Power 2, the event that celebrated the golden age of Super Touring racing in the UK.
In this episode, it’s a special celebration chat with RML Racing, Super Touring’s most successful team, on the brink of their 40th Anniversary. Joining Kevin Turner on stage was the man himself Ray Mallock and two of his Championship-winning drivers - Double Series Champion John Cleland of 1989 and 95, and Laurent Aiello, Champion of 1999.
There’s discussion on the incredibly successful Vauxhall Cavalier and Nissan Primera, the cars they won their respective Championships with, the key people behind RML’s success, like the late David Leslie and engineer Phil Barker, what Mallock thought of working with Cleland and Aiello, and the Frenchman’s legacy and why he’s most proud of his BTCC title in 99.
