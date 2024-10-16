Podcast: The Best of Super Touring Power 2 - Patrick Watts and Jeff Allam
New podcast series explores the halcyon Super Touring days of the BTCC with interviews conducted at this year's Brands Hatch event
Patrick Watts, Peugeot 406
Photo by: Sutton Images
Dre Harrison introduces the final episode of our Super Touring Power 2 mini-series, featuring the best of the celebration of the greatest era of Touring Car racing.
Joining our own Marcus Simmons for the fourth and final sit-down interview are two more great names of the series - Patrick Watts and Jeff Allan.
They share the great memories of the BTCC’s massive growth in the 90s, how the Super Touring era influenced other Touring Car series around the world like Australia, and how Jeff very nearly ended up driving for the great Andy Rouse.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
MotoGP Australian GP: FP1 cancelled at sodden Phillip Island
Verstappen to continue FIA protest over swearing at US GP
Red Bull drivers deny front bib device boosted car performance
Kostecki details "horrible" illness on way to Bathurst victory
Autosport Plus
How a standard bearer of BTCC’s golden era replicated Vauxhall glory with Nissan
How the BTCC showdown culminated in a new king of the Hill
How Ingram snatched the BTCC points lead on a weekend of Croft controversies
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments