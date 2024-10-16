Podcast: The Best of Super Touring Power 2 - Patrick Watts and Jeff Allam

Dre Harrison introduces the final episode of our Super Touring Power 2 mini-series, featuring the best of the celebration of the greatest era of Touring Car racing.

Joining our own Marcus Simmons for the fourth and final sit-down interview are two more great names of the series - Patrick Watts and Jeff Allan.

They share the great memories of the BTCC’s massive growth in the 90s, how the Super Touring era influenced other Touring Car series around the world like Australia, and how Jeff very nearly ended up driving for the great Andy Rouse.