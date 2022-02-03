Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / BTCC stars Turkington, Cleland and Reid to race in new Super Tourers series
BTCC News

Lloyd joins Ingram in Hyundai squad

By:

British Touring Car Championship race winner Dan Lloyd has secured a seat alongside habitual title contender Tom Ingram in the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad for 2022.

Lloyd joins Ingram in Hyundai squad

The 29-year-old Yorkshireman made his BTCC debut as long ago as 2010 and scored a race win in 2018, but only got his first full season in the series last year with the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra team, after two years as a frontrunner in TCR Europe.

Lloyd used that stability to progress to the point where he scored four podiums across the last three race weekends to elevate himself to 11th in the standings, ahead of two-time title-winning team-mate Jason Plato.

“It’s really exciting,” Lloyd told Autosport. “Last year was my first full season in the BTCC, and that’s just an achievement in itself really, so getting a deal signed this early is just fantastic.

"The amount of years where you think, ‘What the hell am I doing?’, it’s just a breath of fresh air.

“I’m making a big decision to switch from PMR to Excelr8 – there are many reasons in the background, but I’m joining a really strong outfit, and I think me and Tom will be quite strong together. I get on really well with him and I respect him.

“I’m going to learn a lot from him while I get to grips with the car, and I hope we can push him. My goal for this season is definitely to be more of a consistent frontrunner.”

Dan Lloyd, Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra

Dan Lloyd, Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Lloyd, who is the second driver to be confirmed for Excelr8’s four-car Hyundai i30 N squad, was in conversations with numerous teams, but said of the reason to join Excelr8: “They seemed to really want me, which is a big thing.

“They worked really hard with me to make the deal work. And just the fact that I think it’s a strong car and I’ll have a strong team-mate. Also, they’re fantastic from the commercial side, which is what you need in the BTCC.

“I have to thank [Lloyd’s backers] 247 Blinds and Abracs, who are so important for making this happen.”

Excelr8 team owner Justina Williams said: “Although we enjoyed a hugely successful season in 2021, in a series as competitive as the BTCC, you can’t afford to stand still and have to constantly look for ways to improve.

“Bringing Dan into the team alongside Tom as we prepare for the start of the new hybrid era adds further strength to our driver line-up, and we’re confident that he will be able to help us work towards our goals for the year ahead.

“Dan is clearly a quick driver as his results in both the BTCC and elsewhere have shown, but he also has a strong understanding into what is required from a racing programme in a commercial sense.

"We look forward to working with him to make a success of 2022 both on, and off, the track.”Sources indicate that the other two drivers in the Excelr8 line-up are tipped to be BTCC veteran Tom Chilton, along with Chris Smiley staying on for a third season at the wheel of the Hyundai.

BTCC driver line-up so far

Laser Tools Racing Infiniti: Aiden Moffat, Dexter Patterson, TBA
West Surrey Racing BMW: Jake Hill, TBA, TBA
BTC Racing Honda: TBA, TBA, TBA, TBA
Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai: Tom Ingram, Dan Lloyd, TBA, TBA
Motorbase Performance Ford: Ash Sutton, Dan Cammish, Ollie Jackson, Sam Osborne
Team Dynamics Honda: Dan Rowbottom, TBA, TBA
Speedworks Motorsport: Toyota TBA, TBA, TBA
Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall: TBA, TBA
Ciceley Motorsport BMW: Adam Morgan, TBA
Team Hard Cupra: Jack Goff, Aron Taylor-Smith, TBA, TBA

shares
comments

Related video

BTCC stars Turkington, Cleland and Reid to race in new Super Tourers series
Previous article

BTCC stars Turkington, Cleland and Reid to race in new Super Tourers series
Load comments
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
BTCC stars Turkington, Cleland and Reid to race in new Super Tourers series
BTCC

BTCC stars Turkington, Cleland and Reid to race in new Super Tourers series

Gordon Shedden close to Dynamics stay for 2022 BTCC season
BTCC

Gordon Shedden close to Dynamics stay for 2022 BTCC season

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star Plus
BTCC

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Latest news

Lloyd joins Ingram in Hyundai squad
BTCC BTCC

Lloyd joins Ingram in Hyundai squad

BTCC stars Turkington, Cleland and Reid to race in new Super Tourers series
BTCC BTCC

BTCC stars Turkington, Cleland and Reid to race in new Super Tourers series

Gordon Shedden close to Dynamics stay for 2022 BTCC season
BTCC BTCC

Gordon Shedden close to Dynamics stay for 2022 BTCC season

Tom Ingram off BTCC driver market until 2024
BTCC BTCC

Tom Ingram off BTCC driver market until 2024

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star Plus

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Having started out in club-level competitions alongside his own university engineering studies, Josh Cook's journey to becoming an established frontrunner in the British Touring Car Championship is atypical. But it's these experiences that have moulded the 30-year-old into a humble star, respected throughout the paddock

BTCC
Jan 12, 2022
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Autosport picks out the best performers

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Plus

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Plus

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future Plus

The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future

The Cosworth Electronics-developed BTCC hybrid system made its public debut in the most recent round at Silverstone. It's simple, but could significantly change the series' technical challenges for both the drivers and the teams

BTCC
Oct 9, 2021
The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years Plus

The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years

The Imps of George Bevan became famous in British Saloon Car Championship competition during the early 1970s. Thanks to the efforts of a small band of enthusiasts, including Bevan's grandson Jonathan, one of the ex-Bill McGovern title winners has recently returned to the race track

Historics
Sep 30, 2021
The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

A driver with limited funds behind him, it’s been a tough road to the top of the British Touring Car Championship for Jake Hill. Now he’s a title contender, accomplished historic racer and in-demand coach. It’s a great life for this self-confessed motorsport junkie

BTCC
Aug 26, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.