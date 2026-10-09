Hyundai engine builder off the grid for BTCC 2027

One of the British Touring Car Championship’s most successful engine suppliers will likely not be on the grid for 2027.

Swindon Powertrain, which has built bespoke Hyundai engines for Excelr8 Motorsport since 2022, and for customer team Restart Racing since 2025, has not had its contract renewed by Excelr8 for next season.

Tom Ingram used the Swindon-built Hyundai powerplant to claim BTCC titles in 2022 and 2025. The series’ TOCA technical team reduced the boost on all engines prior to this year and this placed the Hyundai into a different parameter, necessitating a further reduction for this powerplant only.

Ingram and his fellow Hyundai racers struggled for straight-line speed in 2026 and team-mate Tom Chilton made the switch to the customer M-Sport-built TOCA engine for the last two rounds at Silverstone and Brands Hatch.

It can therefore be expected that all the Hyundais will be powered by the TOCA unit next year.

Prior to building the Hyundai engines, Swindon was the supplier of the TOCA powerplant from 2010 to 2021. Equipped with that unit, Ashley Sutton won the 2020 and 2021 titles in a Laser Tools Racing/BMR Infiniti Q50, meaning that Swindon has powered the BTCC champion in four of the past seven years.

Ashley Sutton, Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The company was also a mainstay of the 1990s Super Touring era as engine builder for the factory Vauxhall team, with John Cleland claiming the championship in 1995.

“We are extremely proud of the contribution made by the entire team at Swindon Powertrain, and we would like to thank everyone in the BTCC for the success we have enjoyed together,” said company CEO Raphael Caille.

“The performance, reliability and cost efficiency of our engines have enabled more drivers and teams to challenge for titles, helping the BTCC remain one of the most demanding and competitive touring car championships in the world.

“Motorsport is always evolving. Changing regulations and long-term commercial considerations inevitably influence technical direction and supplier choices. We are proud of the value and competitiveness our package has delivered over many years, and we look back on our time in the BTCC with enormous pride and gratitude.”

While Swindon is open to remaining in the BTCC via a new engine-supply programme, it does retain a heavy involvement in touring car racing. The company builds the powerplants for Toyota in Australia’s Supercars series. In its first season, the Japanese manufacturer has claimed four race wins to date, including the most recent round – the enduro at The Bend.

“We’ve gained considerable experience, brought numerous innovations to the [BTCC] and will be ready to win again with the right partner,” added Caille.