Edwards back to One Motorsport in BTCC

British Touring Car Championship regular Jade Edwards is to return to the team with which she competed in 2021 and 2022 for the remainder of this season. 

Marcus Simmons
By:
Jade Edwards, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD Cupra Leon

The 32-year-old switched from the BTC Racing Honda squad to the Team Hard Cupra battalion for this year, but after a troubled start to the campaign, she has gone back to her old home, now known as One Motorsport. 

One has parted company with Will Powell, whose Motus One GT squad was merged into the Brackley team over the winter. 

Since the end of last month, Powell now no longer has a commercial or driving role at the company, which continues to field Josh Cook and Aiden Moffat in the other two Civic Type Rs. 

“I do want to say a big thank you to everyone at Team Hard for their hard work and commitment; we’ve ended things on good terms and there is nothing but respect between us,” said Edwards. 

“Being able to rejoin One is something that I’m really excited about and I’m grateful that we’ve been able to work out a deal to make it happen. Having already spent two years with the team it feels like home and I’m going back to familiar surroundings, which can only be a positive.” 

Since Edwards was last in the team, One has switched to running the ex-Team Dynamics Hondas with their bespoke Neil Brown Engineering-tuned powerplants; the ex-Powell weapon is the car raced by Dan Cammish in 2018-20 and Dan Rowbottom in 2021. 

“Obviously there have been some changes made to the car since I last drove it but I’m confident that with the proven track record of the team – as well as the experience of Josh and Aiden – that I’ll be able to hit the ground running when we get to Croft [scene of the next round] in a couple of weeks,” Edwards added.  

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Jade Edwards, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD Cupra Leon

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“I’m fully focused on having a strong end to the season and I believe being back in the Honda Civic Type R gives me the best opportunity to do just that!”  

“We originally had a long-term plan in place across 2021 and 2022 to demonstrate that her diversity into the team was a not a box-ticking exercise and to give Jade a real chance in a highly competitive car to prove herself and attract all those businesses that promote equality to come and join us,” said One owner Steve Dudman. 

“We’re hoping that we can use this second chance to find Jade further strong support for the rest of the season and then for future years because she has so much to offer.” 

One missed last week’s one-day Goodyear Tyre Test at Donington Park, preferring instead to pursue its own test programme. 

Edwards was also one of three Team Hard drivers to skip the test, along with Bobby Thompson and Jack Butel. 

While Edwards’s Cupra was unused at Donington, Thompson’s was driven to impressively quick lap times by British-Filipino Radical ace Daryl DeLeon, who as a Team Hard scholarship winner has also been racing an ex-BTCC Audi S3 with the team in the British Endurance Championship; Butel’s was occupied by ex-Mini Challenge champion and Carrera Cup GB racer Nathan Harrison.

 

