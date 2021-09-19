Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Croft BTCC: Moffat sweeps to first pole, denying Hill
BTCC / Croft News

Croft BTCC: Moffat soaks up Hill pressure to win Race 1

By:

Aiden Moffat soaked up massive pressure from Jake Hill at Croft to take his first British Touring Car Championship win in a rear-wheel-drive car.

Croft BTCC: Moffat soaks up Hill pressure to win Race 1

The Scot, who took three victories in Mercedes machinery in 2017-18, led all the way at the North Yorkshire circuit in his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50, but faced a tough task defending from Hill.

While Moffat had no success ballast, Hill was carrying 48kg aboard his Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus, but that didn’t stop him constantly probing over the first two thirds of the race.

On a slightly damp track following a smattering of pre-race drizzle, Moffat managed to hold on while the rear-driven Infiniti switched its tyres on, although he was notably slower than the chasing front-wheel-drive Ford through Sunny and Hawthorns.

But every time Hill got close enough to mount an attack – feinting to the outside at Tower or nudging the Infiniti’s rear bumper – Moffat was able to use his traction to rebuff the challenge. With a few laps remaining, he was able to pull away slightly, although still had to defend at the hairpin on the final lap before winning by 0.520 seconds.

“I knew Jake was going to be quick – he’s been quick in that Focus all season,” said Moffat.

“Sunny In and Sunny Out was where I struggled, and I had to defend hard into the complex and get the drive off the corners.

“I had to think hard about that one, but the guys gave me a brilliant car and that makes your job a hell of a lot easier.”

Such was the battle at the front that Senna Proctor – who used the extra bite of the soft option tyre on his BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R to get past Colin Turkington on the opening lap – and four-time champion Turkington’s West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport were able to latch on to make it a four-car train.

Senna Proctor, BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R

Senna Proctor, BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

But that excitement was broken up somewhat by the appearance of the safety car.

Chris Smiley, Ollie Jackson and Dan Rowbottom had got together at the hairpin as they battled for eighth, ending Jackson’s race and sending Rowbottom onto the grass.

On the following lap, Rowbottom’s Team Dynamics Honda was nerfed off at the complex by rear contact from Aron Taylor-Smith’s Team Hard Cupra, and slithered across the damp grass until nosing into the barrier.

After the restart, Proctor (9kg of success ballast) wasn’t the threat he had been to Hill, but was able to hold off Turkington (39kg).

Proctor’s team-mate Josh Cook, on 57kg on his BTC Honda, was another on the soft tyre. He passed Adam Morgan for fifth on lap three, with Ash Sutton following him past, and then Cook set fastest lap as he closed on the leading quartet before the safety car.

Cook, sporting bodywork damage following a first-lap clash with Tom Oliphant, finished fifth, with Sutton lugging the maximum 75kg ballast on his LTR Infiniti to sixth.

Morgan’s Ciceley Motorsport BMW (33kg ballast) lost seventh when Chris Smiley barged past at Tower in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N with four and a half laps remaining.

Completing the top 10 were Dan Lloyd’s Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra and Gordon Shedden’s Dynamics Honda, up from 17th on the grid.

Stephen Jelley (WSR BMW) was running ninth before an audacious move from Lloyd from Tower to the Jim Clark Esses resulted in Jelley subsequently losing further places to 13th.

Tom Ingram progressed from 21st to 12th in his Excelr8 Hyundai, while Rory Butcher, who started his Speedworks-run Toyota Corolla from the rear following his qualifying engine failure, could only make it to 19th on the soft tyre.

shares
comments
Croft BTCC: Moffat sweeps to first pole, denying Hill

Previous article

Croft BTCC: Moffat sweeps to first pole, denying Hill
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo for back-to-back wins

21 min
2
Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

2 d
3
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas

4 h
4
Formula 1

Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow

2 h
5
MotoGP

MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

20 h
Latest news
Croft BTCC: Moffat soaks up Hill pressure to win Race 1
BTCC

Croft BTCC: Moffat soaks up Hill pressure to win Race 1

46m
Croft BTCC: Moffat sweeps to first pole, denying Hill
BTCC

Croft BTCC: Moffat sweeps to first pole, denying Hill

21 h
Croft BTCC: Proctor shades Shedden to top practice times
BTCC

Croft BTCC: Proctor shades Shedden to top practice times

Sep 18, 2021
How to become a motorsport technician: Skills, experience & more
BTCC

How to become a motorsport technician: Skills, experience & more

Sep 17, 2021
Touring car ace and Le Mans class winner Gordon Spice dies
BTCC

Touring car ace and Le Mans class winner Gordon Spice dies

Sep 11, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds 01:16
BTCC
Aug 4, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:00
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds 01:21
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds 01:18
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds 01:38
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds

More
Marcus Simmons
Croft BTCC: Moffat sweeps to first pole, denying Hill Croft
BTCC

Croft BTCC: Moffat sweeps to first pole, denying Hill

Croft BTCC: Proctor shades Shedden to top practice times Croft
BTCC

Croft BTCC: Proctor shades Shedden to top practice times

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus
BTCC

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

Trending Today

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo for back-to-back wins
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo for back-to-back wins

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas

Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow

MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

Albon owes Russell ‘a couple of beers’ for Williams seat assistance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon owes Russell ‘a couple of beers’ for Williams seat assistance

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

A driver with limited funds behind him, it’s been a tough road to the top of the British Touring Car Championship for Jake Hill. Now he’s a title contender, accomplished historic racer and in-demand coach. It’s a great life for this self-confessed motorsport junkie

BTCC
Aug 26, 2021
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021

Latest news

Croft BTCC: Moffat soaks up Hill pressure to win Race 1
BTCC BTCC

Croft BTCC: Moffat soaks up Hill pressure to win Race 1

Croft BTCC: Moffat sweeps to first pole, denying Hill
BTCC BTCC

Croft BTCC: Moffat sweeps to first pole, denying Hill

Croft BTCC: Proctor shades Shedden to top practice times
BTCC BTCC

Croft BTCC: Proctor shades Shedden to top practice times

How to become a motorsport technician: Skills, experience & more
BTCC BTCC

How to become a motorsport technician: Skills, experience & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.