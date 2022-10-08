Chilton to stay at Excelr8 for 2023 BTCC season with new car

The 37-year-old veteran joined Excelr8 – his fourth team in four years – for 2022, and has shown improved form in the Sussex squad’s Hyundai i30 N Fastback since the mid-season test at Snetterton.

This has encouraged him to remain on board for a second season, with the team’s title contender Tom Ingram also already confirmed with the team until the end of 2023.

Chilton has this year raced the ex-Chris Smiley weapon, which scored a podium finish first time out at the beginning of the COVID-delayed 2020 campaign, but this will be pensioned off for next season.

"I’m absolutely delighted to confirm that I’ll be back with Excelr8 again for a second season, and that we have the opportunity to build on everything we have learned in 2022,” said Chilton.

“The continuity of staying with the same team is something that I have lacked over the last few years, but having now agreed this extension, I truly believe that people are going to see a very different Tom Chilton on track in 2023.

"This year, a lot of time has gone into developing the Hyundai to give me what I need from a car, and the improvement in pace has taken me closer to where I want to be – and where I know I should be.

“All of that work behind the scenes can now be carried over into the new car, and it means I’m going to be in much stronger position going into the new season; arguably the strongest position I’ve been in for a while.

"We have a real platform to build on, and I’m confident that we will be running in the top 10 from the start and that I will be back in the mix for silverware.

“I want to get back onto the top step of the podium, and without doubt, this is the best place for me to try and achieve that goal.”

Tom Chilton, Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com Hyundai i30N Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Next year will be the 21st anniversary of Chilton’s BTCC debut as a 17-year-old. Since then he has missed just five seasons while he competed in the World Touring Car Championship, and has racked up 439 race starts.

Despite the financial worries that threatened to curtail his season early, Excelr8’s Croft double winner Dan Lloyd has indicated that he is confident of being on the grid for 2023.