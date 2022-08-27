Tickets Subscribe
All me
BTCC / Thruxton II News

BTCC Thruxton: Ingram and Shedden fastest across practice

British Touring Car Championship title contender Tom Ingram went quickest across the two sessions of free practice for the latest round at Thruxton.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Ingram, who is second in the standings, finished the early-morning opening period a gargantuan 0.497 seconds to the good in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N.

He ended up down in 11th during the lunchtime session, which was topped by the Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R of Gordon Shedden, but only because his final run was foiled.

Ingram was a fraction up on Shedden’s best after the first two sectors, but caught a yellow flag into the chicane at the end of the lap caused by a kerfuffle between Aiden Moffat and Nic Hamilton.

Shedden’s late improvement therefore allowed the Scottish three-time champion to lead the way in session two from Josh Cook by 0.122s, and which was 0.054s away from Ingram’s earlier effort.

Cook, who led the points earlier in the season in his BTC Racing Honda, has had a miserable time of late and has complained of a lack of straight-line speed. But he explained that Thruxton, where he is the all-time BTCC wins record holder, has just two acceleration zones, somewhat mitigating the problem.

Jake Hill, who lies third in the championship table, steered his West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport into second place in the first session and third later on, giving him the fourth quickest time on combined bests.

Next up was Team Dynamics’ Dan Rowbottom, a pole-winner here in 2021, who made it three Hondas in the top five at a circuit where the car has always performed well.

Colin Turkington currently leads the BTCC points standings

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

Championship leader Colin Turkington, still racing his 2019 title-winning WSR BMW while his 2022 car is tended to following its Oulton Park shunt, rounded out the top six.

Seventh was the second of the Excelr8 Hyundais in the hands of Tom Chilton, while Ash Hand continued his strong rookie BTCC season to plant his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra into eighth spot overall.

Jason Plato needed BTC’s spare engine installing in his Honda for the second session, and ended up ninth across the two sessions.

Rounding out the top 10 overall was the other of the main championship contenders, Ash Sutton in his Motorbase Performance Ford Focus.

Dan Lloyd’s season has been saved by an injection of support from Bristol Street Motors, which backs the Excelr8 Hyundais of Ingram and Chilton, and he put his sister car into the top 10 in the opening session.

Making a return to the BTCC for this weekend only is former race winner Tom Oliphant, who has moved to Australia with his fiancee and, on a trip back to the UK, has been press-ganged into driving the Team Hard Cupra Leon left vacant by Will Powell, who has other commitments.

BTCC Thruxton FP1 result

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Tom Ingram 17 1'15.842  
2 United Kingdom Jake Hill 17 1'16.339 0.497
3 United Kingdom Josh Cook 14 1'16.371 0.529
4 United Kingdom Ash Hand 18 1'16.393 0.551
5 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton 16 1'16.424 0.582
6 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley 22 1'16.503 0.661
7 United Kingdom Colin Turkington 19 1'16.579 0.737
8 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd 18 1'16.690 0.848
9 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden 10 1'16.702 0.860
10 United Kingdom Dan Cammish 19 1'16.957 1.115
11 United Kingdom Rory Butcher 15 1'16.984 1.142
12 United Kingdom Ricky Collard 10 1'17.086 1.244
13 United Kingdom Adam Morgan 15 1'17.140 1.298
14 George Gamble 17 1'17.271 1.429
15 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom 14 1'17.404 1.562
16 United Kingdom Jason Plato 9 1'17.466 1.624
17 Dexter Patterson 21 1'17.536 1.694
18 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith 21 1'17.658 1.816
19 Jersey Jack Butel 19 1'17.669 1.827
20 Bobby Thompson 15 1'17.738 1.896
21 United Kingdom Tom Chilton 11 1'17.772 1.930
22 Jade Edwards 18 1'17.907 2.065
23 Michael Crees 17 1'17.932 2.090
24 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat 15 1'18.006 2.164
25 United Kingdom Tom Oliphant 19 1'18.283 2.441
26 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson 19 1'18.313 2.471
27 United Kingdom Sam Osborne 22 1'18.618 2.776
28 Nicolas Hamilton 22 1'18.812 2.970
29 Rick Parfitt Jr. 16 1'18.929 3.087
BTCC Thruxton FP2 result

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden 18 1'15.896  
2 United Kingdom Josh Cook 13 1'16.018 0.122
3 United Kingdom Jake Hill 18 1'16.059 0.163
4 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom 17 1'16.181 0.285
5 United Kingdom Colin Turkington 21 1'16.213 0.317
6 United Kingdom Tom Chilton 17 1'16.356 0.460
7 United Kingdom Ash Hand 16 1'16.385 0.489
8 United Kingdom Jason Plato 16 1'16.389 0.493
9 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton 20 1'16.488 0.592
10 George Gamble 20 1'16.538 0.642
11 United Kingdom Tom Ingram 18 1'16.580 0.684
12 Bobby Thompson 18 1'16.605 0.709
13 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd 18 1'16.621 0.725
14 Michael Crees 19 1'16.771 0.875
15 United Kingdom Ricky Collard 16 1'16.780 0.884
16 United Kingdom Dan Cammish 17 1'16.794 0.898
17 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley 20 1'16.812 0.916
18 United Kingdom Adam Morgan 17 1'16.850 0.954
19 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson 20 1'16.928 1.032
20 United Kingdom Rory Butcher 15 1'17.226 1.330
21 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat 20 1'17.259 1.363
22 Dexter Patterson 22 1'17.294 1.398
23 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith 16 1'17.454 1.558
24 Jade Edwards 19 1'17.562 1.666
25 Jersey Jack Butel 21 1'17.641 1.745
26 United Kingdom Tom Oliphant 20 1'18.102 2.206
27 United Kingdom Sam Osborne 23 1'18.154 2.258
28 Rick Parfitt Jr. 23 1'19.432 3.536
29 Nicolas Hamilton 18 1'19.679 3.783
Friday Favourite: The northern gem where qualifying felt “like a blur”
BTCC Thruxton: Cammish shades Cook for pole

McGill is new Autosport National Driver Rankings leader
National

McGill is new Autosport National Driver Rankings leader

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus
Le Mans

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Latest news

Dan Cammish snatched his and the Motorbase Performance squad’s first pole position of the British Touring Car Championship season at Thruxton.

Friday Favourite: The northern gem where qualifying felt “like a blur”
National National

Friday Favourite: The northern gem where qualifying felt “like a blur”

It wasn’t always kind to Peter Kox, but the Dutchman still picks Oulton Park as his favourite track in Autosport’s continued series. The winner of a British Formula 2 race there in 1992, he still has fond memories of the Cheshire circuit in all its forms

Lloyd on brink of ending BTCC campaign prematurely due to Oulton Park crash
BTCC BTCC

Lloyd on brink of ending BTCC campaign prematurely due to Oulton Park crash

British Touring Car Championship race winner Dan Lloyd is on the edge of being forced to end his season early due to the ongoing effect of his heavy crash at Oulton Park.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test Plus

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Expectations were high for the start of the British Touring Car Championship’s hybrid power era, and despite nerves and problems to solve prior to its debut the new rules gained widespread approval. Here’s how the first test at Donington Park was passed and the thorough examinations that are to follow

BTCC
Apr 28, 2022
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions Plus

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Reigning BTCC champion Ash Sutton and Porsche Carrera Cup GB victor Dan Cammish form a potent line-up at the Motorbase-run NAPA Racing team as the series adopts hybrid power. With Sutton bringing the key components of his title-winning Laser Tools Racing set-up, and Cammish eager to prove a point on his return, their dynamic is set to be one of the season's major talking points

BTCC
Apr 21, 2022
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on Plus

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Veteran team manager Marvin Humphries and former Tech-Speed team boss has worked not only with stars of the British Touring Car Championship, but legends including Gil de Ferran, Hans Stuck and Tom Sneva in a long and varied career that has spanned five decades across tin-tops, single-seaters and sportscars

BTCC
Feb 4, 2022
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star Plus

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Having started out in club-level competitions alongside his own university engineering studies, Josh Cook's journey to becoming an established frontrunner in the British Touring Car Championship is atypical. But it's these experiences that have moulded the 30-year-old into a humble star, respected throughout the paddock

BTCC
Jan 12, 2022
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Autosport picks out the best performers

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Plus

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Plus

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
