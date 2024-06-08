BTCC Thruxton: Hill tops practice from Ingram

The diminutive Kentishman was quick out of the blocks in the early-morning FP1 session to whisk his West Surrey Racing-run Laser Tools BMW 330e M Sport around the Hampshire speedbowl with a lap that for a long time stood half a second clear of the opposition.

After a late red flag, 2022 champion Tom Ingram got down to business, rasping his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback to a time that was 0.191 seconds adrift of Hill’s effort, with the rest over half a second behind.

The pace was generally quicker in the lunchtime FP2 – Hill’s earlier best may have proved impregnable, but virtually the whole of the rest of the field improved.

This session was headed by Ingram, who lapped 0.231s clear of the Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus ST of Dan Rowbottom’s previous FP2-topping best.

Hill was down in sixth in this session, but was unworried.

“I feel pretty strong,” he told Autosport. “We were just running a race set-up there because we’re confident with our one-lap pace. We were just going through our process.

“The improvements made to the car over the winter have made a hell of a difference. It’s not perfect, but I’ve got a lot of confidence in it. I’m very happy and I hope we can keep this up in qualifying.”

Tom Ingram Photo by: JEP

Ingram also looks strong, and is carrying the car #100 this weekend in place of his usual #80 in deference to the centenary of title sponsor Bristol Street Motors.

The second session was also red-flagged during its second half, in order for marshals to reinstall the much-abused tyre stack in its original place in the second apex of the chicane.

Scarcely had running got back under way when the abuse of the stack began again in earnest, with Rowbottom biffing his way spectacularly to his time, third overall across free practice.

Just 0.010s adrift of Rowbottom, with a very late effort, was the sister Ford of four-time and reigning BTCC champion Ash Sutton, who had a grassy moment at the chicane in FP1.

Aron Taylor-Smith did a good job in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra to finish in the top four in both sessions, and fifth overall, ahead of the WSR BMW of Adam Morgan.

Andrew Watson was the best of the Speedworks Motorsport squadron of Toyota Corolla GR Sports in both sessions, the Northern Irishman ending up an overall seventh in his Toyota Gazoo Racing GB example, ahead of the second PMR Vauxhall of Mikey Doble.

Ninth, after an eventful morning, was the Alliance Ford of Dan Cammish. The Berkshire-domiciled Yorkshireman had an off-track excursion at Noble in FP1 and then, following a pitstop, a throttle problem stranded him in a vulnerable position, causing the red flag.

Cammish was then on a hot lap at the end of FP2 when he was badly baulked in the chicane by the oblivious Ingram, who was making his way merrily to the pitlane.

Colin Turkington, Team BMW Photo by: JEP

The top 10 was rounded out by the second of the Excelr8 Hyundais, in the hands of Tom Chilton.

The other main title contender, Colin Turkington, lost much of FP1 to a loose bonnet pin on his BMW, causing the WSR squad to make precautionary changes to all three of its cars before FP2.

With alternate positions from the FP2 order determining the groups for the first phase of qualifying, that puts Turkington in the second batch with Hill, while Ingram and Sutton will feature in the first.

