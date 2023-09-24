Subscribe
Powered by Cataclean
View more
Previous / BTCC Silverstone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid
BTCC / Silverstone Race report

BTCC Silverstone: Turkington wins as title fight goes down to Sutton and Ingram

Colin Turkington took victory in the final British Touring Car Championship race of the day at Silverstone as the title fight boiled down to two heading into the final round.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Colin Turkington, Team BMW BMW 330e M Sport

Turkington’s West Surrey Racing team-mate Jake Hill charged his BMW 330e M Sport from the back of the grid to eighth, but has now fallen out of championship contention.

With Ash Sutton finishing third behind Tom Ingram, that means Sutton and his Motorbase Performance Ford Focus ST take a 45-point lead to the Brands Hatch finale over Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N driver Ingram.

Turkington had to work for it in the early going from fifth on the grid.

Reversed-grid poleman Michael Crees got beaten into Copse Corner by Ronan Pearson, and then duffed up on the opening lap.

As Crees ran three-abreast along Wellington Straight between Adam Morgan and Rory Butcher, Morgan began to move across without realising Butcher’s Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla was on the other side of the polesitting Team Hard Cupra Leon.

After contact with Crees, Morgan’s WSR BMW speared across and wiped the innocent Butcher into the barriers. Morgan was apologetic, but was given a reprimand and two licence penalty points for the incident.

Pearson’s Excelr8 Hyundai got a bit loose through the stadium section on the opening lap, allowing Dan Rowbottom up the inside and into the lead in his Motorbase Ford, while Dan Lloyd (Team Hard Cupra) and Turkington also got past.

The race went under the safety car to clear up the damaged Toyota, and on the first lap of the restart Turkington passed Lloyd around the outside of Brooklands for second place.

He then hunted down Rowbottom – the Ford defended through Brooklands and Luffield, but the compromised line allowed Turkington to accelerate into the lead.

Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 Hyundai i30 N Fastback

Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 Hyundai i30 N Fastback

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Turkington built up a gap at the front while Ingram, whose rookie team-mate Pearson had allowed past for third, squeezed his way past Rowbottom for second.

Ingram was just under 1.5 seconds adrift of Turkington and tried to hunt down the leading BMW, but a loss of power-steering forced him to settle for second.

“I could feel the car had pace in this race,” said Turkington. “I had a really good front end compared to race two, and I felt if I was patient I could make the moves.

“Once I got in the lead I knew I had the pace. I could see Tom Ingram had gone into second and thought, ‘Here we go, he’ll be putting on a light show’, but I knew I had a couple of laps more hybrid.”

Like Ingram, Sutton was also on the move, and Pearson did a terrific job to fend off his team-mate’s title rival before succumbing to the inevitable. He then stayed glued to the Motorbase Fords before Sutton got ahead of Rowbottom with two laps remaining.

Rowbottom just beat Pearson to fourth, with Josh Cook, who was crowned 2023 Independents champion in race two, sixth in his One Motorsport Honda Civic Type R.

Ricky Collard (Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla) was seventh ahead of Hill, who got up to eighth position with 10 laps remaining but then suffered a recurrence of the turbo boost sensor problem that ruined his second race, albeit not to as severe an extent.

Dan Cammish’s rotten luck continued – after a tyre delaminated in race two, he worked his Motorbase Ford from the back to ninth before slowing with an identical problem on the final lap. Aron Taylor-Smith (Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra) and the recovering Morgan therefore completed the top 10.

BTCC Silverstone - Race 3 results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 25 26'32.144       20
2 United Kingdom T. Ingram BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 25 2.559       17
3 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 25 5.541 2.982     15
4 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 25 8.143 2.602     13
5
R. Pearson BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 25 8.583 0.440     11
6 United Kingdom J. Cook One Motorsport with Starline Racing   Honda Civic Type R 25 9.389 0.806     10
7 United Kingdom R. Collard Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 25 10.693 1.304     9
8 United Kingdom J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   BMW 330e M Sport 25 14.564 3.871     8
9 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith CarStore Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 25 17.090 2.526     7
10 United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 25 17.287 0.197     6
11 United Kingdom D. Lloyd Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils   Cupra León 25 17.625 0.338     5
12 United Kingdom A. Moffat One Motorsport with Starline Racing   Honda Civic Type R 25 18.913 1.288     4
13 United Kingdom S. Jelley Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 25 19.243 0.330     3
14
M. Doble CarStore Power Maxed Racing
   Vauxhall Astra 25 20.397 1.154     2
15
G. Gamble Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 25 21.072 0.675     1
16
D. Patterson Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
   Cupra León 25 21.574 0.502      
17 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 25 21.799 0.225      
18 United Kingdom A. Watson CarStore Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 25 22.937 1.138      
19
N. Halstead BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 25 23.295 0.358      
20
J. Edwards Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
   Cupra León 25 24.259 0.964      
21
D. De Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
   Cupra León 25 24.949 0.690      
22
B. Thompson Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
   Cupra León 25 31.727 6.778      
23 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 25 45.075 13.348      
24
J. Butel Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
   Cupra León 24 1 lap        
dnf United Kingdom T. Chilton BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 20 5 laps     Retirement  
dnf
M. Crees Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils
   Cupra León 13 12 laps     Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom R. Butcher Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 0       Retirement  
View full results  
shares
comments

BTCC Silverstone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Silverstone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid

BTCC Silverstone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid

BTCC
Silverstone

BTCC Silverstone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid BTCC Silverstone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid

BTCC Silverstone: Hill takes dominant win in the wet

BTCC Silverstone: Hill takes dominant win in the wet

BTCC
Silverstone

BTCC Silverstone: Hill takes dominant win in the wet BTCC Silverstone: Hill takes dominant win in the wet

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Plus
Plus
BTCC

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Latest news

Mistake-riddled Friday key to Bezzecchi's Indian GP domination over Ducati MotoGP rivals

Mistake-riddled Friday key to Bezzecchi's Indian GP domination over Ducati MotoGP rivals

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Mistake-riddled Friday key to Bezzecchi's Indian GP domination over Ducati MotoGP rivals Mistake-riddled Friday key to Bezzecchi's Indian GP domination over Ducati MotoGP rivals

McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call

McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call

Supercars investigating wheel nut fix after series of lost wheels

Supercars investigating wheel nut fix after series of lost wheels

VASC Supercars

Supercars investigating wheel nut fix after series of lost wheels Supercars investigating wheel nut fix after series of lost wheels

Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism

Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism

A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

Plus
Plus
Historics
Kevin Turner

A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Donington Park
Marcus Simmons

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe