Previous / BTCC Knockhill: Hill holds on under Sutton pressure 
BTCC / Knockhill Race report

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton dominates with wet weather masterclass 

Three-time champion Ash Sutton delivered an exquisite performance to win the final British Touring Car Championship race of the day at Knockhill from sixth on the grid. 

Marcus Simmons
By:
Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Torrential rain soaked the teams on the grid, forcing everyone onto wet-weather tyres, and Sutton was the master of the conditions in his Motorbase Performance-run Ford Focus ST. 

He had already made up one position when the safety car unleashed the field after five laps of assessing the conditions, thanks to Aron Taylor-Smith pitting his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra with a technical problem. 

Once the race got going, reversed-grid poleman Ronan Pearson eased away from the field on his local circuit at the wheel of his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N. 

A ferocious battle for second between Ricky Collard (Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla) and Dan Lloyd (Team Hard Cupra Leon) got spicey after two laps of green-flag action. 

They rubbed panels as they raced down the start-finish straight, and Lloyd secured the corner into Duffus Dip, while Collard launched off the inside kerb and into the West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport of Stephen Jelley, delaying both and allowing Sutton to slip through into third. 

The safety car appeared again to allow marshals to extract Nick Halstead’s Hyundai from the gravel at the hairpin, and it took one and a half laps of racing before Sutton got past Lloyd and into second place on the exit of the chicane. 

By the end of the lap, Sutton was 1.398 seconds adrift of Pearson, but he quickly reeled in the Scot. 

At the end of the following tour, Pearson ran wide at the hairpin, and Sutton moved into the lead. 

Pearson remained in second place for six more laps before Josh Cook, charging from eighth on the grid, moved his One Motorsport Honda Civic Type R in front on the run to the hairpin. 

Then, on the final lap, BTCC rookie Pearson allowed title-chasing team-mate Tom Ingram through into third at Clark, a situation the reigning champion described as “I feel like I just kicked a puppy!” 

Ahead of them, Cook briefly trimmed the gap to Sutton, but the leader responded with a new fastest lap and took the chequered flag with a 9.636s advantage. 

After his reversed-grid disasters in the previous two rounds at Oulton Park and Croft, Sutton said: “We’ve got over our race-three hurdle, and what better way to do it than with a win? 

“I needed that, just for myself,” he added after taking a 39-point championship lead over Ingram. “The thing was on absolute rails.” 

Both Cook and Ingram had moved up a couple of positions after the final restart when disaster struck the WSR BMW squad – Jake Hill got onto a wet patch into the hairpin and tapped fifth-placed team-mate Jelley into a spin, bringing both cars effectively to a halt. 

Hill recovered first, but another incident – he ran wide into the gravel at the hairpin – restricted him to 14th place at the finish. 

Lloyd was running fifth with four laps remaining when he ran wide at Duffus Dip defending from Collard, and was forced to concede positions to the Toyota and the sister Hard Cupra of Dexter Patterson. 

Collard then had to fend off the fired-up Patterson, running strongly on his home circuit, while another Scot, Aiden Moffat (One Honda), also got ahead of Lloyd for seventh. 

George Gamble (Speedworks Toyota) and Dan Cammish (Motorbase Ford) rounded out the top 10.

Knockhill BTCC race three result

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom A. Sutton Ashley Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 27 28'46.947       20
2 United Kingdom J. Cook Josh Cook One Motorsport with Starline Racing   Honda Civic Type R 27 9.636       17
3 United Kingdom T. Ingram Tom Ingram BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8   Hyundai i30N 27 16.568 6.932     15
4
R. Pearson Ronan Pearson BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
   Hyundai i30N 27 17.699 1.131     13
5 United Kingdom R. Collard Ricky Collard Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 27 19.841 2.142     11
6
D. Patterson Dexter Patterson Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
   Cupra León 27 20.457 0.616     10
7 United Kingdom A. Moffat Aiden Moffat One Motorsport with Starline Racing   Honda Civic Type R 27 21.178 0.721     9
8 United Kingdom D. Lloyd Daniel Lloyd Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils   Cupra León 27 21.969 0.791     8
9
G. Gamble George Gamble Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 27 22.906 0.937     7
10 United Kingdom D. Cammish Dan Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 27 23.055 0.149     6
11
M. Doble Mikey Doble CarStore Power Maxed Racing
   Vauxhall Astra 27 24.155 1.100     5
12 United Kingdom R. Butcher Rory Butcher Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 27 26.157 2.002     4
13 United Kingdom S. Osborne Sam Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 27 28.318 2.161     3
14 United Kingdom J. Hill Jake Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   BMW 330e M Sport 27 29.783 1.465     2
15 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Aron Taylor-Smith CarStore Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 27 33.652 3.869     1
16 United Kingdom A. Watson Andrew Watson CarStore Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 27 34.011 0.359      
17 United Kingdom C. Turkington Colin Turkington Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 27 35.589 1.578      
18 United Kingdom A. Morgan Adam Morgan Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 27 35.677 0.088      
19 United Kingdom S. Jelley Stephen Jelley Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 27 35.955 0.278      
20 United Kingdom T. Chilton Tom Chilton BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8   Hyundai i30N 27 38.492 2.537      
21
J. Edwards Jade Edwards Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
   Cupra León 27 42.305 3.813      
22
J. Butel Jack Butel Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
   Cupra León 27 45.590 3.285      
dnf United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Daniel Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 24 3 laps     Retirement  
dnf
M. Crees Michael Crees BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
   Cupra León 22 5 laps     Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom R. Huff Rob Huff Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown   Cupra León 12 15 laps     Retirement  
dnf
D. De Daryl De Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
   Cupra León 9 18 laps     Retirement  
dnf
N. Halstead Nick Halstead BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
   Hyundai i30N 7 20 laps     Retirement  
View full results  
