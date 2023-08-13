BTCC Knockhill: Sutton dominates with wet weather masterclass
Three-time champion Ash Sutton delivered an exquisite performance to win the final British Touring Car Championship race of the day at Knockhill from sixth on the grid.
Torrential rain soaked the teams on the grid, forcing everyone onto wet-weather tyres, and Sutton was the master of the conditions in his Motorbase Performance-run Ford Focus ST.
He had already made up one position when the safety car unleashed the field after five laps of assessing the conditions, thanks to Aron Taylor-Smith pitting his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra with a technical problem.
Once the race got going, reversed-grid poleman Ronan Pearson eased away from the field on his local circuit at the wheel of his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N.
A ferocious battle for second between Ricky Collard (Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla) and Dan Lloyd (Team Hard Cupra Leon) got spicey after two laps of green-flag action.
They rubbed panels as they raced down the start-finish straight, and Lloyd secured the corner into Duffus Dip, while Collard launched off the inside kerb and into the West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport of Stephen Jelley, delaying both and allowing Sutton to slip through into third.
The safety car appeared again to allow marshals to extract Nick Halstead’s Hyundai from the gravel at the hairpin, and it took one and a half laps of racing before Sutton got past Lloyd and into second place on the exit of the chicane.
By the end of the lap, Sutton was 1.398 seconds adrift of Pearson, but he quickly reeled in the Scot.
At the end of the following tour, Pearson ran wide at the hairpin, and Sutton moved into the lead.
Pearson remained in second place for six more laps before Josh Cook, charging from eighth on the grid, moved his One Motorsport Honda Civic Type R in front on the run to the hairpin.
Then, on the final lap, BTCC rookie Pearson allowed title-chasing team-mate Tom Ingram through into third at Clark, a situation the reigning champion described as “I feel like I just kicked a puppy!”
Ahead of them, Cook briefly trimmed the gap to Sutton, but the leader responded with a new fastest lap and took the chequered flag with a 9.636s advantage.
After his reversed-grid disasters in the previous two rounds at Oulton Park and Croft, Sutton said: “We’ve got over our race-three hurdle, and what better way to do it than with a win?
“I needed that, just for myself,” he added after taking a 39-point championship lead over Ingram. “The thing was on absolute rails.”
Both Cook and Ingram had moved up a couple of positions after the final restart when disaster struck the WSR BMW squad – Jake Hill got onto a wet patch into the hairpin and tapped fifth-placed team-mate Jelley into a spin, bringing both cars effectively to a halt.
Hill recovered first, but another incident – he ran wide into the gravel at the hairpin – restricted him to 14th place at the finish.
Lloyd was running fifth with four laps remaining when he ran wide at Duffus Dip defending from Collard, and was forced to concede positions to the Toyota and the sister Hard Cupra of Dexter Patterson.
Collard then had to fend off the fired-up Patterson, running strongly on his home circuit, while another Scot, Aiden Moffat (One Honda), also got ahead of Lloyd for seventh.
George Gamble (Speedworks Toyota) and Dan Cammish (Motorbase Ford) rounded out the top 10.
Knockhill BTCC race three result
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|A. Sutton Ashley Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|27
|28'46.947
|20
|2
|J. Cook Josh Cook One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Civic Type R
|27
|9.636
|17
|3
|T. Ingram Tom Ingram BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|27
|16.568
|6.932
|15
|4
|
R. Pearson Ronan Pearson BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|27
|17.699
|1.131
|13
|5
|R. Collard Ricky Collard Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|27
|19.841
|2.142
|11
|6
|
D. Patterson Dexter Patterson Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|Cupra León
|27
|20.457
|0.616
|10
|7
|A. Moffat Aiden Moffat One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Civic Type R
|27
|21.178
|0.721
|9
|8
|D. Lloyd Daniel Lloyd Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils
|Cupra León
|27
|21.969
|0.791
|8
|9
|
G. Gamble George Gamble Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|27
|22.906
|0.937
|7
|10
|D. Cammish Dan Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|27
|23.055
|0.149
|6
|11
|
M. Doble Mikey Doble CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|27
|24.155
|1.100
|5
|12
|R. Butcher Rory Butcher Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|27
|26.157
|2.002
|4
|13
|S. Osborne Sam Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|27
|28.318
|2.161
|3
|14
|J. Hill Jake Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|27
|29.783
|1.465
|2
|15
|A. Taylor-Smith Aron Taylor-Smith CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|27
|33.652
|3.869
|1
|16
|A. Watson Andrew Watson CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|27
|34.011
|0.359
|17
|C. Turkington Colin Turkington Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|27
|35.589
|1.578
|18
|A. Morgan Adam Morgan Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|27
|35.677
|0.088
|19
|S. Jelley Stephen Jelley Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|27
|35.955
|0.278
|20
|T. Chilton Tom Chilton BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|27
|38.492
|2.537
|21
|
J. Edwards Jade Edwards Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|Cupra León
|27
|42.305
|3.813
|22
|
J. Butel Jack Butel Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra León
|27
|45.590
|3.285
|dnf
|D. Rowbottom Daniel Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|24
|3 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|
M. Crees Michael Crees BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Cupra León
|22
|5 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|R. Huff Rob Huff Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra León
|12
|15 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|
D. De Daryl De Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|Cupra León
|9
|18 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|
N. Halstead Nick Halstead BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|7
|20 laps
|Retirement
|View full results
Latest news
Hulkenberg: No regrets over F1 comeback despite Haas 2023 race struggles
Hulkenberg: No regrets over F1 comeback despite Haas 2023 race struggles Hulkenberg: No regrets over F1 comeback despite Haas 2023 race struggles
Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for seventh in F1 2023 standings
Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for seventh in F1 2023 standings Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for seventh in F1 2023 standings
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days
Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days
A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing
A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing
Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?
Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.