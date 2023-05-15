BTCC gets in early with 2024 race calendar
The British Touring Car Championship has locked in its calendar earlier than ever before for the 2024 season.
Series organiser TOCA has been moved to secure its dates promptly due to next year’s Paris Olympics and Euro 2024 football tournament, in order to get the best possible slots for its broadcasting on ITV.
The schedule is more or less identical to 2023, with the BTCC claiming to be ‘sticking to a tried and tested format’.
Even the ordering of the rounds is a carbon copy of this season, although the opening salvo on the Donington Park National circuit kicks things off one week later than in 2023.
The following events are at Brands Hatch Indy, Snetterton and Thruxton before the traditional ‘northern tour’ of Oulton Park, Croft and Knockhill, albeit split by the summer break.
The Donington Park GP circuit, back on the calendar this year for the first time since 2002, then follows in late August, before the campaign is wrapped up with the Silverstone National Circuit and the ever-popular Brands Hatch GP finale.
“Our 2024 schedule has the same flow as this year, which was universally praised,” said TOCA supremo Alan Gow. “And going back to the Donington GP circuit next year will ensure that the teams can build upon their experience of that circuit layout from this season.
“With the Paris Olympics and Euro 2024, it's a very busy year for major sporting events during our season. So, it was important that I locked in our calendar as early as possible, in order to secure our most ideal ITV4 live broadcast dates.
“As always, releasing our calendar so early also has a positive benefit for the rest of British motorsport, as it helps domestic race organisers and venues with the forward planning and scheduling of their own events.
“Releasing the calendar on 10 May to our teams and support races, and publicly today, sets a new record for having our next season's BTCC schedule confirmed this early… although in future I really can't imagine it can be done any earlier and this record being beaten!"
BTCC 2024 calendar
27-28 April Donington Park National
11-12 May Brands Hatch Indy
25-26 May Snetterton
8-9 June Thruxton
22-23 June Oulton Park
27-28 July Croft
10-11 August Knockhill
24-25 August Donington Park GP
21-22 September Silverstone
5-6 October Brands Hatch GP
