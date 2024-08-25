BTCC Donington Park: Turkington wins opener as Hill grabs points lead

Colin Turkington scored his fifth win of the British Touring Car Championship season in the Donington Park opener, while West Surrey Racing team-mate Jake Hill grabbed the points lead.

Turkington blasted his BMW 330e M Sport into the lead off the line as polesitter Josh Cook bogged down slightly in his Speedworks-run Toyota Corolla.

Turkington led throughout, negotiating a safety car restart - after Andrew Watson's Toyota clattered heavily into the tyre stack at the Esses - and then repelled a late threat from the Ford Focus of fellow four-time champion Ash Sutton.

"It's always a tough race when Ash is behind you!" said Turkington, who eventually finished 1.863 seconds clear of Sutton.

"We had similar laps of hybrid left and I used my last one on the lap before him.

"I just had to manage the attack for that lap and then I had a bit more pace over the last few laps."

Colin Turkington, Team BMW WSR BMW 330e, Andrew Watson, Toyota Gazoo Racing UK Toyota Corolla GR Sport crash Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Sutton had moved up to second after Cook ran wide at the Old Hairpin on the third lap of 17 and has therefore gained ground in the title race.

Cook had another lurid moment later in the race at the Esses with five laps to go and got out of shape, striking the troublesome tyre stack and losing a place to Jake Hill's BMW.

Third was enough for the Kentishman to grab a one-point lead over former table-topper Ingram, despite Hill continuing to battle illness.

But the key moment came on the first tour when Ingram's Excelr8 Hyundai i30 N Fastback and the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra of Mikey Doble had an intense battle.

Ingram had initially cut the Esses corner to pull ahead of Doble and continued to lead into the hairpin before Doble then speared into Ingram into the final Goddards corner.

The Hyundai slid out wide and tumbled down to 12th while Doble fell to 15th.

Colin Turkington, Team BMW WSR BMW 330e Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

But Ingram was on a charge thereafter and made a succession of brilliant overtaking moves to climb back up to fifth, where he started, to limit the points damage.

Adam Morgan made it three BMWs in the top six after eventually passing Rob Huff's Toyota, the pair having spent almost half a lap side by side in the closing stages.

Dan Cammish's Alliance Ford was eighth, while Aron Taylor-Smith was top Vauxhall in ninth as he was another driver to slide wide through the Esses.

BTCC debutant Dan Zelos managed 12th in his Hyundai as he stayed out of trouble, while Dan Rowbottom still picked up a couple of points in 14th, despite pitting with a puncture during the caution period.

