BTCC Donington Park: Turkington wins opener as Hill grabs points lead
Ingram recovers from contact to finish fifth but can't stop BMW driver Hill moving a point clear
Colin Turkington, Team BMW WSR BMW 330e
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Powered by Cataclean
BTCC coverage powered by Cataclean
Colin Turkington scored his fifth win of the British Touring Car Championship season in the Donington Park opener, while West Surrey Racing team-mate Jake Hill grabbed the points lead.
Turkington blasted his BMW 330e M Sport into the lead off the line as polesitter Josh Cook bogged down slightly in his Speedworks-run Toyota Corolla.
Turkington led throughout, negotiating a safety car restart - after Andrew Watson's Toyota clattered heavily into the tyre stack at the Esses - and then repelled a late threat from the Ford Focus of fellow four-time champion Ash Sutton.
"It's always a tough race when Ash is behind you!" said Turkington, who eventually finished 1.863 seconds clear of Sutton.
"We had similar laps of hybrid left and I used my last one on the lap before him.
"I just had to manage the attack for that lap and then I had a bit more pace over the last few laps."
Colin Turkington, Team BMW WSR BMW 330e, Andrew Watson, Toyota Gazoo Racing UK Toyota Corolla GR Sport crash
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Sutton had moved up to second after Cook ran wide at the Old Hairpin on the third lap of 17 and has therefore gained ground in the title race.
Cook had another lurid moment later in the race at the Esses with five laps to go and got out of shape, striking the troublesome tyre stack and losing a place to Jake Hill's BMW.
Third was enough for the Kentishman to grab a one-point lead over former table-topper Ingram, despite Hill continuing to battle illness.
But the key moment came on the first tour when Ingram's Excelr8 Hyundai i30 N Fastback and the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra of Mikey Doble had an intense battle.
Ingram had initially cut the Esses corner to pull ahead of Doble and continued to lead into the hairpin before Doble then speared into Ingram into the final Goddards corner.
The Hyundai slid out wide and tumbled down to 12th while Doble fell to 15th.
Colin Turkington, Team BMW WSR BMW 330e
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
But Ingram was on a charge thereafter and made a succession of brilliant overtaking moves to climb back up to fifth, where he started, to limit the points damage.
Adam Morgan made it three BMWs in the top six after eventually passing Rob Huff's Toyota, the pair having spent almost half a lap side by side in the closing stages.
Dan Cammish's Alliance Ford was eighth, while Aron Taylor-Smith was top Vauxhall in ninth as he was another driver to slide wide through the Esses.
BTCC debutant Dan Zelos managed 12th in his Hyundai as he stayed out of trouble, while Dan Rowbottom still picked up a couple of points in 14th, despite pitting with a puncture during the caution period.
BTCC Donington Park GP - Race 1 results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|C. Turkington Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|17
|
29'43.663
|85.26
|2
|A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|17
|
+1.863
29'45.526
|1.863
|85.17
|3
|J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|17
|
+6.416
29'50.079
|4.553
|84.96
|4
|J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|17
|
+7.693
29'51.356
|1.277
|84.90
|5
|T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|17
|
+10.188
29'53.851
|2.495
|84.78
|6
|A. Morgan Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|17
|
+10.817
29'54.480
|0.629
|84.75
|7
|R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|17
|
+13.884
29'57.547
|3.067
|84.60
|8
|D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|17
|
+14.655
29'58.318
|0.771
|84.57
|9
|A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|17
|
+15.259
29'58.922
|0.604
|84.54
|10
|S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|17
|
+16.212
29'59.875
|0.953
|84.49
|11
|A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|17
|
+18.402
30'02.065
|2.190
|84.39
|12
|
D. Zelos Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|17
|
+19.718
30'03.381
|1.316
|84.33
|13
|C. Smiley Restart Racing
|Cupra León
|17
|
+20.140
30'03.803
|0.422
|84.31
|14
|D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|17
|
+20.935
30'04.598
|0.795
|84.27
|15
|
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|17
|
+21.323
30'04.986
|0.388
|84.26
|16
|T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|17
|
+22.539
30'06.202
|1.216
|84.20
|17
|
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
|Cupra León
|17
|
+23.098
30'06.761
|0.559
|84.17
|18
|
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
|Cupra León
|17
|
+34.502
30'18.165
|11.404
|83.64
|19
|
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|17
|
+42.108
30'25.771
|7.606
|83.30
|dnf
|A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|2
|
+15 Laps
3'21.972
|15 Laps
|87.99
|Retirement
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
MotoGP riders insist championship is home for the “best” regardless of nationality
WRC selects finalists vying to be the next female rally star
Mercedes team HRT "99%" sure of continuing in DTM despite rumours
Autosport Plus
How Ingram snatched the BTCC points lead on a weekend of Croft controversies
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
How Renault's arrival saved the BTCC career of its Super Touring king
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments