Race report
BTCC Donington Park (Grand Prix Circuit)

BTCC Donington Park: Turkington wins opener as Hill grabs points lead

Ingram recovers from contact to finish fifth but can't stop BMW driver Hill moving a point clear

Stephen Lickorish
Stephen Lickorish
Upd:
Colin Turkington, Team BMW WSR BMW 330e

Colin Turkington, Team BMW WSR BMW 330e

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Colin Turkington scored his fifth win of the British Touring Car Championship season in the Donington Park opener, while West Surrey Racing team-mate Jake Hill grabbed the points lead.

Turkington blasted his BMW 330e M Sport into the lead off the line as polesitter Josh Cook bogged down slightly in his Speedworks-run Toyota Corolla.

Turkington led throughout, negotiating a safety car restart - after Andrew Watson's Toyota clattered heavily into the tyre stack at the Esses - and then repelled a late threat from the Ford Focus of fellow four-time champion Ash Sutton.

"It's always a tough race when Ash is behind you!" said Turkington, who eventually finished 1.863 seconds clear of Sutton.

"We had similar laps of hybrid left and I used my last one on the lap before him.

"I just had to manage the attack for that lap and then I had a bit more pace over the last few laps."

Colin Turkington, Team BMW WSR BMW 330e, Andrew Watson, Toyota Gazoo Racing UK Toyota Corolla GR Sport crash

Colin Turkington, Team BMW WSR BMW 330e, Andrew Watson, Toyota Gazoo Racing UK Toyota Corolla GR Sport crash

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Sutton had moved up to second after Cook ran wide at the Old Hairpin on the third lap of 17 and has therefore gained ground in the title race.

Cook had another lurid moment later in the race at the Esses with five laps to go and got out of shape, striking the troublesome tyre stack and losing a place to Jake Hill's BMW.

Third was enough for the Kentishman to grab a one-point lead over former table-topper Ingram, despite Hill continuing to battle illness.

But the key moment came on the first tour when Ingram's Excelr8 Hyundai i30 N Fastback and the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra of Mikey Doble had an intense battle.

Ingram had initially cut the Esses corner to pull ahead of Doble and continued to lead into the hairpin before Doble then speared into Ingram into the final Goddards corner.

The Hyundai slid out wide and tumbled down to 12th while Doble fell to 15th.

Colin Turkington, Team BMW WSR BMW 330e

Colin Turkington, Team BMW WSR BMW 330e

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

But Ingram was on a charge thereafter and made a succession of brilliant overtaking moves to climb back up to fifth, where he started, to limit the points damage.

Adam Morgan made it three BMWs in the top six after eventually passing Rob Huff's Toyota, the pair having spent almost half a lap side by side in the closing stages.

Dan Cammish's Alliance Ford was eighth, while Aron Taylor-Smith was top Vauxhall in ninth as he was another driver to slide wide through the Esses.

BTCC debutant Dan Zelos managed 12th in his Hyundai as he stayed out of trouble, while Dan Rowbottom still picked up a couple of points in 14th, despite pitting with a puncture during the caution period.

BTCC Donington Park GP - Race 1 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 17

29'43.663

   85.26    
2 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 17

+1.863

29'45.526

 1.863 85.17    
3 United Kingdom J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   BMW 330e M Sport 17

+6.416

29'50.079

 4.553 84.96    
4 United Kingdom J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 17

+7.693

29'51.356

 1.277 84.90    
5 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 17

+10.188

29'53.851

 2.495 84.78    
6 United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 17

+10.817

29'54.480

 0.629 84.75    
7 United Kingdom R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 17

+13.884

29'57.547

 3.067 84.60    
8 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 17

+14.655

29'58.318

 0.771 84.57    
9 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 17

+15.259

29'58.922

 0.604 84.54    
10 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 17

+16.212

29'59.875

 0.953 84.49    
11 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 17

+18.402

30'02.065

 2.190 84.39    
12
D. Zelos Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 17

+19.718

30'03.381

 1.316 84.33    
13 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Cupra León 17

+20.140

30'03.803

 0.422 84.31    
14 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 17

+20.935

30'04.598

 0.795 84.27    
15
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
   Vauxhall Astra 17

+21.323

30'04.986

 0.388 84.26    
16 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 17

+22.539

30'06.202

 1.216 84.20    
17
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
   Cupra León 17

+23.098

30'06.761

 0.559 84.17    
18
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
   Cupra León 17

+34.502

30'18.165

 11.404 83.64    
19
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 17

+42.108

30'25.771

 7.606 83.30    
dnf United Kingdom A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 2

+15 Laps

3'21.972

 15 Laps 87.99 Retirement  
View full results  

Stephen Lickorish
Stephen Lickorish
