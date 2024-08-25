BTCC Donington Park: Cammish wins finale while Ingram surges from 19th to second

Dan Cammish scored his first win of the British Touring Car Championship season during a chaotic finale at Donington Park in which Tom Ingram surged from 19th to second.

Cammish had to withstand two safety car restarts and a rain shower mid-race to finally triumph from reversed-grid pole in his Alliance Racing Ford Focus, but all eyes were on the title contenders' varied fortunes behind.

It was Cammish's team-mate Ash Sutton's turn to be in the wars as he collided with Tom Chilton's Excelr8 Hyundai i30 N Fastback heading into the Esses on the opening lap.

This left his Ford with suspension damage and he was forced to pit and consequently failed to score.

The next title contender in strife was Colin Turkington, whose West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport was spun at the hairpin on lap two by Rob Huff's Speedworks Toyota Corolla.

But, while they were struggling, Ingram was making serene progress in his Hyundai to bounce back from the disappointment of a stone piercing his radiator in the second race earlier.

Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors Hyundai i30 N Fastback

He was up to 14th by the end of the first lap and continued to make rapid progress, including a crucial pass on the BMW of points leader Jake Hill at Redgate.

The safety cars kept Ingram in contention and he passed Adam Morgan's BMW on the inside of Coppice after the first of those restarts for fifth and then demoted Josh Cook's Toyota at the hairpin.

After the second caution, Ingram made a sensational pass on Mikey Doble's Vauxhall Astra on the inside at Schwantz using the hybrid.

Then on the penultimate lap, he made another great move around the outside of Aron Taylor-Smith's Vauxhall to grab a remarkable second.

Taylor-Smith just about hung on to third, from the chasing pack of Cook, Hill and Doble. That means Hill now has a nine-point lead over Ingram with just two events remaining, while Sutton is 11 points further back.

Turkington also made a recovery of his own to finish seventh ahead of team-mate Morgan, while Daryl DeLeon scored a best result of ninth in his Unlimited Cupra Leon.

BTCC Donington Park GP - Race 3 results