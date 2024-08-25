All Series
Race report
BTCC Donington Park (Grand Prix Circuit)

BTCC Donington Park: Cammish wins finale while Ingram surges from 19th to second

Ingram bounces back from earlier disappointment, but Sutton is in the wars in Donington race three

Stephen Lickorish
Stephen Lickorish
Upd:

Dan Cammish scored his first win of the British Touring Car Championship season during a chaotic finale at Donington Park in which Tom Ingram surged from 19th to second.

Cammish had to withstand two safety car restarts and a rain shower mid-race to finally triumph from reversed-grid pole in his Alliance Racing Ford Focus, but all eyes were on the title contenders' varied fortunes behind.

It was Cammish's team-mate Ash Sutton's turn to be in the wars as he collided with Tom Chilton's Excelr8 Hyundai i30 N Fastback heading into the Esses on the opening lap.

This left his Ford with suspension damage and he was forced to pit and consequently failed to score.

The next title contender in strife was Colin Turkington, whose West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport was spun at the hairpin on lap two by Rob Huff's Speedworks Toyota Corolla.

But, while they were struggling, Ingram was making serene progress in his Hyundai to bounce back from the disappointment of a stone piercing his radiator in the second race earlier.

Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors Hyundai i30 N Fastback

Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors Hyundai i30 N Fastback

He was up to 14th by the end of the first lap and continued to make rapid progress, including a crucial pass on the BMW of points leader Jake Hill at Redgate.

The safety cars kept Ingram in contention and he passed Adam Morgan's BMW on the inside of Coppice after the first of those restarts for fifth and then demoted Josh Cook's Toyota at the hairpin.

After the second caution, Ingram made a sensational pass on Mikey Doble's Vauxhall Astra on the inside at Schwantz using the hybrid.

Then on the penultimate lap, he made another great move around the outside of Aron Taylor-Smith's Vauxhall to grab a remarkable second.

Taylor-Smith just about hung on to third, from the chasing pack of Cook, Hill and Doble. That means Hill now has a nine-point lead over Ingram with just two events remaining, while Sutton is 11 points further back.

Turkington also made a recovery of his own to finish seventh ahead of team-mate Morgan, while Daryl DeLeon scored a best result of ninth in his Unlimited Cupra Leon.

BTCC Donington Park GP - Race 3 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 17

29'29.302

   85.96    
2 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 17

+1.959

29'31.261

 1.959 85.86    
3 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 17

+2.894

29'32.196

 0.935 85.81    
4 United Kingdom J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 17

+3.652

29'32.954

 0.758 85.78    
5 United Kingdom J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   BMW 330e M Sport 17

+4.048

29'33.350

 0.396 85.76    
6
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
   Vauxhall Astra 17

+4.522

29'33.824

 0.474 85.74    
7 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 17

+5.145

29'34.447

 0.623 85.71    
8 United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 17

+5.712

29'35.014

 0.567 85.68    
9
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
   Cupra León 17

+11.337

29'40.639

 5.625 85.41    
10 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 17

+12.585

29'41.887

 1.248 85.35    
11
D. Zelos Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 17

+13.950

29'43.252

 1.365 85.28    
12 United Kingdom A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 17

+14.305

29'43.607

 0.355 85.27    
13 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 17

+14.430

29'43.732

 0.125 85.26    
14
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
   Cupra León 17

+17.293

29'46.595

 2.863 85.12    
15 United Kingdom R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 17

+17.314

29'46.616

 0.021 85.12    
16 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 17

+1'31.320

31'00.622

 1'14.006 81.74    
17
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 17

+1'36.845

31'06.147

 5.525 81.49    
nc United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 14

+3 Laps

29'48.075

 3 Laps 70.03    
dnf United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 7

+10 Laps

11'59.807

 7 Laps 86.89 Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Cupra León 5

+12 Laps

8'48.169

 2 Laps 84.51 Retirement  
View full results  

Stephen Lickorish
