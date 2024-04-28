All Series
BTCC Donington Park (National Circuit)

BTCC Donington: Ingram wins fight with Hill and Sutton

Tom Ingram made it two wins out of two in the British Touring Car Championship opener at Donington Park after a race-long fight with Ash Sutton and Jake Hill.

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Upd:
Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 Hyundai i30 N Fastback

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Ingram used his one available lap of hybrid to slice his way down the inside of long-time leader Hill at Redgate on the 14th lap of 18, and the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N was able to establish a small gap over the pair behind it, with Sutton’s NAPA-liveried Alliance Racing Ford Focus ST beating the West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport of Hill to second.

From third on the grid, Hill launched the rear-wheel-drive BMW off the line beautifully and was able to move over to cover poleman Ingram into Redgate.

Once into a rhythm, Hill was able to briefly set the fastest lap and even extended the advantage to over a second when Sutton used one of his two laps of hybrid to attempt to pass Ingram on the fifth lap – the Ford got down the inside at Schwantz Curve, but the Hyundai elbowed back in front at McLeans.

Over the middle of the race Hill’s rear tyres began to fade and the leading trio got together, before Ingram made his move.

Sutton immediately followed suit by bowling down the inside of Hill at the Old Hairpin. But, a lap and a half later, Hill got on the hybrid button and moved back ahead of Sutton into the chicane.

As they exited, now Sutton used the hybrid to surge back into second place at Redgate, the Ford squirming on the brakes.

This allowed Ingram to extend his margin at the front to just over a second, although Sutton trimmed it to 0.917s by the finish.

Jake Hill at Donington

Jake Hill at Donington

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey Photography

“What an absolutely perfect weekend,” said Ingram. “We couldn’t have asked for any more. It’s felt fantastic.

“It’s so hard to know whether to keep your powder dry with the hybrid and when to use it. We were discussing the permutations before the race, but sometimes it’s got to be a spur of the moment, middle-of-the-action thing.”

Josh Cook put in an excellent performance to bring the leading Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla GR Sport home in fourth place.

A lock-up by Colin Turkington’s WSR BMW into McLeans on the opening lap allowed Cook to slip down the inside at Coppice for the place.

Turkington then came under attack from the Excelr8 Hyundai of Ronan Pearson, the young Scot continuing his superb weekend before he went off course exiting Coppice – he splashed through the lake alongside the back straight before rejoining after a quick visit to the pits to finish a lap down, although he set fastest lap.

Turkington now set off after Cook, but in turn Dan Cammish in his Alliance Ford was homing in on both of them. Cammish’s strenuous efforts to get past Turkington allowed Cook’s Toyota to pull a small margin by the finish.

Adam Morgan (WSR BMW) finished seventh ahead of the Speedworks Toyotas of Aiden Moffat and Rob Huff, with the 2012 World Touring Car champion drawn on reversed-grid pole. Completing the top 10 was the Alliance Ford of Dan Rowbottom.

BTCC Donington Race Two Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 18

21'03.154

       20
2 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 18

0.917

       17
3 United Kingdom J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   BMW 330e M Sport 18

1.854

 0.937     15
4 United Kingdom J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 18

5.725

 3.871     13
5 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 18

6.775

 1.050     11
6 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 18

8.378

 1.603     10
7 United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 18

9.004

 0.626     9
8 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 18

11.653

 2.649     8
9 United Kingdom R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 18

12.697

 1.044     7
10 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 18

13.294

 0.597     6
11 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 18

17.117

 3.823     5
12 United Kingdom A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 18

18.033

 0.916     4
13
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
   Vauxhall Astra 18

18.534

 0.501     3
14 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Cupra León 18

22.870

 4.336     2
15
D. De Unlimited Motorsport
   Cupra León 18

25.938

 3.068     1
16
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 18

1'01.824

 35.886      
17
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 17

1 lap

        
dnf
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
   Cupra León 12

6 laps

     Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 11

7 laps

     Retirement  
View full results  

BTCC Donington: Ingram dominates rain-delayed season opener
BTCC Donington: Moffat fends off Turkington, Sutton and Huff in thriller

Marcus Simmons
