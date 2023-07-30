Subscribe
Powered by Cataclean
View more
Previous / BTCC Croft: Cammish leads Motorbase Ford 1-2-3  Next / BTCC Croft: Sutton dominates from Cammish in race two
BTCC / Croft Circuit Race report

BTCC Croft: Cammish wins opener as Sutton is gifted second

Dan Cammish converted pole position into an all-the-way victory in the first race of the British Touring Car Championship round at Croft.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

The local man got the jump at the lights, and headed team-mates Dan Rowbottom and Ash Sutton throughout for a Motorbase Performance Ford Focus ST 1-2-3.

Second and third positions swapped on the final lap, when Rowbottom allowed championship leader Sutton – who had also gained the point for fastest lap – into the runner-up position.

The three Fords were scarcely troubled. Cammish and front-row partner Rowbottom took the start on the soft Goodyear tyres, on a weekend where all three compounds must be used across the trio of races.

Sutton was on the medium tyres, and dived down the inside of Rowbottom at Tower on the second lap, only to run wide on exit and allow the bearded Midlander to reclaim the position at the Jim Clark Esses.

Sutton remained hard on the bumper of the sister Ford of Rowbottom until he gained the place on the final lap.

“I missed a load of gears on the last lap on the back straight; what can you do?” explained a tongue-in-cheek Rowbottom.

“It was a weird touring car race,” related Cammish. “Usually you’re in a battle so you’re looking forward to the end of the race, but that was a bit more sedate.

“I’m happy with races like that – I wish they were all like that…”

Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Josh Cook was the only other competitor within the top seven on the grid to use medium Goodyears instead of the softs, and as such his One Motorsport Honda Civic Type R looked vulnerable to the heavy artillery behind, comprising the West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sports of Jake Hill and Colin Turkington, and Tom Ingram’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N.

Ingram passed Turkington into Clervaux on the second lap to grab sixth place, and for most of the race he looked more of a threat to Hill than the Kentishman did to Cook, who plotted a steady defensive course whenever he needed to.

Reigning champion Ingram made a couple of attempts at the hairpin, drawing alongside Hill, but in the end it was he who almost lost a position on the final lap.

Turkington charged alongside the Hyundai into the complex, but Ingram was able to defend the line at the hairpin and grabbed sixth behind Cook and Hill.

Stephen Jelley took a lonely eighth in his medium-shod BMW once Ingram had passed him on the opening lap.

There was then a yawning chasm back to the next bunch, with Aiden Moffat, the leading starter on hard-compound Goodyears, doing a sterling job of fending off the baying mob behind in his One Honda.

The Scot, who usually shines at Croft, held on superbly until the 12th lap of 15, when Sam Osborne slipped through with his soft-tyred Motorbase Ford to take ninth.

Eventually Moffat fell to 13th, and it was Aron Taylor-Smith who completed the top 10 in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra.

BTCC Croft - Race 1 results (15 laps)

 Cla   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Gap 
1 Dan Cammish Ford 21m00.551s  
2 Ash Sutton Ford 21m01.268s 0.717s
3 Dan Rowbottom Ford 21m01.878s 1.327s
4 Josh Cook Honda 21m06.073s 5.522s
5 Jake Hill BMW 21m06.458s 5.907s
6 Tom Ingram Hyundai 21m07.675s 7.124s
7 Colin Turkington BMW 21m07.954s 7.403s
8 Stephen Jelley BMW 21m11.033s 10.482s
9 Sam Osborne Ford 21m26.680s 26.129s
10 Árón T.-Smith Vauxhall/TOCA 21m29.285s 28.734s
11 Ricky Collard Toyota 21m29.730s 29.179s
12 Dan Lloyd Cupra/TOCA 21m30.413s 29.862s
13 Aiden Moffat Honda 21m32.439s 31.888s
14 Mikey Doble Vauxhall/TOCA 21m33.033s 32.482s
15 Tom Chilton Hyundai 21m33.304s 32.753s
16 Andrew Watson Vauxhall/TOCA 21m33.526s 32.975s
17 Dexter Patterson Cupra/TOCA 21m34.666s 34.115s
18 George Gamble Toyota 21m35.255s 34.704s
19 Adam Morgan BMW 21m35.696s 35.145s
20 Jack Butel Cupra/TOCA 21m38.053s 37.502s
21 Michael Crees Cupra/TOCA 21m40.447s 39.896s
22 Nick Halstead Hyundai 21m45.090s 44.539s
23 Daryl Taylor Cupra/TOCA 21m46.523s 45.972s
24 Jade Edwards Cupra/TOCA 21m52.842s 1 lap /52.291s
25 Rory Butcher Toyota 21m55.189s 2 laps /54.638s
 
(26) Ronan Pearson Hyundai   Retirement

 

shares
comments

BTCC Croft: Cammish leads Motorbase Ford 1-2-3 

BTCC Croft: Sutton dominates from Cammish in race two
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Croft: Turkington holds firm to win race three

BTCC Croft: Turkington holds firm to win race three

BTCC
Croft Circuit

BTCC Croft: Turkington holds firm to win race three BTCC Croft: Turkington holds firm to win race three

BTCC Croft: Sutton dominates from Cammish in race two

BTCC Croft: Sutton dominates from Cammish in race two

BTCC
Croft Circuit

BTCC Croft: Sutton dominates from Cammish in race two BTCC Croft: Sutton dominates from Cammish in race two

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Plus
Plus
BTCC

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Latest news

Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff

Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff

Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri

Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri

What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic

What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic

Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR

Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR

INDY IndyCar
Nashville

Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR

A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

Plus
Plus
Historics
Kevin Turner

A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Donington Park
Marcus Simmons

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe