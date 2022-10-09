Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Turkington blames hybrid for Brands Hatch BTCC qualifying woe Next / BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead
BTCC / Brands Hatch (Grand Prix) News

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram wins opener to take points lead

Tom Ingram leapfrogged into the British Touring Car Championship points lead with victory in the opening race of the day at the Brands Hatch finale.

Marcus Simmons
By:
BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram wins opener to take points lead

Pre-weekend points leader Ash Sutton was beaten by Jake Hill in the fight for third, meaning they are respectively three and six points adrift of Ingram, while Colin Turkington kept himself just in the title hunt with a tenacious drive from 10th to fifth.

While the racing was manic from third place down, it was something of a non-event at the front, thanks in part to extremely lengthy recovery processes during two early safety-car periods – fewer than three and a half laps of racing had been completed by the time it went green for a seven-lap sprint to the finish.

Ingram got the jump from pole position to put his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N into the lead ahead of fellow front-row starter, Rory Butcher’s Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla.

The race went under safety car on the second lap, and Ingram appeared to catch Butcher napping at the restart, with the Scot seeming to do the same to third-placed Sutton.

Butcher was closer on the second restart and Ingram was never able to shake the Toyota from his mirrors, finishing 0.581 seconds clear.

“It again felt good,” said Ingram. “I was happy to let Rory be there. I didn’t want to take any risks, and I was happy to drive it round and play it safe.

“This puts us in the best place we can possibly ask for going into race two. I can breathe a big sigh of relief knowing that the really stressful part of it… if the first race goes wrong, then you’re really on the recovery.”

Ash Sutton lacked race pace and had to settle for fourth

Ash Sutton lacked race pace and had to settle for fourth

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

The action behind kicked off from the start, with Hill attempting to insert his West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport between the two second-row-starting Motorbase Performance Ford Focuses of Sutton and Cammish.

Hill got pincered and made contact with Sutton, delaying his progress, and the BMW driver only secured fourth place when Cammish ran wide at Druids and lost two positions.

Once the race got going properly, Hill got on Sutton’s case, but the reigning three-time champion seemed to catch Hill out on the brakes into Druids – minor contact was made again and Bobby Thompson took advantage to move into fourth place in his Team Hard Cupra Leon.

Hill made a superb repass on Thompson at Sheene Curve and caught up Sutton again, but an audacious move at Druids promoted the Cupra back into fourth, before a nudge from Hill at Graham Hill Bend sent Thompson wide, delayed Hill and allowed the Ciceley Motorsport BMW of Adam Morgan up to fourth.

Hill wasted little time getting ahead of Morgan next time round at Druids, then yet again closed the gap to Sutton, who was struggling hugely for race pace.

The move came on the 16th lap of 18 – Hill forced Sutton to defend at Hawthorn which cost the Ford driver momentum through Westfield too, and Hill once again made an incisive move at Sheene.

Such was Sutton’s lack of pace that, once Hill was up to third, he was seven seconds adrift of the leading pair.

The WSR BMW of Turkington was also embroiled in this battle – he moved ahead of Morgan in the wake of the Hill/Sutton war on the 16th lap, and only just pipped by Sutton for fourth as he drew alongside on the run to the chequered flag.

Behind sixth-placed Morgan, Thompson clinched the Jack Sears Trophy title in seventh, with George Gamble’s Ciceley BMW eighth and Cammish ninth. The third WSR BMW of Stephen Jelley nabbed the final top-10 spot off Josh Cook (BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R) on the final lap.

BTCC Brands Hatch race one result - 18 laps

Cla Driver Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Tom Ingram 32'40.611  
2 United Kingdom Rory Butcher 32'41.192 0.581
3 United Kingdom Jake Hill 32'49.255 8.644
4 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton 32'51.019 10.408
5 United Kingdom Colin Turkington 32'51.135 10.524
6 United Kingdom Adam Morgan 32'51.390 10.779
7 Bobby Thompson 32'51.801 11.190
8 George Gamble 32'52.115 11.504
9 United Kingdom Dan Cammish 32'52.870 12.259
10 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley 32'53.339 12.728
11 United Kingdom Josh Cook 32'53.406 12.795
12 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom 32'53.810 13.199
13 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd 32'54.301 13.690
14 United Kingdom Ricky Collard 32'54.585 13.974
15 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat 32'55.375 14.764
16 United Kingdom Tom Chilton 32'57.651 17.040
17 United Kingdom Jason Plato 32'58.099 17.488
18 United Kingdom Ash Hand 32'59.845 19.234
19 Jersey Jack Butel 33'00.670 20.059
20 Michael Crees 33'05.213 24.602
21 Nicolas Hamilton 33'06.120 25.509
22 Jade Edwards 33'06.910 2 Laps
  United Kingdom Sam Osborne 29'55.734 2 Laps
  United Kingdom Ollie Jackson 26'46.438 4 Laps
  Dexter Patterson 26'46.542 4 Laps
  United Kingdom Gordon Shedden 25'13.422 5 Laps
  Rick Parfitt Jr. 12'10.147 12 Laps
  United Kingdom Carl Boardley 12'10.959 12 Laps
  Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith 18 Laps  
View full results
shares
comments
Turkington blames hybrid for Brands Hatch BTCC qualifying woe
Previous article

Turkington blames hybrid for Brands Hatch BTCC qualifying woe
Next article

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead Brands Hatch (Grand Prix)
BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead

Turkington blames hybrid for Brands Hatch BTCC qualifying woe Brands Hatch (Grand Prix)
BTCC

Turkington blames hybrid for Brands Hatch BTCC qualifying woe

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus
Le Mans

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Latest news

DTM champion van der Linde couldn't sleep ahead of title decider
DTM DTM

DTM champion van der Linde couldn't sleep ahead of title decider

Newly-crowned DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde has admitted he struggled to sleep ahead of this weekend’s championship finale at Hockenheim.

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead

Tom Ingram stretched his British Touring Car Championship lead going into the finale with his second victory of the day at Brands Hatch.

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP

Max Verstappen claimed the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship crown after winning his 12th race of the season in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

DTM Hockenheim: Van der Linde crowned champion, Wittmann wins finale
DTM DTM

DTM Hockenheim: Van der Linde crowned champion, Wittmann wins finale

Sheldon van der Linde clinched the 2022 DTM title with a third-place finish in the championship finale at Hockenheim, as Marco Wittmann made a rapid launch to score his first win of the year.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test Plus

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Expectations were high for the start of the British Touring Car Championship’s hybrid power era, and despite nerves and problems to solve prior to its debut the new rules gained widespread approval. Here’s how the first test at Donington Park was passed and the thorough examinations that are to follow

BTCC
Apr 28, 2022
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions Plus

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Reigning BTCC champion Ash Sutton and Porsche Carrera Cup GB victor Dan Cammish form a potent line-up at the Motorbase-run NAPA Racing team as the series adopts hybrid power. With Sutton bringing the key components of his title-winning Laser Tools Racing set-up, and Cammish eager to prove a point on his return, their dynamic is set to be one of the season's major talking points

BTCC
Apr 21, 2022
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on Plus

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Veteran team manager Marvin Humphries and former Tech-Speed team boss has worked not only with stars of the British Touring Car Championship, but legends including Gil de Ferran, Hans Stuck and Tom Sneva in a long and varied career that has spanned five decades across tin-tops, single-seaters and sportscars

BTCC
Feb 4, 2022
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star Plus

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Having started out in club-level competitions alongside his own university engineering studies, Josh Cook's journey to becoming an established frontrunner in the British Touring Car Championship is atypical. But it's these experiences that have moulded the 30-year-old into a humble star, respected throughout the paddock

BTCC
Jan 12, 2022
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Autosport picks out the best performers

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Plus

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Plus

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.