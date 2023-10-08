Subscribe
Powered by Cataclean
View more
Previous / BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton wins again from Ingram
BTCC / Brands Hatch Grand Prix Race report

BTCC Brands Hatch: Hill wins final race of 2023 after sensational pass

Jake Hill pulled off a sensational move to take victory in the final British Touring Car Championship race of the season at Brands Hatch.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport

Hill, who started from fourth on the grid in his West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport, was running in third place as polesitting team-mate Stephen Jelley and third-starting Josh Cook in his One Motorsport Honda Civic Type R battled for the lead.

Cook’s engine temperature was climbing alarmingly due to grass in his radiator, and Jelley had already exchanged the lead with him on a few occasions before trying to repass the Honda with a speculative move on the outside of the high-speed Westfield.

But Hill threw his BMW onto the grass to the inside and passed both of them in one move.

Cook then drew alongside Jelley over the start-finish straight to move into second position into Graham Hill Bend.

Hill instantly built up a lead of over a second, but the second safety car of the race eradicated his advantage.

George Gamble appeared to get caught out on the brakes into Druids, and his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla clattered into the One Honda of Jade Edwards, forcing them both out of the race and triggering the caution.

Hill was undaunted, and set fastest lap after the restart, thereafter keeping Cook at arm’s length to win by 1.278s.

The local man, for whom this was the first BTCC win at his home circuit, also survived a trip to the officials as they looked into a potential track-limits breach.

“I’ve done that move many a time – not on two people mind you,” said Hill. “They were fighting, Stephen was super-racey, and I saw an opportunity and went for the move.

Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport

Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Josh pushed me towards the grass – I might have taken a bit more of it than I needed to, but I didn’t want to hit him.”

Jelley stayed close to Cook for the rest of the race, and was close behind at the finish to complete the podium.

Behind the leading trio, all of whom were on soft tyres, there was absolute warfare as the Alliance Racing Ford Focus STs of Dan Rowbottom, Dan Cammish and champion Ash Sutton scrapped it out with Bobby Thompson’s Team Hard Cupra Leon, Ricky Collard’s Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla, and the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N of Tom Ingram.

Sutton’s chances were kyboshed when he was edged onto the Cooper Straight grass when he made contact with Ingram. He was forced to the pits and recovered to 13th after the safety car.

Thompson also fell out of this group with alternator failure on the Cupra.

Rowbottom held fourth for much of the race, but a beautiful move by Ingram at Paddock with three laps remaining gave him the place from fellow medium-tyred runner Rowbottom, Collard and Dan Lloyd’s Team Hard Cupra.

Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Adam Morgan (WSR BMW) stole eighth with a forceful move on Cammish, who was left to take ninth ahead of four-time champion Colin Turkington.

Turkington was on a climb from the rear of the grid in his WSR BMW, but suffered hybrid failure. This, he believed, cost him the two positions that would have enabled BMW to win the 2023 manufacturers’ title. Instead, Alliance Racing/Ford triumphed by four points to add to Sutton’s drivers’ crown and the teams’ honour it won as NAPA Racing UK.

The first safety car was caused by Aiden Moffat parking his One Honda on Cooper Straight after contact at Druids with Mikey Doble. Within a minute of getting out of his car, the Scot had been handed a post-season beer.

BTCC Brands Hatch - Race 3 results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   BMW 330e M Sport 18 31'34.278       22
2 United Kingdom J. Cook One Motorsport with Starline Racing   Honda Civic Type R 18 +1.278 1.278     18
3 United Kingdom S. Jelley Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 18 +1.794 0.516     16
4 United Kingdom T. Ingram BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 18 +4.032 2.238     13
5 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 18 +5.356 1.324     11
6 United Kingdom R. Collard Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 18 +6.951 1.595     10
7 United Kingdom D. Lloyd Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils   Cupra León 18 +7.914 0.963     9
8 United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 18 +8.361 0.447     8
9 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 18 +8.714 0.353     7
10 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 18 +8.896 0.182     6
11
D. Patterson Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
   Cupra León 18 +8.968 0.072     5
12
D. De Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
   Cupra León 18 +9.275 0.307     4
13 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 18 +10.179 0.904     3
14
M. Doble CarStore Power Maxed Racing
   Vauxhall Astra 18 +10.292 0.113     2
15 United Kingdom R. Butcher Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 18 +10.406 0.114     1
16
R. Pearson BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 18 +10.811 0.405      
17 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 18 +16.671 5.860      
18 United Kingdom A. Watson CarStore Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 18 +17.760 1.089      
19
J. Gornall Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
   Cupra León 18 +19.571 1.811      
20
N. Halstead BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 18 +19.956 0.385      
21 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith CarStore Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 17 +1 Lap 1 Lap      
dnf
J. Edwards Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
   Cupra León 8 +10 Laps 9 Laps   Retirement  
dnf
G. Gamble Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 8 +10 Laps 0.331   Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom T. Chilton BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 7 +11 Laps 1 Lap   Retirement  
dnf
B. Thompson Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
   Cupra León 7 +11 Laps 0.107   Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom A. Moffat One Motorsport with Starline Racing   Honda Civic Type R 0       Retirement  
dns
M. Crees Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils
   Cupra León 0          
View full results  
shares
comments

BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton wins again from Ingram
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton wins again from Ingram

BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton wins again from Ingram

BTCC
Brands Hatch Grand Prix

BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton wins again from Ingram BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton wins again from Ingram

BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton beats Ingram to claim fourth title

BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton beats Ingram to claim fourth title

BTCC
Brands Hatch Grand Prix

BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton beats Ingram to claim fourth title BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton beats Ingram to claim fourth title

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Plus
Plus
BTCC

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Latest news

Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022

Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022 Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022

McLaren factory driver Gamble makes British GT return at Donington

McLaren factory driver Gamble makes British GT return at Donington

BGT British GT
Donington

McLaren factory driver Gamble makes British GT return at Donington McLaren factory driver Gamble makes British GT return at Donington

Oliveira emerges as Honda’s priority to replace Marquez in MotoGP

Oliveira emerges as Honda’s priority to replace Marquez in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Oliveira emerges as Honda’s priority to replace Marquez in MotoGP Oliveira emerges as Honda’s priority to replace Marquez in MotoGP

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

WEC WEC

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier” Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

Plus
Plus
Historics
Kevin Turner

A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Donington Park
Marcus Simmons

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe