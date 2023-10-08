BTCC Brands Hatch: Hill wins final race of 2023 after sensational pass
Jake Hill pulled off a sensational move to take victory in the final British Touring Car Championship race of the season at Brands Hatch.
Hill, who started from fourth on the grid in his West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport, was running in third place as polesitting team-mate Stephen Jelley and third-starting Josh Cook in his One Motorsport Honda Civic Type R battled for the lead.
Cook’s engine temperature was climbing alarmingly due to grass in his radiator, and Jelley had already exchanged the lead with him on a few occasions before trying to repass the Honda with a speculative move on the outside of the high-speed Westfield.
But Hill threw his BMW onto the grass to the inside and passed both of them in one move.
Cook then drew alongside Jelley over the start-finish straight to move into second position into Graham Hill Bend.
Hill instantly built up a lead of over a second, but the second safety car of the race eradicated his advantage.
George Gamble appeared to get caught out on the brakes into Druids, and his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla clattered into the One Honda of Jade Edwards, forcing them both out of the race and triggering the caution.
Hill was undaunted, and set fastest lap after the restart, thereafter keeping Cook at arm’s length to win by 1.278s.
The local man, for whom this was the first BTCC win at his home circuit, also survived a trip to the officials as they looked into a potential track-limits breach.
“I’ve done that move many a time – not on two people mind you,” said Hill. “They were fighting, Stephen was super-racey, and I saw an opportunity and went for the move.
Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
“Josh pushed me towards the grass – I might have taken a bit more of it than I needed to, but I didn’t want to hit him.”
Jelley stayed close to Cook for the rest of the race, and was close behind at the finish to complete the podium.
Behind the leading trio, all of whom were on soft tyres, there was absolute warfare as the Alliance Racing Ford Focus STs of Dan Rowbottom, Dan Cammish and champion Ash Sutton scrapped it out with Bobby Thompson’s Team Hard Cupra Leon, Ricky Collard’s Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla, and the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N of Tom Ingram.
Sutton’s chances were kyboshed when he was edged onto the Cooper Straight grass when he made contact with Ingram. He was forced to the pits and recovered to 13th after the safety car.
Thompson also fell out of this group with alternator failure on the Cupra.
Rowbottom held fourth for much of the race, but a beautiful move by Ingram at Paddock with three laps remaining gave him the place from fellow medium-tyred runner Rowbottom, Collard and Dan Lloyd’s Team Hard Cupra.
Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Adam Morgan (WSR BMW) stole eighth with a forceful move on Cammish, who was left to take ninth ahead of four-time champion Colin Turkington.
Turkington was on a climb from the rear of the grid in his WSR BMW, but suffered hybrid failure. This, he believed, cost him the two positions that would have enabled BMW to win the 2023 manufacturers’ title. Instead, Alliance Racing/Ford triumphed by four points to add to Sutton’s drivers’ crown and the teams’ honour it won as NAPA Racing UK.
The first safety car was caused by Aiden Moffat parking his One Honda on Cooper Straight after contact at Druids with Mikey Doble. Within a minute of getting out of his car, the Scot had been handed a post-season beer.
BTCC Brands Hatch - Race 3 results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|18
|31'34.278
|22
|2
|J. Cook One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Civic Type R
|18
|+1.278
|1.278
|18
|3
|S. Jelley Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|18
|+1.794
|0.516
|16
|4
|T. Ingram BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|18
|+4.032
|2.238
|13
|5
|D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|18
|+5.356
|1.324
|11
|6
|R. Collard Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|18
|+6.951
|1.595
|10
|7
|D. Lloyd Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils
|Cupra León
|18
|+7.914
|0.963
|9
|8
|A. Morgan Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|18
|+8.361
|0.447
|8
|9
|D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|18
|+8.714
|0.353
|7
|10
|C. Turkington Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|18
|+8.896
|0.182
|6
|11
|
D. Patterson Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|Cupra León
|18
|+8.968
|0.072
|5
|12
|
D. De Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|Cupra León
|18
|+9.275
|0.307
|4
|13
|A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|18
|+10.179
|0.904
|3
|14
|
M. Doble CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|18
|+10.292
|0.113
|2
|15
|R. Butcher Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|18
|+10.406
|0.114
|1
|16
|
R. Pearson BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|18
|+10.811
|0.405
|17
|S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|18
|+16.671
|5.860
|18
|A. Watson CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|18
|+17.760
|1.089
|19
|
J. Gornall Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra León
|18
|+19.571
|1.811
|20
|
N. Halstead BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|18
|+19.956
|0.385
|21
|A. Taylor-Smith CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|17
|+1 Lap
|1 Lap
|dnf
|
J. Edwards Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|Cupra León
|8
|+10 Laps
|9 Laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|
G. Gamble Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|8
|+10 Laps
|0.331
|Retirement
|dnf
|T. Chilton BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|7
|+11 Laps
|1 Lap
|Retirement
|dnf
|
B. Thompson Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra León
|7
|+11 Laps
|0.107
|Retirement
|dnf
|A. Moffat One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Civic Type R
|0
|Retirement
|dns
|
M. Crees Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils
|Cupra León
|0
|View full results
