Jackie Stewart receives Autosport's Gold Medal

The accolade, launched in 2021 and previously won by Jean Todt and Roger Penske, recognises an individual who has given a lifetime of service to the sport and who leaves a lasting legacy for future generations.

As well as his success on-track, which included 27 world championship grand prix wins in BRM, Matra, March and Tyrrell machinery, Stewart led the push for better safety in motorsport in the 1960s and 1970s. He also co-founded the Stewart Grand Prix team that, after a spell as Jaguar, became Red Bull.

The 84-year-old received his Gold Medal at the Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane on 3 December.

Stewart, who was joined on stage by HRH Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al-Khalifa Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the kingdom of Bahrain, four-time Indycar champion Dario Franchitti, and the Global Communications Director for Rolex, Arnaud Boetsch, said: "Motorsport is a wild business but I would like to go through a few names to say thanks.

"My mum and dad, my brother Jimmy, John Waddell, David Murray and everyone at Ecurie Ecosse, Ken Tyrrell, Walter Hayes, Ford and Cosworth, Rolex, Moet & Chandon, all those at Stewart Grand Prix and Paul Stewart.

"So for me to receive your award I am very, very proud indeed with all the people here. I am very grateful. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for having me here."

PLUS: Jackie Stewart’s greatest F1 races

Other awards decided by expert judging panels include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award, the John Bolster Trophy for technical achievement, the Pioneering and Innovation Award, Moment of the Year, and Promoter of the Year. A new award for 2023 is Brand Partnership of the Year.

Further categories, which are decided by fan voting, include International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, British Competition Driver of the Year, Rally Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, International Competition Car of the Year and National Driver of the Year.

To find out who our other Award winners are, go to autosport.com/awards.