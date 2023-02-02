Entries open for the 2023 Williams Autosport Engineer of the Future Award story

The Award has been running since 2015 as part of a joint venture between Williams and Autosport that forms a key part of the annual Autosport Awards prize gala at the end of every motorsport season.

Where previously entries for the Award where only accepted from students at eight of the UK’s leading universities with a strong reputation for engineering courses, entries are now open to anyone currently studying an engineering degree at any university or college in the UK.

Per a team statement, Williams is “particularly interested in receiving applications from students with notable personal achievements in the fields of motorsport or engineering during academic studies” and that this may have come via “studies or through work experience whilst studying”.

“This is a unique year-long opportunity where a highly qualified, multi-skilled engineering student can develop technical and leadership skills in the exciting environment of Formula 1 and Esports, whilst also shaping the future of Williams,” the statement continues.

“This scheme is designed to give you an immersive, hands-on experience working on live projects adding real benefit as a key part of our team.”

Now that applications are open, the Award’s judging panel will begin drawing up a shortlist of candidates for a final selection process.

Michael Preston receives the award for the Williams Engineer of the Future Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The chosen finalists will then compete in a series of tasks from across the spheres of Esports competition, junior formula racing and F1 itself during the coming months, while also being “mentored by Williams engineering personnel to support development across multiple departments throughout 2023”.

After the summer period, there will be an additional assessment period with the finalists working trackside in a junior formula series before the judging panel – which includes Dave Robson, Williams F1 head of vehicle performance, and Michael Preston, the 2022 Award winner – selects the winning engineer based on their work through the entire process.

The winner will be revealed at the 2023 Autosport Awards in December and will attend an F1 test day with Williams the following year as part of the prize.

In 2022, Preston, an engineering graduate from the University of Southampton, was chosen as the winner as a result of his work as an engineer on Williams’s professional Esports team, which competes in the official sim racing competitions organised by Formula 1, NASCAR, MotoGP, and others including the Le Mans Virtual Series.

After impressing Williams with his engineering skills as part of its Esports team, Preston went on to gain real world experience working with the Carlin squad in GB3 and engineering driver Will Tregurtha in GT racing in 2022.

He will attend an F1 test with the Williams squad this year as part of his prize win.

Applicants for the 2023 Award must submit a CV and covering letter here or on the Workday platform, explaining “what makes you stand out as the next Autosport Engineer of the Future Award winner”, per Williams.