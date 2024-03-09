All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
F1 Academy Jeddah

Pulling promoted as F1 Academy penalty costs Pin a double win

F1 Academy race winner Doriane Pin has been handed a 20-second penalty, promoting second-placed Abbi Pulling to the top step of the podium.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Podium: Race winner Doriane Pin, PREMA Racing

Podium: Race winner Doriane Pin, PREMA Racing

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Mercedes representative Pin had dominated proceedings in Saudi Arabia as the F1 Academy began its second season, winning both races in a controlled manner.

But, after she failed to notice the chequered flag at the end of Saturday’s race, Pin continued at full pace on the cool-down lap and crossed the line again, causing officials to show the red flags to get her attention.

Speaking to fellow podium finishers Pulling and Maya Weug before heading to the rostrum, Pin explained that she had suffered a radio issue, something that was not evident on the broadcast when her race engineer asked: “Doriane, what are you doing? It’s the chequered flag.”

In the moment, Pin responded: “You didn’t tell me!”

For the offence, Pin was handed a drive-through penalty, which was converted to a 20-second sanction, which dropped her to ninth.

Race winner Doriane Pin, PREMA Racing

Race winner Doriane Pin, PREMA Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Amna Al Qubaisi was also hit with a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage. Al Qubaisi, who races in RB colours, drops to eighth as a result.

Reflecting on her weekend before being penalised, Pin said: “I’m really happy. It’s an amazing weekend next to Formula 1 and Formula 2. It’s amazing that we have the possibility to race here next to them because we can learn a lot from everyone.”

Having had to manage two safety car restarts across the 13-lap distance, she added: “Safety car restarts are always difficult.

“We have to be smart and the first one was not mega, but we did much better on the second one. You have to handle the pressure but focus on what you are doing in the moment and that is the most important thing when you are racing.”

As a result, Pulling leaves Saudi Arabia as the early championship leader, with Ferrari-coloured Weug second and Pin third.

The championship will resume in Miami at the start of May before heading to Barcelona, Zandvoort, Singapore, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Ford F1 Academy deal shows support for Red Bull

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
F2 Saudi Arabia: Fittipaldi dominates for maiden feature race win

F2 Saudi Arabia: Fittipaldi dominates for maiden feature race win

FIA F2
Jeddah
F2 Saudi Arabia: Fittipaldi dominates for maiden feature race win F2 Saudi Arabia: Fittipaldi dominates for maiden feature race win
How Jamie Chadwick is aiming to make a difference in 2024

How Jamie Chadwick is aiming to make a difference in 2024

General
How Jamie Chadwick is aiming to make a difference in 2024 How Jamie Chadwick is aiming to make a difference in 2024
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine? Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
More from
Doriane Pin
Pin in LMGT3 switch with Iron Dames Lamborghini for 2024 WEC

Pin in LMGT3 switch with Iron Dames Lamborghini for 2024 WEC

WEC
Pin in LMGT3 switch with Iron Dames Lamborghini for 2024 WEC Pin in LMGT3 switch with Iron Dames Lamborghini for 2024 WEC
The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters
Prema names Correa, Pin for WEC as it adds second LMP2 car

Prema names Correa, Pin for WEC as it adds second LMP2 car

WEC
Prema names Correa, Pin for WEC as it adds second LMP2 car Prema names Correa, Pin for WEC as it adds second LMP2 car

Latest news

McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”

McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”

INDY IndyCar
St. Petersburg
McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win” McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”
Prototype Winter Series Barcelona: Newcomer David defeats champion Soufi

Prototype Winter Series Barcelona: Newcomer David defeats champion Soufi

Prototype Winter Series
Portimão
Prototype Winter Series Barcelona: Newcomer David defeats champion Soufi Prototype Winter Series Barcelona: Newcomer David defeats champion Soufi
Formula Winter Series Barcelona: Peebles doubles up to claim title

Formula Winter Series Barcelona: Peebles doubles up to claim title

Formula Winter Series
Barcelona
Formula Winter Series Barcelona: Peebles doubles up to claim title Formula Winter Series Barcelona: Peebles doubles up to claim title
GT4 Winter Series Barcelona: McLaren and Aston aces star in GT thriller 

GT4 Winter Series Barcelona: McLaren and Aston aces star in GT thriller 

GT4 Winter Series
Portimão
GT4 Winter Series Barcelona: McLaren and Aston aces star in GT thriller  GT4 Winter Series Barcelona: McLaren and Aston aces star in GT thriller 

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe