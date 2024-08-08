FF Corse plans to return to British GT in 2025 with Ferrari

FF Corse is planning to end its five-year absence from the British GT Championship with a return in 2025 that would bring the Ferrari brand back into the series.

The successful Ferrari Challenge team, which is a Prancing Horse stalwart, will submit an application when the entry window opens and intends to compete with the Ferrari 296 GT3.

FF Corse last contested the series at Silverstone in 2020, which was six years after its previous full-time British GT campaign, during which the Ferrari customer squad won at Rockingham.

Ferraris have rarely featured in British GT in recent years, and the 2024 Silverstone 500 was the Italian marque’s first appearance since 2020, but the Tempesta team withdrew its entry before qualifying due to a crash in practice.

“It will be great to have a Ferrari back,” FF Corse boss Anthony Cheshire, who founded the organisation in 2009, told Autosport.

“It’s one of the key marques of GT, so it is really important to have a Ferrari in a British series and we want to be the people to bring Ferrari into British GT.

“We want to become a regular competitor and you just need to look at the standard to see it’s a great championship, so it would be good to get involved.

“It’s the pinnacle of British racing – we’ve been busy with our European programmes, but we’ve always had one eye on British GT.

Rob Barff and Gary Eastwood won a British GT round at Rockingham in 2014 for FF Corse Photo by: JEP/Motorsport Images

“During strategic discussions, a full GT3 effort is something that always came up and it was becoming louder and louder. So we reviewed it and decided the time was right to make the commitment.”

The team has won in Ferrari Challenge, GT Cup and the Britcar Endurance Championship since its Rockingham British GT glory and Cheshire is confident that his squad can compete well against British GT regulars.

“We think we can adapt quickly,” he said.

“We’ve got some good technical staff, we’re very professional and have been running for 15 years, so we don’t see being competitive as a problem.

“You’ve got to work and develop, so we’re not expecting to come in straight away and go full tilt at it.

“We’ve got to build it up a little, but we see no reason why we can’t be competitive once we’re out there and been testing.”