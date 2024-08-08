All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
British GT

FF Corse plans to return to British GT in 2025 with Ferrari

Silverstone-based team plans to lodge an entry with 296 GT3 for 2025 British GT season

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
FF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3

FF Corse is planning to end its five-year absence from the British GT Championship with a return in 2025 that would bring the Ferrari brand back into the series.

The successful Ferrari Challenge team, which is a Prancing Horse stalwart, will submit an application when the entry window opens and intends to compete with the Ferrari 296 GT3.

FF Corse last contested the series at Silverstone in 2020, which was six years after its previous full-time British GT campaign, during which the Ferrari customer squad won at Rockingham.

Ferraris have rarely featured in British GT in recent years, and the 2024 Silverstone 500 was the Italian marque’s first appearance since 2020, but the Tempesta team withdrew its entry before qualifying due to a crash in practice.

“It will be great to have a Ferrari back,” FF Corse boss Anthony Cheshire, who founded the organisation in 2009, told Autosport.

“It’s one of the key marques of GT, so it is really important to have a Ferrari in a British series and we want to be the people to bring Ferrari into British GT.

“We want to become a regular competitor and you just need to look at the standard to see it’s a great championship, so it would be good to get involved.

“It’s the pinnacle of British racing – we’ve been busy with our European programmes, but we’ve always had one eye on British GT.

Rob Barff and Gary Eastwood won a British GT round at Rockingham in 2014 for FF Corse

Rob Barff and Gary Eastwood won a British GT round at Rockingham in 2014 for FF Corse

Photo by: JEP/Motorsport Images

“During strategic discussions, a full GT3 effort is something that always came up and it was becoming louder and louder. So we reviewed it and decided the time was right to make the commitment.”

The team has won in Ferrari Challenge, GT Cup and the Britcar Endurance Championship since its Rockingham British GT glory and Cheshire is confident that his squad can compete well against British GT regulars.

“We think we can adapt quickly,” he said.

“We’ve got some good technical staff, we’re very professional and have been running for 15 years, so we don’t see being competitive as a problem.

“You’ve got to work and develop, so we’re not expecting to come in straight away and go full tilt at it.

“We’ve got to build it up a little, but we see no reason why we can’t be competitive once we’re out there and been testing.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Donington Park replaces Oulton Park as British GT opener for 2025

Top Comments

Ed Hardy
More from
Ed Hardy
F1 comparisons: How teams have performed in 2024 compared to 2023

F1 comparisons: How teams have performed in 2024 compared to 2023

Formula 1
F1 comparisons: How teams have performed in 2024 compared to 2023
Longest win droughts by an F1 driver before clinching the title

Longest win droughts by an F1 driver before clinching the title

Formula 1
Longest win droughts by an F1 driver before clinching the title
How to watch WRC's Rally Finland: schedule, line-up and more

How to watch WRC's Rally Finland: schedule, line-up and more

WRC
Rally Finland
How to watch WRC's Rally Finland: schedule, line-up and more

Latest news

F1 owner Liberty Media facing anti-trust probe over Andretti rejection

F1 owner Liberty Media facing anti-trust probe over Andretti rejection

F1 Formula 1
F1 owner Liberty Media facing anti-trust probe over Andretti rejection
F1 comparisons: How teams have performed in 2024 compared to 2023

F1 comparisons: How teams have performed in 2024 compared to 2023

F1 Formula 1
F1 comparisons: How teams have performed in 2024 compared to 2023
Horner misconduct appeal dismissed, Red Bull F1 boss cleared

Horner misconduct appeal dismissed, Red Bull F1 boss cleared

F1 Formula 1
Horner misconduct appeal dismissed, Red Bull F1 boss cleared
Smyth up to seventh in Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Smyth up to seventh in Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

NTNL National
Smyth up to seventh in Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe