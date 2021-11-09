Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove
MotoGP / Algarve GP News

Marquez’s Algarve MotoGP result “important” after “shit” season

By:

Alex Marquez says his run to a season-best fourth in the MotoGP Algarve Grand Prix was “really important” having 'hit a lot of shit' this season.

Marquez's Algarve MotoGP result "important" after "shit" season

The LCR rider remained a factory-backed Honda rider for 2021 despite being moved out of the works team, but – like all Honda riders - has found the going tough this season.

Registering six DNFs across the campaign so far and previously scoring a best finish of sixth in the wet French GP, having mustered two podiums in his 2020 rookie season, the younger Marquez brother is last of the full-time Honda riders in the standings in 16th.

Enjoying a strong Algarve weekend, Marquez came from eighth on the grid and fought Ducati’s Jack Miller for third – only to be denied a final assault when the race was red-flagged on the penultimate tour.

When asked by Autosport how significant this result was mentally for him, Marquez responded: “It’s really important, not just for me, for the team.

“We hit a lot of – speaking clearly – shit this year. It’s a really good thing to feel this, to feel that we can be fast, that we can fight for good results with the other manufacturers.

“It’s just a reset. I never stopped believing in me, I always believed this was possible and I’m in the right project.

“I just want to keep going like this, make a good race in Valencia, make a good test at Jerez, and prepare for 2022. This is my main objective now and I will try my best.”

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez’s strong race was largely down to his decision to run the hard rear tyre, which Michelin had actually advised the factory Honda riders not to use as it was thought the compound would be too hard for the RC213V.

But Marquez’s decision ultimately prompted Pol Espargaro to go with the same tyre, and the factory rider credits his LCR stablemate for his own run to a strong sixth.

“I was completely blind going to the race with a tyre we hadn’t tried, so I was a little bit scared for the first laps,” Espargaro said.

“I tried to put my rhythm and straight away I was able to do 1m39s mid-high, and I was shocked.

“It was much better than I expected. Actually, the technician of Michelin was saying this was not the tyre for us, our analysis was saying this tyre was too hard for us and everything was saying we shouldn’t try.

“I don’t know why Alex tried it and it worked. So, what Alex did this weekend was great because he did a very good weekend, but also because thanks to him we all used the hard and for that reason all of us performed better.

“Really Alex deserves this position for his speed during the race but his work during the weekend.”

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Plus

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
2 h
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence Plus

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
The financial implications fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression Plus

The financial implications fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

The pressure shouldered by young riders is at the root of the increased on-track aggression seen in lower categories of late, which motorcycling's governing bodies want to curb with new rules. But will stopping under-18s from racing in the world championship and capping grid sizes prevent the often desperate acts of youths pursuing their MotoGP dreams?

MotoGP
Nov 2, 2021
The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano Plus

The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Plus

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Autosport pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title Plus

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda Plus

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda

There once was a time when Honda controlled any young rider who emerged in motorcycling, but its market dominance has now swung to the side of MotoGP rival KTM and, to a lesser extent Ducati. Could this development have significant ramifications for the future?

MotoGP
Oct 12, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
