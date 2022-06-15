Podcast: Le Mans 24 Hours review

Elsewhere, Glickenhaus took its first Le Mans podium, while Jota's #38 squad took the LMP2 victory despite suffering a late scare with tyre problems.

Porsche's #91 car took the final win for the GTE Pro class at Le Mans, pouncing on a double retirement for Corvette, as the #33 TF Sport Aston Martin claimed victory in GTE Am.

And, as ever, the race was jam-packed with action, triumph and disappointment.

Martyn Lee is joined by our Le Mans legend Gary Watkins and Jamie Klein to analyse this years fiercely fought race, and look at how the key battles were won.