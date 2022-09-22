Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ford no longer pushing for hybrids or full-electric racing
General News

Magazine: Has Max Verstappen really changed?

Has Formula 1 bad boy Max Verstappen really changed in 2022? That’s the question we tackle in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (22 September).

Kevin Turner
By:
Magazine: Has Max Verstappen really changed?

There were moments during the dramatic 2021 F1 title contest when Verstappen still looked a little raw. The occasional mistake and regularly overstepping the mark in wheel-to-wheel fights with Lewis Hamilton showed that he perhaps wasn’t quite the full package, even though Verstappen took the crown in the farcical Abu Dhabi finale.

But there has been far less of that this year. Verstappen has been fair in his fights with Charles Leclerc and, even in the events where he has had to come through the field (such as at Spa and Monza), he has shown patience and an ability to let a race come to him rather than desperation.

How much of this is due to Verstappen maturing and how much can be put down to the different circumstances (and cars) of 2022 is the subject of Alex Kalinauckas’s in-depth analysis in this week’s issue.

We also take a look at the latest movements in the F1 driver market and delve into George Russell’s chances of beating Leclerc to second in the standings given Ferrari’s troubles.

The big UK event last weekend was the fantastic Goodwood Revival. Jenson Button looked set to take his first win on UK soil since October 1999 before trouble struck Adrian Newey’s Jaguar E-type. It’s probably fair to say that some of the cars were rather more historic than others, but there was plenty of superb driving and great racing, as Marcus Pye highlights in our bumper report.

Away from racing, Tom Howard speaks to World Rally Championship contender Thierry Neuville and tin-top ace Norbert Michelisz about their unusual recent Hyundai car swap, while Jessica McFadyen swaps her screen for a Formula 4 machine at the Skip Barber Racing School.

James Newbold also talks to Kenneth Hansen about the potential of the new all-electric power in the World Rallycross Championship.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

shares
comments
Ford no longer pushing for hybrids or full-electric racing
Previous article

Ford no longer pushing for hybrids or full-electric racing
Kevin Turner More
Kevin Turner
NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson stars in Goodwood Revival debut Porsche 962 1987 Supercup restoration
Historics

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson stars in Goodwood Revival debut

Button denied first UK victory in 20 years at Goodwood Revival
Goodwood Revival

Button denied first UK victory in 20 years at Goodwood Revival

How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track Plus
Formula 1

How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track

Latest news

Magazine: Has Max Verstappen really changed?
General General

Magazine: Has Max Verstappen really changed?

Has Formula 1 bad boy Max Verstappen really changed in 2022? That’s the question we tackle in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (22 September).

Ford no longer pushing for hybrids or full-electric racing
General General

Ford no longer pushing for hybrids or full-electric racing

Ford Performance is no longer pushing for major motor racing categories to adopt electrification or hybridisation, seeing a future for internal combustion engines to continue.

Magazine: F1 Italian GP review, WRC Acropolis and WEC Fuji
General General

Magazine: F1 Italian GP review, WRC Acropolis and WEC Fuji

Max Verstappen matching Nigel Mansell’s tally of 31 Formula 1 wins and the controversial finish to the Italian Grand Prix are the focus of Autosport magazine, out today (15 September).

Finalists revealed for 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award
General General

Finalists revealed for 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award

The four finalists who will contest the 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award have been selected.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Rising sportscar star Adam Smalley had to pinch himself when offered the chance to drive the car that won the world’s most famous enduro in 1987

Historics
Sep 6, 2022
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Plus

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.