Magazine: F1 Canadian GP review

Red Bull is only the fifth Formula 1 team to reach a century of successes in the 73 years of the championship, so this week we celebrate that milestone in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (22 June).

As well as Jake Boxall-Legge’s in-depth report on events in Montreal, Alex Kalinauckas speaks to team boss Christian Horner about how far the squad has come since joining F1 in 2005, we compare the first and most-recent race-winning Red Bull machines, and dig out some (hopefully!) interesting stats.

Red Bull reached the mark quicker than Ferrari or McLaren and doesn’t look like slowing down any time soon. Something similar could have been said when Williams reached 100 – at the 1997 British GP – but that team had already lost design genius Adrian Newey and was about to lose its factory engine status. Red Bull has both covered.

Elsewhere in motorsport, the British Touring Car Championship was beginning to look like it was going to experience the sort of domination that hadn’t been possible for years in 2023. Ash Sutton and his Motorbase Ford Focus again took pole at Oulton Park last weekend, but a sensational day for BMW – and some drama for Sutton – means the title battle is still very much on at the halfway stage of the campaign. Marcus Simmons was there to watch the action unfold.

Meanwhile, at Road America it was Alex Palou on form to snatch his third IndyCar win from the past four races from under the nose of Colton Herta. Charles Bradley details what happened in Wisconsin as the on-form Spaniard looks in good shape for a second title.

There’s plenty of national action too, with the traditional BTCC supports battling it out at Oulton Park, and the British GT Championship putting on a thriller at Snetterton, where GB3 was also on track.

