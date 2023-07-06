Magazine: F1 British Grand Prix preview

Formula 1’s visit to Silverstone is always one of the highlights of the motorsport season. Hamilton, Russell and Norris explain why they like the high-speed circuit so much and assess their chances ahead of this weekend’s contest.

Rising star Ollie Bearman will be the only British driver on the F2 grid at Silverstone. He is our guest columnist and discusses the highs and lows of his rookie season so far with Prema.

Despite the British drivers’ ‘home advantage’, the favourite for F1 honours is of course Max Verstappen. The Red Bull star underlined his current F1 domination in the Austrian GP last weekend. Alex Kalinauckas reports on how the reigning world champion overcame a Ferrari challenge, while Jake Boxall-Legge rates all the drivers.

The big event in the UK last weekend was the Super Touring Power event at Brands Hatch, which brought together many cars and drivers of a golden era – and attracted many fans. As well as reporting on the on-track action and current British Touring Car star Jake Hill’s stunning performance, we argue that the event should become a regular part of the calendar, not just a one-off.

There’s all the usual news and reports in our 17-page National section, including coverage of the Le Mans Classic, which continued this year’s 24 Hours centenary celebrations.

Elsewhere, Gary Watkins was at the Spa 24 Hours to see BMW triumph in the GT racing extravaganza despite starting 26th, while Charles Bradley reports on Alex Palou completing an IndyCar hat-trick at Mid-Ohio.

Motorsport sadly lost some popular figures in recent days. We pay tribute to Dutch Formula Regional European driver Dilano van ’t Hoff, who was killed in a multi-car crash at Spa, ex-Force India stalwart Bob Fernley and Team Dynamics founder Steve Neal.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport.