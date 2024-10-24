All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
General

Flatrock Motorsports Park with 30-degree banked turn officially opens

The track could host IndyCar or MotoGP races in the future

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
fatrock-track-update-sept-24-HD-36

The Flatrock Motorsports Park, which features a 30-degree banked bend and could host IndyCar or MotoGP races in the future, officially opened on Thursday.

The Tennessee venue has been constructed to the FIA's Grade 2 standard, which means it is homologated to run any racing series outside of F1.

It has grabbed attention ever since construction work first began in 2022 with its layout making the most of the undulations of the land it is built on.

This includes dramatic rises and falls on the straights, corners with blind brows, as well as an iconic 30-degree banked turn that will push cars and drivers to the limit.

The official opening for the 3.5-mile, 23-turn Club circuit for members took place on Thursday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the starting grid, and the first laps was completed by its development and founding partner Rusty Bittle.

Construction is continuing at the venue for a kart track, and future phases will include a 2.7-mile FIM and Grade 2 Grand Prix track – as well as hotel, restaurant, campgrounds and an amphitheatre for concerts and events.

Speaking after the opening, Bittle said: "We are beyond thrilled to open the 'Club' track to our members today.

"After months of hard work and dedication, it's amazing to see them on track, enjoying what we've built.

"Flatrock is destined to become one of the top motorsport destinations, and this is just the beginning. I can't wait to see where we go from here as we continue to develop and expand the facility."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How motorsport's 'Olympics' is succeeding in a crucial mission

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
The hunter or hunted argument that could be key to McLaren’s right of review push

The hunter or hunted argument that could be key to McLaren’s right of review push

Formula 1
United States GP
The hunter or hunted argument that could be key to McLaren’s right of review push
Hamilton elects to stick with Austin upgrade despite USA GP troubles

Hamilton elects to stick with Austin upgrade despite USA GP troubles

Formula 1
Mexican GP
Hamilton elects to stick with Austin upgrade despite USA GP troubles
Jon Noble: Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Jon Noble: Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
Jon Noble: Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Latest news

Exclusive: FIA and Austin discuss Austria-style track limits fix to curb controversies

Exclusive: FIA and Austin discuss Austria-style track limits fix to curb controversies

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Exclusive: FIA and Austin discuss Austria-style track limits fix to curb controversies
Piastri rubbishes Red Bull F1 rumours after Marko comment

Piastri rubbishes Red Bull F1 rumours after Marko comment

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Piastri rubbishes Red Bull F1 rumours after Marko comment
Why life after racing in F1 has plenty of upsides for Ricciardo

Why life after racing in F1 has plenty of upsides for Ricciardo

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Why life after racing in F1 has plenty of upsides for Ricciardo
The hunter or hunted argument that could be key to McLaren’s right of review push

The hunter or hunted argument that could be key to McLaren’s right of review push

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
The hunter or hunted argument that could be key to McLaren’s right of review push

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
When a generation of drivers learned skills for life from an atypical academy scheme

When a generation of drivers learned skills for life from an atypical academy scheme

Plus
Plus
General
By Gary Watkins
When a generation of drivers learned skills for life from an atypical academy scheme
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Plus
Plus
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe