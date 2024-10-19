All Series
Qualifying report
Ferrari Challenge Imola - Finali Mondiali

Ferrari Challenge | Trofeo Pirelli + Pirelli AM: Altoe and Viol on top in qualifying

In the last qualifying of the Ferrari World Finals, for the Trofeo Pirelli - Trofeo Pirelli AM competitors, Giacomo Altoe preceded Luca Ludwig by a few thousandths, with Viol quickest in the AM class.

Julian Thomas
#2 Giacomo Altoè, Emil Frey Racing

#2 Giacomo Altoè, Emil Frey Racing

Photo by: Federico Basile | AG Photo

Giacomo Altoe grabbed the best time in the Trofeo Pirelli Qualifying - Trofeo Pirelli AM right at the very end of the session, stopping the clock at 1m52.009s.

The Emil Frey Racing team driver outwitted Luca Ludwig (Mertel Motorsport) by just 95 thousandths of a second, on his final run. The two Italians put on quite a show in Qualifying, exchanging first place several times and leaving quite a gap behind them.

Next up, Dylan Medler - the first driver from the Ferrari Challenge North America – was the best of the rest, but he was more than a second away from the benchmark.

Bence Valint, Luigi Coluccio and Philipp Baron completed the top-6 ranking of those who qualified for this afternoon's Superpole in the Trofeo Pirelli category, while Hendrik Viol was quickest in Trofeo Pirelli AM.

The Scuderia Praha driver stopped the clock at 1m53.512s, preceding Marco Zanasi by 7 tenths and Claus Zibrandtsen by a clear second. Danilo Del Favero, Andrew Morrow and Axel Sartingen completed the Top 6 in the category.

With thirteen minutes remaining before the end of Qualifying, Akhobadze remained stationary on the track, forcing Race Direction to display the red flag to allow the track marshals to move the vehicle.

