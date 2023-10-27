Live: F1 Mexico GP updates - FP1 & FP2

Max Verstappen and Red Bull may have both championship crowns in the bag already, but there remains plenty to play for in Mexico.

After seeing his points advantage over Lewis Hamilton grow to 39 points through the Mercedes driver's disqualification in the United States, Sergio Perez will be keen to put on a show for his home fans and solidify his second position in the standings.

Ollie Bearman will make his F1 debut with Haas in the weekend's opening session, standing in for Kevin Magnussen, with Jack Doohan, Frederik Vesti, Theo Pourchaire and Isack Hadjar featuring for Alpine, Mercedes, Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri respectively.

FP1 will get under way at 19:30pm BST with FP2 at 23:00pm BST.