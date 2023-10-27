Live: F1 Mexico GP updates - FP1 & FP2
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix gets under way on Friday.
Max Verstappen and Red Bull may have both championship crowns in the bag already, but there remains plenty to play for in Mexico.
After seeing his points advantage over Lewis Hamilton grow to 39 points through the Mercedes driver's disqualification in the United States, Sergio Perez will be keen to put on a show for his home fans and solidify his second position in the standings.
Ollie Bearman will make his F1 debut with Haas in the weekend's opening session, standing in for Kevin Magnussen, with Jack Doohan, Frederik Vesti, Theo Pourchaire and Isack Hadjar featuring for Alpine, Mercedes, Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri respectively.
FP1 will get under way at 19:30pm BST with FP2 at 23:00pm BST.
By: Sam Hall, James Newbold
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
Trending
F1 Mexico GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
F1 Mexico GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Mexico GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen tops FP3 as Albon challenges
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen tops FP3 as Albon challenges F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen tops FP3 as Albon challenges
Massa surprised by Ben Sulayem claims over 2008 F1 title legal challenge
Massa surprised by Ben Sulayem claims over 2008 F1 title legal challenge Massa surprised by Ben Sulayem claims over 2008 F1 title legal challenge
Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car is “night and day different” compared to US GP
Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car is “night and day different” compared to US GP Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car is “night and day different” compared to US GP
German police end WRC3 champion Korhonen’s Central European Rally
German police end WRC3 champion Korhonen’s Central European Rally German police end WRC3 champion Korhonen’s Central European Rally
Carpenter explains ECR's change of approach for "more focused" 2024 IndyCar season
Carpenter explains ECR's change of approach for "more focused" 2024 IndyCar season Carpenter explains ECR's change of approach for "more focused" 2024 IndyCar season
Rovanpera had big fight with himself not to push for Central European WRC win
Rovanpera had big fight with himself not to push for Central European WRC win Rovanpera had big fight with himself not to push for Central European WRC win
Supercars confirms Bathurst opener for 2024
Supercars confirms Bathurst opener for 2024 Supercars confirms Bathurst opener for 2024
Post-Race Disqualification and Upgrade Optimism | 2023 US GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief
Post-Race Disqualification and Upgrade Optimism | 2023 US GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief
F1 2023 USA GP Review - Post Race Double DSQ
F1 2023 USA GP Review - Post Race Double DSQ
Daniel Ricciardo on his Western Australian Road Trip
Daniel Ricciardo on his Western Australian Road Trip