Live: F1 Saudi Arabian GP updates - FP1 & FP2
The second round of the 2024 Formula 1 season begins with practice one and two for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and you can follow the action here.
Max Verstappen dominated the F1 season opener in Bahrain last week in a Red Bull 1-2, but can the world champions follow it up at a very different track in Saudi Arabia?
Focus remains on Red Bull for off-track ongoings too, following Jos Verstappen’s calls for team principal Christian Horner to step down.
First practice begins at 1:30pm GMT (4:30pm local time) followed by second practice at 5pm GMT (8pm local time).
By: James Newbold, Sam Hall
But until then, it's goodbye from me, and you can recap all the action here with the full session report:https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-saudi-arabian-gp-alonso-beats-russell-to-lead-fp2-for-aston-martin/10584452/
But it's worse. "I've got no power," he reports, and pulls back into the pits.
"**** Tsunoda," says Russell.
Drivers lapping slowly are causing serious concern for their rivals. Expect a race director's note tomorrow morning!
Green in sector two...
Purple in sector two and a 1m28.827s for Alonso to go to the top by seven-tenths.
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/horner-intrusion-on-family-has-to-stop-following-investigation/10584417/
Unlike his braking, his spin-turn for perfection!
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/norris-full-of-excitement-over-crazy-qiddiya-f1-track-ideas/10584099/
