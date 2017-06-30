Latest
More F1 News

Stewart: 'Provoked' Vettel made large mistake Three-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Jackie Stewart says Sebastian Vettel was "provoked" by Lewis Hamilton before their Azerbaijan Grand Prix clash, but feels the German made "a large mistake" 1498841051 F1

Failures not allowing Kvyat to show potential Daniil Kvyat has asked his Toro Rosso Formula 1 team to improve the reliability of his car, suggesting a spate of failures have prevented him from showing his "full potential" 1498832974 F1

What F1 history tells us about Vettel's case Rarely has an on-track incident generated such polarised views as Sebastian Vettel hitting Formula 1 title rival Lewis Hamilton under the safety car in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 1498823909 F1

Redding to join Williams after British GP Ex-McLaren Formula 1 team manager Dave Redding will officially start at Williams in the same role after the British Grand Prix 1498811964 F1

Renault: Turning engine up feels like ‘magic’ Renault says achieving greater reliability with its Formula 1 engine has allowed it to push its electronic components harder and make a performance step that feels like "magic" 1498811384 F1

Grosjean puts pressure on himself over brakes Romain Grosjean has admitted he needs to do a better job of driving around the persistent brake problems that have plagued the Haas Formula 1 car 1498744724 F1

Rossi 'in trouble' after Sachsenring practice Valentino Rossi admits he is "in trouble" in both wet and dry conditions at the Sachsenring after struggling in both Friday practice sessions for MotoGP's German Grand Prix 1498838799 MotoGP

Dennis cuts final ties with McLaren McLaren has confirmed a final split with Ron Dennis, with the former team boss selling his shareholdings in McLaren Technology Group and McLaren Automotive, and relinquishing his directorships of both 1498813539 F1

Neuville takes narrow Poland lead Thierry Neuville edged ahead of Ott Tanak and Jari-Matti Latvala to take a narrow Rally Poland lead at the end of Friday afternoon 1498844382 WRC

Crutchlow wants 'lottery' corner made slower LCR Honda MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow thinks making it through Sachsenring's Turn 11 is a "lottery", and the corner should be made "tighter and slower" 1498843768 MotoGP

The rising F1 star that even has Hamilton impressed When a three-time Formula 1 world champion picks a driver ahead of Max Verstappen as grand prix racing's most impressive talent, you know they must be doing something right - and giving their current employer a headache 1498780800 F1

How F1 can get races like Le Mans and the Indy 500 A calendar of Indianapolis 500s and Le Mans 24 Hours races is not possible, but championships could still have more flavour than they do now 1498780800 F1

Are the 2017 WRC cars really too fast? This year's crop of World Rally Cars is the fastest in the discipline's history. Ahead of a return to rallies where speeds will be in the spotlight again, our man debunks a troubling myth 1498694400 WRC

What really happened at Sauber Monisha Kaltenborn's abrupt departure from the top job at Sauber prompted surprise, silence and some curious communications. But it wasn't as out of the blue as it seemed on the surface 1498694400 F1

Will F1 make an example of Vettel like Schumacher? Sebastian Vettel has always drawn comparisons to Michael Schumacher. By deliberately hitting Lewis Hamilton, he's given another indicator he has the seven-time champion's bad characteristics as well as the good 1498608000 F1

How teams are exploring 2017's new rules As teams find their feet with F1's new rules for 2017, the level of experimentation with new parts is increasing 1498608000 F1

