F1 2017 driver market: Your team-by-team guide Who's in and who's out for the start of the 2017 season

The Autosport Podcast: How to replace Rosberg at Mercedes The team are joined by Karun Chandhok to discuss the contenders

The Top 50 Drivers Of The Year The Autosport's writers pick out their standout stars of the past 12 months

Race Centre Formula 1
Australia / Round 1
Session
1st Free practice
2nd Free practice
3rd Free practice
1st Qualifying
2nd Qualifying
3rd Qualifying
Race
  • Loading countdown...
  • Circuit: Melbourne
  • Race: 58 laps / 307.574 km
Abu Dhabi / 27 Nov
Pos Driver Team
1 Hamilton Mercedes
2 Rosberg Mercedes
3 Vettel Ferrari
4 Verstappen Red Bull/Renault
5 Ricciardo Red Bull/Renault
6 Raikkonen Ferrari
7 Hulkenberg Force India/Mercedes
8 Perez Force India/Mercedes
9 Massa Williams/Mercedes
10 Alonso McLaren/Honda
Standings / After 21 races
Pos Driver Points
1 Nico Rosberg 385
2 Lewis Hamilton 380
3 Daniel Ricciardo 256
4 Sebastian Vettel 212
5 Max Verstappen 204
6 Kimi Raikkonen 186
7 Sergio Perez 101
8 Valtteri Bottas 85
9 Nico Hulkenberg 72
10 Fernando Alonso 54
The Year In Review
The Top 50 Drivers Of 2016

Special FeatureThe Top 50 Drivers Of 2016 By Autosport Staff From WRC to Formaula 1 - our writers pick out their standout stars of the past 12 months

How much did Formula 1 teams spend in 2016?

Dieter RenckenHow much did Formula 1 teams spend in 2016? By Dieter Rencken Our annual study of F1 budgets reveals that despite income struggles, the teams have been spending more in 2016 than they did in 2015

The best LMP1 drivers of 2016

Top 10The best LMP1 drivers of 2016 By Gary Watkins Porsche dominated the 2016 WEC on paper, but Audi and Toyota had their moments. That made picking the 10 leading LMP1 drivers particularly difficult this year

F1's best supporting acts of 2016

Podcast The Autosport Podcast: 2016 season review part one By Autosport Staff The first part of our comprehensive season review and focuses on the battle for the Formula 1 world championship

F1's best supporting acts of 2016

Technical AnalysisThe perfect Formula 1 car from 2016 By Craig Scarborough Mercedes swept all before it again in 2016, but it was not the perfect car - take some bits from rival teams and you'd have quite the potent racer...

F1's best supporting acts of 2016

Top 10F1's best supporting acts of 2016 By Marcus Simmons The Formula 1 undercard is littered with drivers with the ability to make it at the top of single-seater racing. We pick out the best performers from GP2 and GP3 this season

Max Verstappen, Brazil 2016

AnalysisAutosport's F1 experts review 2016 By Autosport Staff After another massive year in Formula 1, Autosport's experts pick their highs, lows, surprises and laments from 2016

The 10 moments that decided the F1 title

Top 10The 10 moments that decided the F1 title By Ben Anderson and Edd Straw The 2016 Formula 1 title fight ebbed and flowed all year between Mercedes' Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton. Some Saturdays and Sundays were more telling than others, though

Who was F1's best rookie in 2016?

OpinionWho was F1's best rookie in 2016? By Ben Anderson There was plenty of talent among the drivers who made their Formula 1 debuts in 2016, and some big futures beckon. But who impressed the most?

F1's 2016 driver ratings

AnalysisF1's 2016 driver ratings By Ben Anderson Autosport's driver ratings after each grand prix generate plenty of discussion - how did the 2016 crop of drivers fare if you crunch the numbers for the season as a whole?

Gary Anderson's verdict on F1 2016

AnalysisGary Anderson's verdict on F1 2016 By Gary Anderson With the help of some number-crunching our ex-Formula 1 designer ranks the 11 teams on the grid in 2016, with some big hitters in the firing line after a year of underachieving

The best WRC drivers of 2016

Top 10The best WRC drivers of 2016 By David Evans Sebastien Ogier made it four titles from four as Volkswagen bowed out of the World Rally Championship. But there were plenty of other star performers along the way

The top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2016

Top 10The top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2016 By Ben Anderson The nature of Formula 1 means drivers up and down the grid will impress weekend to weekend, given the machinery at their disposal, but who impressed the most during the 2016 season?

The top 10 MotoGP riders of 2016

Top 10The top 10 MotoGP riders of 2016 By Mitchell Adam This year's MotoGP champion produced arguably the most astounding campaign of anyone in motorsport in 2016. Behind Marc Marquez, it was a wide open season of surprise heroics and falls from grace

News, Opinion and Analysis
F1 News

How DRS has skewed F1's overtaking records 1483189437 F1

Susie Wolff made MBE in New Year Honours 1483179735 F1

Bottas visits Mercedes base as deal nears 1483178698 F1

Ericsson improvement down to mental change 1483097963 F1

How Mercedes managed Hamilton and Rosberg 1483093788 F1

Manor has earned respect in F1 - Ryan 1483015816 F1

Renault aiming to match engine rivals by 2018 1483003322 F1

Dieter Rencken / How much did Formula 1 teams spend in 2016? 1482969600 F1

Toro Rosso in talks to rebrand Renault engine 1482929369 F1

Sainz progress 'decisive' - Tost 1482921605 F1

Alonso: I miss being in title fights 1482918224 F1

Scott Mitchell / How to fix F1's young-driver problem 1482883200 F1

Haas environment reminds Grosjean of GP2 1482841961 F1

Horner confused by Verstappen criticism 1482831026 F1

Raikkonen: Ferrari has suffered in 2016 1482743173 F1

MotoGP

Lowes relieved Moto2/MotoGP swapping is over 1483191954 MotoGP

KTM waited on racers to fix handling issues 1483096718 MotoGP

Crutchlow calls for MotoGP format changes 1483006640 MotoGP

Unpredictable season vindicates control ECU 1482922343 MotoGP

Ducati found it tough to drop Iannone 1482833806 MotoGP

Redding: Early unreliability hurt all year 1482749693 MotoGP

Chaotic 2016 means rookies 'can dream' 1482655228 MotoGP

Motorsport
Autosport Plus

Top 10The best LMP1 drivers of 2016 By Gary Watkins Porsche dominated the 2016 WEC on paper, but Audi and Toyota had their moments. That made picking the 10 leading LMP1 drivers particularly difficult this year 1483056000 WEC

Dieter RenckenHow much did Formula 1 teams spend in 2016? Formula 1's £1,720,000,000 question: Where do F1 teams get their money from? Our annual study of F1 budgets reveals that despite income struggles, the teams have been spending more in 2016 than they did in 2015 1482969600 F1

Scott MitchellHow to fix F1's young-driver problem More young drivers are making their names in grand prix racing, but the system does not guarantee opportunities for those who deserve it. In this hypothetical world, an NFL-inspired draft system means things are about to change... 1482883200 F1

RetrospectiveAudi's greatest sportscar moments By Gary Watkins Audi will not be part of the prototype ranks in 2017, bringing an end to a successful era of top-tier sportscar racing. The German marque leaves several lasting memories 1482796800 WEC

Technical analysisThe perfect Formula 1 car from 2016 By Craig Scarborough Mercedes swept all before it again in 2016, but it was not the perfect car - take some bits from rival teams and you'd have quite the potent racer... 1482710400 F1

Top 10Formula 1's best supporting acts of 2016 By Marcus Simmons The Formula 1 undercard is littered with drivers with the ability to make it at the top of single-seater racing. We pick out the best performers from GP2 and GP3 this season 1482451200 F1

Gary AndersonThe worst F1 car to win a grand prix? It's rare that a fundamentally poor car has ever been able to win in Formula 1, but the 2003 Jordan bucked that trend in the chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix, even if Giancarlo Fisichella had to wait two weeks to pick up the trophy 1482364800 F1

RetrospectiveSchumacher vs Hakkinen: The first coming By Marcus Simmons The field of the 1990 Macau Grand Prix was a galaxy of future stars. And a couple of hopefuls named Schumacher and Hakkinen had the headline battle 1482278400 F3

Toyota launches its 2017 WRC Yaris Browse 12 photos
Autosport Awards 2016 Browse 18 photos
Nico Rosberg's racing career Browse 15 photos
GP2 post-season tests Yas Marina Browse 20 photos
Videos From The Web
Watch the 2016 Autosport Awards in full via Autosport
Nico Rosberg wins the International Racing Driver Award via Autosport
Nigel Mansell wins the John Bolster Award via Autosport
Lando Norris - the McLaren Autosport BRDC Young Driver winner via Autosport
Webber and Massa look ahead to the future via Autosport
