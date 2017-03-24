F1 2017 driver market: Your team-by-team guide Who's in and who's out for the start of the 2017 season

Autosport Engineering Discover how cutting edge technology is changing the future of motorsport

Subscribe to Autosport Plus Save with our annual package and get unlimited access to Autosport today.

Race Centre Formula 1
Australia / Round 1
Session
1st Free practice
2nd Free practice
3rd Free practice
1st Qualifying
2nd Qualifying
3rd Qualifying
Race
  • Loading countdown...
  • Circuit: Melbourne
  • Race: 58 laps / 307.574 km
Abu Dhabi / 27 Nov
Pos Driver Team
1 Hamilton Mercedes
2 Rosberg Mercedes
3 Vettel Ferrari
4 Verstappen Red Bull/Renault
5 Ricciardo Red Bull/Renault
6 Raikkonen Ferrari
7 Hulkenberg Force India/Mercedes
8 Perez Force India/Mercedes
9 Massa Williams/Mercedes
10 Alonso McLaren/Honda
Standings / After 21 races
Pos Driver Points
1 Nico Rosberg 385
2 Lewis Hamilton 380
3 Daniel Ricciardo 256
4 Sebastian Vettel 212
5 Max Verstappen 204
6 Kimi Raikkonen 186
7 Sergio Perez 101
8 Valtteri Bottas 85
9 Nico Hulkenberg 72
10 Fernando Alonso 54
News, Opinion and Analysis
F1 News

F1 teams warned over 'preloaded' starts 1486143984 F1

Ferrari wants clarity on Liberty's 2021 plan 1486123675 F1

McLaren drops MP4 from 2017 chassis name 1486122979 F1

Pirelli to use Ferrari mule for first '17 test 1486119753 F1

F1 drivers split 50/50 over halo - FIA 1486113246 F1

Symonds rules out F1 team return 1486112824 F1

Giovinazzi completes first Ferrari test 1486053416 F1

FIA ups 2017 minimum weight again 1486038971 F1

Raikkonen: 2017 order speculation pointless 1486033388 F1

Vandoorne: Wrong to only focus on Alonso 1486030754 F1

Dieter Rencken / Why robots must fight real drivers on-track 1485993600 F1

Nigel Roebuck / My memories of Bernie's rise and fall 1485993600 F1

Vasseur Renault exit won't affect Sirotkin role 1485965050 F1

Lowe to take up top Williams role next month 1485956612 F1

F1 return not on Ford's radar 1485949236 F1

More Formula 1 news
MotoGP

Suzuki exceeded its expectations in first test 1486143351 MotoGP

Honda officially launches 2017 bike 1486111611 MotoGP

Rabat undergoes surgery after testing crash 1486047990 MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales looks stronger than Rossi 1486037604 MotoGP

KTM development strikerate impresses Smith 1485968585 MotoGP

Lorenzo happier after initial test pace 'shock' 1485961086 MotoGP

Vinales ends Sepang test on top 1485943761 MotoGP

More MotoGP news
Motorsport
Autosport Plus Subscribe to Autosport Plus

Gary WatkinsShould Le Mans welcome DPis and Cadillac? The Daytona Prototype International class looks set to flourish in IMSA. The World Endurance Championship is down to two works LMP1 teams. Is a 'DPi to Le Mans' solution the answer, or would it be the wrong move for sportscar racing? 1486080000 WEC

Dieter RenckenWhy robots must fight real drivers on-track As manufacturers and tech companies place ever more emphasis on autonomous cars, traditional human-based motorsport has major challenges to adapt to 1485993600 F1

Nigel RoebuckMy memories of Bernie's rise and fall Bernie Ecclestone leaves a mixed legacy in Formula 1 and his removal from the top job was welcomed by many. But there was a lot more depth to Ecclestone's life in and influence over F1 than his modern critics would suggest 1485993600 F1

Mitchell AdamMotoGP shows F1 'customer' is not a dirty word As Formula 1's leadership change prompts fresh thinking about its future shape, the new chiefs ought to take a lot at how customer teams have contributed to the MotoGP spectacle 1485907200 MotoGP

Edd StrawWhy Formula 1 isn't actually failing young drivers Is Formula 1 really denying young drivers chances? A look at the statistics suggest we've just had a great decade for chances for newcomers - and that it's a matter of quality not just quantity 1485907200 F1

Gary AndersonWhat Ross Brawn needs to do to fix F1 Hopes for Ross Brawn's new position in Formula 1's leadership group are high. But he might find this his biggest challenge yet 1485820800 F1

Lawrence BarrettoWhy Alonso needs to think like Federer Roger Federer's Australian Open victory was reassuring for any veteran sporting great chasing success after a long drought. His Formula 1 equivalent Fernando Alonso needs to learn from the tennis star's approach 1485820800 F1

Jonathan NobleFormula 1 must become road irrelevant The future of the controversial engine rules will soon become a major focus for Formula 1. It's time to stop compromising the rules in pursuit of pointless 'road relevance' 1485734400 F1

Photo Galleries More photos
MotoGP Sepang Test Browse 22 photos
Suzuki launches 2017 MotoGP bike Browse 10 photos
Race of Champions 2017 Browse 21 photos
WRC Monte Carlo Rally 2017 Browse 21 photos
VIDEOS FROM THE WEB
You are not currently logged in to Autosport It looks like you were previously logged in at our old site, but you will need to log in again to access your Autosport Plus membership benefits.

You can log in by using the link at the top left of this page or by clicking here. Sign into the new Autosport
Sign in to Autosport
Forgot password

Register for free

Subscribe to Autosport Plus