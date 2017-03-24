F1 2017 driver market: Your team-by-team guide Who's in and who's out for the start of the 2017 season

Abu Dhabi / 27 Nov
Pos Driver Team
1 Hamilton Mercedes
2 Rosberg Mercedes
3 Vettel Ferrari
4 Verstappen Red Bull/Renault
5 Ricciardo Red Bull/Renault
6 Raikkonen Ferrari
7 Hulkenberg Force India/Mercedes
8 Perez Force India/Mercedes
9 Massa Williams/Mercedes
10 Alonso McLaren/Honda
Standings / After 21 races
Pos Driver Points
1 Nico Rosberg 385
2 Lewis Hamilton 380
3 Daniel Ricciardo 256
4 Sebastian Vettel 212
5 Max Verstappen 204
6 Kimi Raikkonen 186
7 Sergio Perez 101
8 Valtteri Bottas 85
9 Nico Hulkenberg 72
10 Fernando Alonso 54
News, Opinion and Analysis
Motorsport
Autosport Plus

Mitchell AdamWhy Rossi and Vinales are unlikely to stay friends After the animosity with Jorge Lorenzo in recent years, Valentino Rossi began 2017 singing a friendly happy birthday to new Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales. But does that relationship have a hope of staying convivial when the season starts? 1485475200 MotoGP

RetrospectiveVilleneuve: 1997 glory and the regrets that followed By Lawrence Barretto The 1997 world title was decided in a final-round collision between Jacques Villeneuve and Michael Schumacher. The Canadian recalls that season 20 years on, and opens up about the career decisions he made later that he now regrets 1485475200 F1

Nigel RoebuckMeeting McLaren's next F1 superstar Stoffel Vandoorne has had to bide his time to land a full-time race seat in F1 with McLaren, but now the wait is over, prepare yourselves for someone potentially very special 1485388800 F1

Edd StrawHow F1 should clamp down on driving standards This week's news that Formula 1's rules on collisions have been revised for 2017 is welcomed, but the updates are still going to be applied as part of an outdated system 1485388800 F1

F1 RacingProst on fighting Senna, leaving Ferrari and more By Anthony Rowlinson Alain Prost has an incredible story to tell. Autosport's sister publication F1 Racing chose to revisit the back catalogue of this four-time world champion by presenting him with the questions of friends, rivals, peers and acolytes 1485302400 F1

Dieter RenckenHow Ecclestone triggered his own downfall The roots of Bernie Ecclestone's rapid departure from the Formula 1 throne are clear to see in how he went about his business in recent years. Here is the full story of his rise and fall 1485302400 F1

David EvansDon't blame 'new Group B' for Monte tragedy The death of a spectator on the first stage of the World Rally Championship's new era prompted the wrong sort of Group B comparisons, but the tragedy should prompt a focus on fan behaviour rather than the cars 1485216000 WRC

OpinionIs Bernie Ecclestone a hero or a villain? By Autosport Staff The ousting of Bernie Ecclestone as Formula 1 chief executive is huge for the top tier of motorsport. But how will the 86-year-old be remembered? 1485216000 F1

