F1 2017 driver market: Your team-by-team guide Who's in and who's out for the start of the 2017 season

Race Centre Formula 1
Australia / Round 1
Session
1st Free practice
2nd Free practice
3rd Free practice
1st Qualifying
2nd Qualifying
3rd Qualifying
Race
  • Loading countdown...
  • Circuit: Melbourne
  • Race: 58 laps / 307.574 km
Abu Dhabi / 27 Nov
Pos Driver Team
1 Hamilton Mercedes
2 Rosberg Mercedes
3 Vettel Ferrari
4 Verstappen Red Bull/Renault
5 Ricciardo Red Bull/Renault
6 Raikkonen Ferrari
7 Hulkenberg Force India/Mercedes
8 Perez Force India/Mercedes
9 Massa Williams/Mercedes
10 Alonso McLaren/Honda
Standings / After 21 races
Pos Driver Points
1 Nico Rosberg 385
2 Lewis Hamilton 380
3 Daniel Ricciardo 256
4 Sebastian Vettel 212
5 Max Verstappen 204
6 Kimi Raikkonen 186
7 Sergio Perez 101
8 Valtteri Bottas 85
9 Nico Hulkenberg 72
10 Fernando Alonso 54
F1 News

Vasseur Renault exit won't affect Sirotkin role 1485965050 F1

Lowe to take up top Williams role next month 1485956612 F1

F1 return not on Ford's radar 1485949236 F1

F1 making loopholes harder to find - Smedley 1485938071 F1

Edd Straw / Why Formula 1 isn't actually failing young drivers 1485907200 F1

Ferrari counting on piston innovation 1485873789 F1

Renault surprised by 2016 gains - Taffin 1485863071 F1

What Manor images reveal about 2017 designs 1485855132 F1

Gary Anderson / What Ross Brawn needs to do to fix F1 1485820800 F1

Lawrence Barretto / Why Alonso needs to think like Federer 1485820800 F1

Gutierrez was 'too confident' over Haas seat 1485794186 F1

McLaren wins F1 engine-sensor tender 1485778898 F1

Toro Rosso took risks to counter old engine 1485777964 F1

Alonso sure some teams will get '17 rules wrong 1485775238 F1

Scott Mitchell / Why Formula 1 needs teams like Manor 1485734400 F1

MotoGP

KTM development strikerate impresses Smith 1485968585 MotoGP

Lorenzo happier after initial test pace 'shock' 1485961086 MotoGP

Vinales ends Sepang test on top 1485943761 MotoGP

Honda can't fix electronics issues at test 1485874309 MotoGP

Rabat injured knee and wrist in Sepang crash 1485866580 MotoGP

Iannone leads MotoGP testing for Suzuki 1485857583 MotoGP

Yamaha reveals solution to winglet ban 1485852941 MotoGP

Mitchell AdamMotoGP shows F1 'customer' is not a dirty word As Formula 1's leadership change prompts fresh thinking about its future shape, the new chiefs ought to take a lot at how customer teams have contributed to the MotoGP spectacle 1485907200 MotoGP

Edd StrawWhy Formula 1 isn't actually failing young drivers Is Formula 1 really denying young drivers chances? A look at the statistics suggest we've just had a great decade for chances for newcomers - and that it's a matter of quality not just quantity 1485907200 F1

Gary AndersonWhat Ross Brawn needs to do to fix F1 Hopes for Ross Brawn's new position in Formula 1's leadership group are high. But he might find this his biggest challenge yet 1485820800 F1

Lawrence BarrettoWhy Alonso needs to think like Federer Roger Federer's Australian Open victory was reassuring for any veteran sporting great chasing success after a long drought. His Formula 1 equivalent Fernando Alonso needs to learn from the tennis star's approach 1485820800 F1

Jonathan NobleFormula 1 must become road irrelevant The future of the controversial engine rules will soon become a major focus for Formula 1. It's time to stop compromising the rules in pursuit of pointless 'road relevance' 1485734400 F1

Scott MitchellWhy Formula 1 needs teams like Manor On paper, a team aiming for the odd point at best may not seem like a huge loss from Formula 1, but Manor closing its doors has multiple ramifications for the championship 1485734400 F1

Mitchell AdamWhy Rossi and Vinales are unlikely to stay friends After the animosity with Jorge Lorenzo in recent years, Valentino Rossi began 2017 singing a friendly happy birthday to new Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales. But does that relationship have a hope of staying convivial when the season starts? 1485475200 MotoGP

RetrospectiveVilleneuve: 1997 glory and the regrets that followed By Lawrence Barretto The 1997 world title was decided in a final-round collision between Jacques Villeneuve and Michael Schumacher. The Canadian recalls that season 20 years on, and opens up about the career decisions he made later that he now regrets 1485475200 F1

