F1 2017 driver market: Your team-by-team guide Who's in and who's out for the start of the 2017 season

Autosport Engineering Discover how cutting edge technology is changing the future of motorsport

The Top 50 Drivers Of The Year The Autosport's writers pick out their standout stars of the past 12 months

Race Centre Formula 1
Australia / Round 1
Session
1st Free practice
2nd Free practice
3rd Free practice
1st Qualifying
2nd Qualifying
3rd Qualifying
Race
  • Loading countdown...
  • Circuit: Melbourne
  • Race: 58 laps / 307.574 km
Abu Dhabi / 27 Nov
Pos Driver Team
1 Hamilton Mercedes
2 Rosberg Mercedes
3 Vettel Ferrari
4 Verstappen Red Bull/Renault
5 Ricciardo Red Bull/Renault
6 Raikkonen Ferrari
7 Hulkenberg Force India/Mercedes
8 Perez Force India/Mercedes
9 Massa Williams/Mercedes
10 Alonso McLaren/Honda
Standings / After 21 races
Pos Driver Points
1 Nico Rosberg 385
2 Lewis Hamilton 380
3 Daniel Ricciardo 256
4 Sebastian Vettel 212
5 Max Verstappen 204
6 Kimi Raikkonen 186
7 Sergio Perez 101
8 Valtteri Bottas 85
9 Nico Hulkenberg 72
10 Fernando Alonso 54
News, Opinion and Analysis
F1 News

Renault seals BP and Castrol deals for 2017 1485429812 F1

Wolff: F1 must not become a 'beta test' 1485424273 F1

Nigel Roebuck / Meeting McLaren's next F1 superstar 1485388800 F1

Edd Straw / Why F1's 'referees' are stuck in the 20th century 1485388800 F1

Smedley set for broader Williams role 1485350851 F1

Silverstone loses mid-season test to Hungary 1485337804 F1

McLaren now 'more agile' with development 1485337541 F1

F1 Racing / Prost on fighting Senna, leaving Ferrari and more 1485302400 F1

Dieter Rencken / How Ecclestone triggered his own downfall 1485302400 F1

Collision penalty rules revised for 2017 1485273890 F1

F1 2017 changes 'window dressing' - Horner 1485262487 F1

F1's lack of growth led to Ecclestone ousting 1485254746 F1

How Bernie Ecclestone transformed Formula 1 1485248768 F1

Opinion / Is Bernie Ecclestone a hero or a villain? 1485216000 F1

F1 to be 'more fan-friendly' after Ecclestone 1485211630 F1

More Formula 1 news
MotoGP

Stoner gets first test with 2017 Ducati 1485431877 MotoGP

Crutchlow in the dark over Honda test plans 1485348549 MotoGP

Lorenzo wants to end career a Ducati legend 1485262988 MotoGP

Yamaha 'discovered' 2017 bike in Sepang test 1485188844 MotoGP

Ducati hails Lorenzo's humility 1485094939 MotoGP

KTM noticed engineering-talent shortage 1485012063 MotoGP

Stoner still 'a competitive advantage' - Ducati 1484924706 MotoGP

More MotoGP news
Motorsport
Autosport Plus

Nigel RoebuckMeeting McLaren's next F1 superstar Stoffel Vandoorne has had to bide his time to land a full-time race seat in F1 with McLaren, but now the wait is over, prepare yourselves for someone potentially very special 1485388800 F1

F1 RacingProst on fighting Senna, leaving Ferrari and more By Anthony Rowlinson Alain Prost has an incredible story to tell. Autosport's sister publication F1 Racing chose to revisit the back catalogue of this four-time world champion by presenting him with the questions of friends, rivals, peers and acolytes 1485302400 F1

Dieter RenckenHow Ecclestone triggered his own downfall The roots of Bernie Ecclestone's rapid departure from the Formula 1 throne are clear to see in how he went about his business in recent years. Here is the full story of his rise and fall 1485302400 F1

David EvansDon't blame 'new Group B' for Monte tragedy The death of a spectator on the first stage of the World Rally Championship's new era prompted the wrong sort of Group B comparisons, but the tragedy should prompt a focus on fan behaviour rather than the cars 1485216000 WRC

OpinionIs Bernie Ecclestone a hero or a villain? By Autosport Staff The ousting of Bernie Ecclestone as Formula 1 chief executive is huge for the top tier of motorsport. But how will the 86-year-old be remembered? 1485216000 F1

Damien SmithA five-point plan to change Formula 1 Formula 1's hierarchy is undergoing change - but will the way it operates remain the same? Grand prix racing has a real opportunity to get itself out of the mire, and there are several ways it can go about it 1485129600 F1

Gary AndersonWill 2017's new F1 cars all look the same? WIll we see a repeat of 2014's grid full of nearly-identical solutions to Formula 1's new rules? How will F1's newest team cope with the changes? Could four-wheel drive work? The answers to your latest questions 1485129600 F1

AnalysisThe million-dollar experiment you probably missed By Scott Mitchell Formula E's Las Vegas eRace might not have caught your attention - despite the generous prize fund on offer - but how important a role did it play in bringing sim racing to a mass-motorsport audience? 1484870400 FE

Videos From The Web
Watch the 2016 Autosport Awards in full via Autosport
Nico Rosberg wins the International Racing Driver Award via Autosport
Nigel Mansell wins the John Bolster Award via Autosport
Lando Norris - the McLaren Autosport BRDC Young Driver winner via Autosport
Webber and Massa look ahead to the future via Autosport
You are not currently logged in to Autosport It looks like you were previously logged in at our old site, but you will need to log in again to access your Autosport Plus membership benefits.

You can log in by using the link at the top left of this page or by clicking here. Sign into the new Autosport
Sign in to Autosport
Forgot password

Register for free

Subscribe to Autosport Plus