F1 2017 driver market: Your team-by-team guide Who's in and who's out for the start of the 2017 season

Interview: Ross Brawn uncut Serial champion maker Ross Brawn opens up about the past - including his controversial exit from Formula 1

The Top 50 Drivers Of The Year The Autosport's writers pick out their standout stars of the past 12 months

Race Centre Formula 1
Australia / Round 1
Session
1st Free practice
2nd Free practice
3rd Free practice
1st Qualifying
2nd Qualifying
3rd Qualifying
Race
  • Loading countdown...
  • Circuit: Melbourne
  • Race: 58 laps / 307.574 km
Abu Dhabi / 27 Nov
Pos Driver Team
1 Hamilton Mercedes
2 Rosberg Mercedes
3 Vettel Ferrari
4 Verstappen Red Bull/Renault
5 Ricciardo Red Bull/Renault
6 Raikkonen Ferrari
7 Hulkenberg Force India/Mercedes
8 Perez Force India/Mercedes
9 Massa Williams/Mercedes
10 Alonso McLaren/Honda
Standings / After 21 races
Pos Driver Points
1 Nico Rosberg 385
2 Lewis Hamilton 380
3 Daniel Ricciardo 256
4 Sebastian Vettel 212
5 Max Verstappen 204
6 Kimi Raikkonen 186
7 Sergio Perez 101
8 Valtteri Bottas 85
9 Nico Hulkenberg 72
10 Fernando Alonso 54
News, Opinion and Analysis
F1 News

New recruit Bottas is 'no-nonsense' - Wolff 1484582413 F1

Williams only team Massa would return for 1484577111 F1

Bottas to Mercedes, Massa returns to Williams 1484577007 F1

McLaren reveals 2017 car launch date 1484568931 F1

Sauber signs Wehrlein for 2017 1484568166 F1

Offer made to save Manor for 2017 1484565343 F1

Mateschitz plays down early-2017 chances 1484563462 F1

FIA simulated Alonso crash with halo 1484559068 F1

Ben Anderson / Why Mercedes picked Bottas 1484524800 F1

Glenn Freeman / The real reason Red Bull holds the key to F1 2017 1484524800 F1

Williams wants to do 'right thing' for Bottas 1484494684 F1

Villeneuve: Modern F1 drivers lack respect 1484482970 F1

Renault introducing new ERS for 2017 1484477139 F1

Moss hospitalised with chest infection 1484426006 F1

Stroll: F1 berth still hasn't sunk in 1484413800 F1

MotoGP

Yamaha and Ducati to kick off MotoGP launches 1484578192 MotoGP

Warwick hopes Circuit of Wales doesn't happen 1484311250 MotoGP

Ducati 'has all the cards' to win 2017 title 1484234867 MotoGP

MotoGP trims race direction panel for 2017 1484064439 MotoGP

Moto2: Triumph to become Moto2 engine supplier 1483959800 Moto2

Redding wishes he got more junior experience 1483876657 MotoGP

Hungaroring targeting MotoGP round 1483716005 MotoGP

Motorsport
Autosport Plus

Glenn FreemanThe real reason Red Bull holds the key to F1 2017 All eyes will be on Red Bull and Ferrari to end Mercedes' dominant run at the front of Formula 1 in 2017. But if Red Bull can draw level or even ahead of the silver cars, it could find itself with new headaches 1484524800 F1

Ben AndersonWhy Mercedes picked Bottas Finally, Valtteri Bottas has been confirmed as Nico Rosberg's replacement at Mercedes. The Finn was one of several drivers under contract elsewhere for 2017, so what made him the best choice to partner Lewis Hamilton? 1484524800 F1

Ben AndersonWilliams should be bold: Let Massa retire Facing the prospect of losing Valtteri Bottas to Mercedes, Williams turned back to the 'retired' Felipe Massa. But history suggests it would have been better off backing youth 1484265600 F1

Nigel RoebuckWho I'd pick to replace Rosberg In his first 'Fifth Column' for Autosport for almost a decade, Nigel Roebuck argues that Mercedes should've called on Lewis Hamilton's most notorious past team-mate to replace Nico Rosberg 1484179200 F1

RetrospectiveTech secrets of a Formula 1 legend By Adam Cooper It's 25 years since the Williams FW14B and its active ride programme left the rest of the Formula 1 field standing. Patrick Head and Nigel Mansell recount the stories behind its creation and development 1484179200 F1

Dieter RenckenLife after Ron Dennis at McLaren Poor results and a string of high-profile splits - with Ron Dennis, partners and long-time drivers and suppliers - have made this a rough period for once-mighty McLaren. So why is chief operating officer Jonathan Neale still bullish? 1484092800 F1

Gary AndersonHow to manage team-mates in F1 Success rarely comes hand-in-hand with harmony behind the scenes in Formula 1, but there are ways to make it work, and different teams should be looking for different types of driver depending on where they are on the grid 1484092800 F1

RetrospectiveThe greatest touring car of all time By Kevin Turner and Matt James Ford's RS500 won races and titles around the world. As it reaches its 30th birthday, which will be marked by a special display at Autosport International, it's time to assess its place in tin-top history 1484006400 BTCC

