F1 2017 driver market: Your team-by-team guide Who's in and who's out for the start of the 2017 season

The Autosport Podcast: How to replace Rosberg at Mercedes The team are joined by Karun Chandhok to discuss the contenders

The Top 50 Drivers Of The Year The Autosport's writers pick out their standout stars of the past 12 months

Race Centre Formula 1
Australia / Round 1
Session
1st Free practice
2nd Free practice
3rd Free practice
1st Qualifying
2nd Qualifying
3rd Qualifying
Race
  • Loading countdown...
  • Circuit: Melbourne
  • Race: 58 laps / 307.574 km
Abu Dhabi / 27 Nov
Pos Driver Team
1 Hamilton Mercedes
2 Rosberg Mercedes
3 Vettel Ferrari
4 Verstappen Red Bull/Renault
5 Ricciardo Red Bull/Renault
6 Raikkonen Ferrari
7 Hulkenberg Force India/Mercedes
8 Perez Force India/Mercedes
9 Massa Williams/Mercedes
10 Alonso McLaren/Honda
Standings / After 21 races
Pos Driver Points
1 Nico Rosberg 385
2 Lewis Hamilton 380
3 Daniel Ricciardo 256
4 Sebastian Vettel 212
5 Max Verstappen 204
6 Kimi Raikkonen 186
7 Sergio Perez 101
8 Valtteri Bottas 85
9 Nico Hulkenberg 72
10 Fernando Alonso 54
The Year In Review
The Top 50 Drivers Of 2016

Special FeatureThe Top 50 Drivers Of 2016 By Autosport Staff From WRC to Formaula 1 - our writers pick out their standout stars of the past 12 months

How much did Formula 1 teams spend in 2016?

Dieter RenckenHow much did Formula 1 teams spend in 2016? By Dieter Rencken Our annual study of F1 budgets reveals that despite income struggles, the teams have been spending more in 2016 than they did in 2015

The best LMP1 drivers of 2016

Top 10The best LMP1 drivers of 2016 By Gary Watkins Porsche dominated the 2016 WEC on paper, but Audi and Toyota had their moments. That made picking the 10 leading LMP1 drivers particularly difficult this year

F1's best supporting acts of 2016

Podcast The Autosport Podcast: 2016 season review part one By Autosport Staff The first part of our comprehensive season review and focuses on the battle for the Formula 1 world championship

F1's best supporting acts of 2016

Technical AnalysisThe perfect Formula 1 car from 2016 By Craig Scarborough Mercedes swept all before it again in 2016, but it was not the perfect car - take some bits from rival teams and you'd have quite the potent racer...

F1's best supporting acts of 2016

Top 10F1's best supporting acts of 2016 By Marcus Simmons The Formula 1 undercard is littered with drivers with the ability to make it at the top of single-seater racing. We pick out the best performers from GP2 and GP3 this season

Max Verstappen, Brazil 2016

AnalysisAutosport's F1 experts review 2016 By Autosport Staff After another massive year in Formula 1, Autosport's experts pick their highs, lows, surprises and laments from 2016

The 10 moments that decided the F1 title

Top 10The 10 moments that decided the F1 title By Ben Anderson and Edd Straw The 2016 Formula 1 title fight ebbed and flowed all year between Mercedes' Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton. Some Saturdays and Sundays were more telling than others, though

Who was F1's best rookie in 2016?

OpinionWho was F1's best rookie in 2016? By Ben Anderson There was plenty of talent among the drivers who made their Formula 1 debuts in 2016, and some big futures beckon. But who impressed the most?

F1's 2016 driver ratings

AnalysisF1's 2016 driver ratings By Ben Anderson Autosport's driver ratings after each grand prix generate plenty of discussion - how did the 2016 crop of drivers fare if you crunch the numbers for the season as a whole?

Gary Anderson's verdict on F1 2016

AnalysisGary Anderson's verdict on F1 2016 By Gary Anderson With the help of some number-crunching our ex-Formula 1 designer ranks the 11 teams on the grid in 2016, with some big hitters in the firing line after a year of underachieving

The best WRC drivers of 2016

Top 10The best WRC drivers of 2016 By David Evans Sebastien Ogier made it four titles from four as Volkswagen bowed out of the World Rally Championship. But there were plenty of other star performers along the way

The top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2016

Top 10The top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2016 By Ben Anderson The nature of Formula 1 means drivers up and down the grid will impress weekend to weekend, given the machinery at their disposal, but who impressed the most during the 2016 season?

The top 10 MotoGP riders of 2016

Top 10The top 10 MotoGP riders of 2016 By Mitchell Adam This year's MotoGP champion produced arguably the most astounding campaign of anyone in motorsport in 2016. Behind Marc Marquez, it was a wide open season of surprise heroics and falls from grace

F1 News

Williams puzzled by 'pay driver' slurs 1483973797 F1

Palmer expected even tougher 2016 season 1483963904 F1

Honda to follow Mercedes' engine philosophy 1483956533 F1

Scott Mitchell / How Formula 1 could make reversed grids work 1483920000 F1

Toro Rosso nearing 24/7 shift schedule 1483873022 F1

Alonso: F1 peaked in the 2000s 1483785693 F1

Renault reveals 2017 F1 launch date 1483725621 F1

Villeneuve to star at Autosport International 1483720937 F1

Sauber's Brazil points sealed Manor's fate 1483706134 F1

Honda changing engine configuration for 2017 1483703573 F1

McLaren says 2017 cars will redefine corners 1483702465 F1

Manor operator goes into administration 1483701469 F1

Future of Manor Formula 1 team in doubt 1483696694 F1

Melbourne track tweaked for faster 2017 cars 1483693373 F1

Stroll and Smedley join Autosport show line-up 1483693190 F1

Moto2: Triumph to become Moto2 engine supplier 1483959800 Moto2

Redding wishes he got more junior experience 1483876657 MotoGP

Hungaroring targeting MotoGP round 1483716005 MotoGP

Crutchlow not set on return to factory team 1483634007 MotoGP

Rossi 'preoccupied' in 2016 after Marquez feud 1483532587 MotoGP

Lorenzo won't change riding style for Ducati 1483457259 MotoGP

Pace gains more important to Suzuki than win 1483443032 MotoGP

Matt JamesThe champion with most to prove in 2017 Many drivers have specific means of motivation heading into a new season. One champion has a bigger point to prove than the rest 1483920000 BTCC

Scott MitchellHow Formula 1 could make reversed grids work So much of Formula 1 has changed over the decades, but an insistence that race formats are untouchable remains. If F1 wants to swim rather than sink in the modern era, that attitude has to change 1483920000 F1

Ben AndersonWhy 2017 is make or break for F1 Formula 1's much-vaunted 2017 cars will soon start running in anger. Grand prix racing's latest overhaul is one of its most significant ever 1483660800 F1

F1 RacingInterview: Ross Brawn uncut By Stuart Codling After three years of almost reclusive secrecy, serial champion maker Ross Brawn opens up about the past - including his controversial exit from Formula 1 - as well as his possible future to Autosport's sister publication F1 Racing 1483660800 F1

Gary WatkinsHow Le Mans causes problems for the WEC Le Mans is the World Endurance Championship's blue-riband round, but right now the series' structure overdoes its influence. It doesn't have to - in fact, it can't if the WEC is going to flourish 1483574400 WEC

Ask Gary AndersonWhat's wrong with F1's 2017 changes By Gary Anderson With 2017 now upon us, anticipation is building ahead of Formula 1's new era. The next generation of cars will be the fastest ever, but will the technical shake-up work? 1483574400 F1

InterviewHow Sainz handled Red Bull's snub By James Roberts So much more than the son of a World Rally champion, Carlos Sainz Jr is already proving himself as a big name in his own right, at Toro Rosso, and - as he explains here in Autosport's sister publication F1 Racing's regular readers' questions feature - hopefully beyond 1483488000 F1

Dieter RenckenF1's top teams are throwing money away Current rules mean the pure cost of racing a Formula 1 car has come down, so how come teams spending over £150million more than others can only go a few seconds quicker? 1483488000 F1

