  • Circuit: Melbourne
  • Race: 58 laps / 307.574 km
Abu Dhabi / 27 Nov
Pos Driver Team
1 Hamilton Mercedes
2 Rosberg Mercedes
3 Vettel Ferrari
4 Verstappen Red Bull/Renault
5 Ricciardo Red Bull/Renault
6 Raikkonen Ferrari
7 Hulkenberg Force India/Mercedes
8 Perez Force India/Mercedes
9 Massa Williams/Mercedes
10 Alonso McLaren/Honda
Standings / After 21 races
Pos Driver Points
1 Nico Rosberg 385
2 Lewis Hamilton 380
3 Daniel Ricciardo 256
4 Sebastian Vettel 212
5 Max Verstappen 204
6 Kimi Raikkonen 186
7 Sergio Perez 101
8 Valtteri Bottas 85
9 Nico Hulkenberg 72
10 Fernando Alonso 54
How fuel rule tweaks will affect F1 2017 1485020607 F1

Massa can keep retirement gift F1 car 1485013152 F1

New rules could still favour Mercedes - Button 1484992708 F1

BRDC denies activating British GP break clause 1484947582 F1

Call made for Sunday morning F1 eRaces 1484920689 F1

Maldonado hoped for chance after Rosberg exit 1484909135 F1

Magnussen surprised by bad reputation 1484904127 F1

Retrospective / Formula 1's ultimate one-hit wonder 1484870400 F1

Hulkenberg's Renault move 'stunned' Perez 1484840003 F1

Mercedes signs Russell to its junior roster 1484829156 F1

Williams felt bad asking Massa to return 1484825081 F1

Honda made great progress in 2016 - Renault 1484821119 F1

Nigel Roebuck / Will F1's 2017 rule changes improve racing? 1484784000 F1

Dieter Rencken / Why F1's new owner's next move is critical 1484784000 F1

FIA approves F1 takeover by Liberty 1484760264 F1

KTM noticed engineering-talent shortage 1485012063 MotoGP

Stoner still 'a competitive advantage' - Ducati 1484924706 MotoGP

Lorenzo: Ducati an 'incredible surprise' 1484910293 MotoGP

Ducati launches 2017 MotoGP colours 1484907939 MotoGP

Testing livery helped Vinales - Yamaha 1484833329 MotoGP

Rossi: Vinales can fight for 2017 title 1484830636 MotoGP

Yamaha launches 2017 MotoGP machine 1484825494 MotoGP

AnalysisThe million-dollar experiment you probably missed By Scott Mitchell Formula E's Las Vegas eRace might not have caught your attention - despite the generous prize fund on offer - but how important a role did it play in bringing sim racing to a mass-motorsport audience? 1484870400 FE

RetrospectiveFormula 1's ultimate one-hit wonder By Gary Watkins It's arguably grand prix racing's most famous one-hit wonder, but there was a lot more to the Brabham fan car than met the eye 1484870400 F1

Nigel RoebuckWill F1's 2017 rule changes improve racing? As Formula 1 edges closer to the start of a 'bigger and faster' era, Nigel Roebuck uses his 'Fifth Column' to ask, 'Who will actually benefit from the rule changes?' 1484784000 F1

Dieter RenckenWhy F1's new owner's next move is critical FIA approval of Formula 1's change of control of commercial rights was the latest hurdle cleared for new owner Liberty Media Group. Its next actions will dictate the pace and scale of the change F1 sorely needs 1484784000 F1

Edd StrawWhy Formula 1 is under threat from driverless cars How does Formula 1's future look alongside the inevitable rise of driverless cars on the road? Bleak, unless F1's stakeholders can work out what it should be 1484697600 F1

David EvansIs this the WRC's last chance? The 2017 World Rally Championship is Group B in disguise. The cars are meaner and a shake-up in the competitive order means the title fight looks open - but will it revive rallying's ailing fortunes? 1484697600 WRC

Lawrence BarrettoWhy it’s not game over at Mercedes for Wehrlein The 2017 Formula 1 grid took shape with a trio of announcements - Pascal Wehrlein to Sauber being the lowest-profile. Though he has been spurned by Mercedes in one sense, Wehrlein's not drinking from the last-chance saloon just yet 1484611200 F1

Gary AndersonThe verdict on the F1 driver market Three major pieces of the 2017 F1 driver market fell into place this week, but it's difficult to say all of the teams in question made the right moves 1484611200 F1

Watch the 2016 Autosport Awards in full via Autosport
Nico Rosberg wins the International Racing Driver Award via Autosport
Nigel Mansell wins the John Bolster Award via Autosport
Lando Norris - the McLaren Autosport BRDC Young Driver winner via Autosport
Webber and Massa look ahead to the future via Autosport
