The FIA has launched a formal investigation into whether further action should be taken over Sebastian Vettel's collision with Formula 1 title rival Lewis Hamilton in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Amid suggestions motor racing's governing body was not satisfied with the 10-second stop-go penalty handed to Vettel after he turned into Hamilton as they prepared for a safety car restart while angry at what he felt had been a brake test, the FIA confirmed on Wednesday that the situation will be re-examined.

A spokesman for the FIA said that evidence was being evaluated and a decision on whether more action is needed will be made before the next race at the Red Bull Ring.

A FIA statement said: "Following the recent incident at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in which car #5 (Sebastian Vettel) was involved in a collision with car #44 (Lewis Hamilton), on Monday July 3 the FIA will further examine the causes of the incident in order to evaluate whether further action is necessary.

"A statement regarding the outcome of this process will be made available before the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix."

FIA analysis of Hamilton's telemetry in Baku confirmed he did not brake test Vettel, while Vettel did not accept he had done wrong in the immediate aftermath of the race.

Last season Vettel escaped being hauled up in front of the FIA's International Tribunal for having used foul language against F1 race director Charlie Whiting during the Mexican Grand Prix.

But in a statement issued by the governing body after the decision was made not to take the matter further, because Vettel had apologised, it warned that action to be taken if Vettel committed another serious offence.

It said: "The FIA takes this opportunity to advise that, in the event of any future incident similar to the one that occurred in Mexico, disciplinary action will be taken by bringing such incident before the FIA International Tribunal to be judged."

While the use of bad language is not central to the case here, Vettel's defiance in not accepting he has done anything wrong could be an issue.

Should the FIA decide that further action is required, then a Tribunal meeting would be likely - and potential further sanctions could include a race ban.