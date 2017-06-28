Share this article on LinkedIn Google+ Email

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel's collision in Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix has sparked wild debate amongst fans and pundits since Sunday's race.

Did Hamilton do anything wrong, or should Vettel have been paying more attention and just accepted he made a mistake? Was the decision to penalise the German fair, or did Hamilton deserve a penalty as well?

In this clip from the latest episode of The Autosport Podcast - available on iTunes and all other major podcast providers - ex-F1 designer Gary Anderson tells Edd Straw what he made of the incident.