Williams is unsure if it will be able to run on the final day of this week's Formula 1 test at Barcelona, following Lance Stroll's latest crash.

The Canadian rookie hit the barriers after a spin on the exit of Turn 5 late on Wednesday, damaging the left front suspension and front wing of the FW40.

With Williams light on spare parts - which cost it running on Tuesday after Stroll damaged a front wing - investigations are ongoing about whether components can be repaired in time for Thursday's final day.

"There was a bit of damage to the left hand side of the car - and we are having a look at it," Williams performance chief Rob Smedley said.

"I cannot make a full judgement call on it, as to how much has been damaged and what the contingency will be from this point onwards until we have a little bit of time and think about it.

"There is a question mark [about running on Thursday] but we will be doing our utmost to get out. It is a really important day for testing.

"Today we had a good day learning about the car - and obviously we are desperate to continue that for tomorrow onwards.

"So our aim is to get the car out."

Although Stroll's three spins so far this week - with one on Tuesday followed by two on Wednesday - have put him in the spotlight, Smedley said it would be wrong to criticise the teenager.

Refusing to buy into "blame culture", Smedley said he "wouldn't even call it a mistake", instead citing tyre characteristics for the final incident.

"Both drivers have talked a lot about when these tyres," he said.

"They are good to lean on them, but there is a certain point where they become very tricky.

"Lance was out on cold tyres, on a cold medium tyre, on an outlap with a lot of fuel in the car, and the tyre stepped away from him.

"He was an innocent victim of that happening and what should have been an innocuous sideways moment brought him around into the barrier and did some damage.

"That happens and we expect it to happen there is no blame on his part."

STROLL STAYING POSITIVE

Stroll said there was no firm answer on why he spun for a second time on Wednesday, but said he was not too disheartened by his spate of mishaps.

"Racing, pushing, things happen," he said.

"You just have to figure out how to make the best of it. Everyone's quite positive.

"It was a good day. It was obviously unfortunate what happened at the end, but little issues and things like that happen and you have to move forward.

"There was an issue on the car. I was kind of a victim of the situation.

"We are still figuring it out so I can't give you any detail about it.

"What happened, happened, and that's it."