Formula 1F1's lack of growth prompted Liberty to oust Bernie Ecclestone

Latest
© 2016 Autosport
More F1 News
How Bernie Ecclestone transformed Formula 1 For vivid proof of the changes that Bernard Charles Ecclestone wrought on the pinnacle of motorsport, simply compare images of Formula 1 paddocks over five decades 1485248768 F1
F1 to be 'more fan-friendly' after Ecclestone Formula 1 will be more fan-friendly and run more freely following Bernie Ecclestone's departure, according to McLaren executive director Zak Brown 1485211630 F1
Brawn returns to F1 in senior Liberty role Former Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn has returned to Formula 1 after being handed a senior role by new owner Liberty Media 1485210935 F1
Liberty confirms Ecclestone's exit as CEO Liberty Media has confirmed Bernie Ecclestone will surrender his role as chief executive of Formula 1 to Chase Carey with immediate effect 1485207674 F1
Ecclestone ousted, Brawn poised for new role Bernie Ecclestone has lost his position as the CEO of the Formula One Group and been replaced by Chase Carey, with Ross Brawn poised to be appointed in a new role as well 1485198621 F1
Trending On Autosport
Brawn returns to F1 in senior Liberty role Former Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn has returned to Formula 1 after being handed a senior role by new owner Liberty Media 1485210935 F1
F1's lack of growth led to Ecclestone ousting Formula 1's new CEO Chase Carey says the championship's lack of growth in the last five years prompted Liberty Media's decision to install new management 1485254746 F1
How Bernie Ecclestone transformed Formula 1 For vivid proof of the changes that Bernard Charles Ecclestone wrought on the pinnacle of motorsport, simply compare images of Formula 1 paddocks over five decades 1485248768 F1
Ecclestone ousted, Brawn poised for new role Bernie Ecclestone has lost his position as the CEO of the Formula One Group and been replaced by Chase Carey, with Ross Brawn poised to be appointed in a new role as well 1485198621 F1
F1 to be 'more fan-friendly' after Ecclestone Formula 1 will be more fan-friendly and run more freely following Bernie Ecclestone's departure, according to McLaren executive director Zak Brown 1485211630 F1
Autosport Plus
A five-point plan to change Formula 1 Formula 1's hierarchy is undergoing change - but will the way it operates remain the same? Grand prix racing has a real opportunity to get itself out of the mire, and there are several ways it can go about it 1485129600 F1
Will 2017's new F1 cars all look the same? WIll we see a repeat of 2014's grid full of nearly-identical solutions to Formula 1's new rules? How will F1's newest team cope with the changes? Could four-wheel drive work? The answers to your latest questions 1485129600 F1
The million-dollar experiment you probably missed Formula E's Las Vegas eRace might not have caught your attention - despite the generous prize fund on offer - but how important a role did it play in bringing sim racing to a mass-motorsport audience? 1484870400 FE
Formula 1's ultimate one-hit wonder It's arguably grand prix racing's most famous one-hit wonder, but there was a lot more to the Brabham fan car than met the eye 1484870400 F1
Will F1's 2017 rule changes improve racing? As Formula 1 edges closer to the start of a 'bigger and faster' era, Nigel Roebuck uses his 'Fifth Column' to ask, 'Who will actually benefit from the rule changes?' 1484784000 F1
You've now reached your limit of 15 stories this month.

Continue reading for free.

Register for free and instantly upgrade to an extra 10 stories every month.

Register for free

or

Upgrade to unlimited access.

Become an Autosport Plus subscriber and receive unlimited access to all our news.

Subscribe to Autosport Plus

I already have an account.

You are not currently logged in to Autosport It looks like you were previously logged in at our old site, but you will need to log in again to access your Autosport Plus membership benefits.

You can log in by using the link at the top left of this page or by clicking here. Sign into the new Autosport
Sign in to Autosport
Forgot password

Register for free

Subscribe to Autosport Plus